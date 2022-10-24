ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘1899’ on Netflix: The ‘Dark’ Team’s New Series Gets Its First Terrifying Trailer

By Kayla Cobb
 4 days ago
The creepy hits just keep coming at Netflix. The streaming giant has finally released the first trailer and premiere date for 1899, the new thriller from Dark creators Jantje Friese and Baran bo Odar. If you’ve ever suspected that the ocean is a terrifying hellscape that carelessly swallows good people without a second thought, then congratulations. Those aquatic fears are about to become even more intense.

Before this trailer, we knew a couple of things about 1899, like that the series takes place on a passenger ship and that weird, triangle-based cults are involved. Now we have a tiny glimpse into the actual plot. A ship full of passengers on a seven-day voyage to America has their travels interrupted when they’re contacted by a long-missing ship. Naturally, the captain chooses to do what all good people would and answers the Prometheus’ distress signal. And because this is a sea-faring thriller, this is an objectively terrible idea.

1899′s trailer features all the oceanic terror you would expect. There are huge storms that toss multi-ton ships around like it’s a children’s toys, abandoned vessels, and power outages. But, because this is a Friese and bo Odar joint, it isn’t long before these threats get weird. We’re talking more triangles, secret codes, desperate pastors, navigation tools spinning out of control, unnatural black shadows, mutiny, and one of the most unsettling things possible. Folks, there’s going to be a giant sky tunnel. We’re not talking about water spouts. No, we’re talking about something far more geometric and unsettling. That’s without even mentioning all of the creepy creatures that are surely lurking just below the surface.

This effects-heavy and sea-faring saga is a massive undertaking. The series was filmed in Dark Bay’s new virtual production studio Volume, making it one of Netflix’s first shows to release a season using this technique. But if anyone can pull it off, it’s Friese and bo Odar. The duo were responsible for Netflix’s Dark, a twisting saga that somehow made sense of time travel. If they can do this, then what boils down to an old-timey cruise gone wrong should be nothing.

