WECT
Interim Sheriff: Former Bladen Co. deputy no longer with Columbus Co. Sheriff’s Office
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A former Bladen County Sheriff’s deputy facing an assault charge who recently was sworn in with the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office is no longer with the agency, officials said. Michael Shaw was sworn in this week as an auxiliary deputy with the Columbus...
WECT
Community reacts to apology from former Columbus County sheriff
Whiteville open for business to food trucks, mobile vendors. Whiteville open for business to food trucks, mobile vendors. More than 230 students absent from Wrightsboro Elementary. Updated: 18 hours ago. |. More than 200 students were not in class at Wrightsboro Elementary on Tuesday, according to a New Hanover County...
North Carolina sheriff who disparaged Black employees resigns
WHITEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — A suspended North Carolina sheriff has resigned in the aftermath of a leaked audio recording in which he called Black employees by derogatory names and said they should be fired, his attorney announced Monday. Attorney Michael Mills made the announcement during a hearing on whether Jody Greene, who was elected Columbus […]
blufftontoday.com
Learning to live with water, again: Lumbee face hard decisions about nature and NC storms
ROBESON COUNTY, NORTH CAROLINA — Clayton Dial’s family lived for 50 years on Bryants Circle, in a county with 50 swamps. Hurricanes came and water pooled, then drained away. Their homes never flooded. Then, in 2018, Hurricane Florence hit. “We heard it in the night,” he said. “It...
borderbelt.org
Border Belt Independent wins $50,000 grant to add reporter
The Border Belt Independent has received a $50,000 grant to hire a third reporter to cover the four-county Border Belt region of Bladen, Columbus, Robeson and Scotland counties. “As a nonprofit newsroom, we rely on grants and contributions to fund the kind of quality journalism people have come to expect...
WECT
Elizabethtown man facing charges related to failure to complete ‘handyman work’
BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office announced that they have charged an Elizabethtown man in relation to reports concerning a handyman failing to complete work after being paid. Per the report, BCSO charged 39-year-old Timothy David McDaniel with the following:. Failure to work after being...
whqr.org
Sheriff Jody Greene resigns... so he can run again. Plus, Nelson Beaulieu accused of sign theft
Editor's note: While at the time of recording, Beaulieu was still under investigation, on Thursday afternoon the New Hanover County Sheriff's confirmed he would not be charged. District Attorney Ben David's office also issued a statement:. On Wednesday, October 26, 2022 the District Attorney’s Office was asked by the New...
Conway murder suspect asks judge to allow travel to North Carolina to help remodel church
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — An Horry County woman accused of murder wants her bond conditions to be modified to allow her to travel to North Carolina to help remodel a church with her employer, according to documents obtained by News13. Meagan Jackson is requesting to be allowed to travel from Horry County to Whiteville, […]
BET
North Carolina Sheriff Resigns After Racist Tirade Caught in Recording
Columbus County, N.C., Sheriff Jody Greene has reportedly resigned after he allegedly made racist statements against Black deputies. On Monday (October 24), Greene’s attorney Michael Mills made the announcement during a hearing on whether his client, who was elected Columbus County sheriff in 2018, should be removed from office, ABC News reports.
columbuscountynews.com
Man Reports Bomb Threat
Deputies were called to a home near Whiteville Wednesday after a bomb threat. The call is thought to be related to rising tensions between supporters and opponents of sheriff candidates Jody Greene and Jason Soles. Brandon Patrick called 911 after someone called him from a blocked telephone number just before...
WECT
Deputy charged with assault sworn in to another sheriff’s office
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A former Bladen County Sheriff’s deputy who resigned after an alleged assault is now sworn in and working for the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office as an auxiliary deputy. Michael Shaw is charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury. The charge...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Columbus County Sheriff’s Office D.A.R.E. program receives $10,000 donation
WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) — The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office D.A.R.E. program has received a large donation. Whiteville ABC Board Member Gary Bass and ABC Store Manager Amanda Richardson recently presented Deputy Barnes with a donation of $10,000. The Sheriff’s Office says the donation will be used to purchase...
cbs17
Fire closes Cumberland Co. Treatment & Processing Facility
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN)—The Wilkes Road Treatment and Processing Center is closing until Monday because of a fire, officials said. Officials said the fire happened early Friday morning, and it was contained. According to officials, “Solid Waste staff are on-site to manage the situation and determine the cause of the...
WECT
Pender County Sheriff’s Office conducts DWI checkpoint during ‘Booze It and Lose It’ campaign
HAMPSTEAD, N.C. (WECT) - The Pender County Sheriff’s Office conducted a DWI checkpoint at 11793 US Hwy 17 in Hampstead on Saturday, October 22, as part of their ‘Booze It and Lose It’ campaign against driving under the influence of alcohol and/or narcotics. The following charges in...
columbuscountynews.com
David Anthony Dennis
December 14, 1967 ~ October 27, 2022 (age 54) David Anthony Dennis, age 54 of Chadbourn, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, October 27, 2022 at the Lower Cape Fear LifeCare Center in Whiteville. Mr. Dennis was born on December 14, 1967, in Rockingham. He was preceded in...
WECT
Wilmington introduces new park ranger for Greenfield Park
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The City of Wilmington launched a program to hire a full-time park ranger last year, and they say the program has already seen success. The park ranger, Ben Rickman, has responded to overnight sleeping in the park, off-leash dogs, and illegal alcohol use. In August, he...
Florence police search for persons of interest in lottery ticket fraud
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence police are searching for persons of interest for questioning in lottery ticket fraud, according to the Florence Police Department. Police released photos of people wanted for questioning regarding lottery ticket fraud at several locations between July 26 and Aug. 10. Anyone with information is asked to call LCpl. Chatlosh at […]
columbuscountynews.com
Dan O Bellamy
March 5, 1950 - October 26, 2022. Dan O. Bellamy, age 72, of Longs, SC, passed on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, in MUSC Health Florence Medical Center, Florence, SC. Viewing will be Saturday, October 29, 2022, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 pm. in the Westside Funeral Home Chapel. Graveside service...
WMBF
Newly released interview with girlfriend of Brittanee Drexel’s killer reveals callous pre-planning, history of threats, abuse
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - For the first time we’re hearing the moments the girlfriend of Brittanee Drexel’s killer told investigators she thought her boyfriend had something to do with the teen’s disappearance. The 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office released evidence from Raymond Moody’s case, which includes 2011...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Questions surrounding Jody Greene’s bid for re-election as Columbus County Sheriff
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — It’s been one day since Columbus County Sheriff Jody Greene announced his resignation, during a hearing to determine if he could remain in office following a scandal. His name is still on the ballot for sheriff in next month’s election. That’s leaving many people with a lot of questions.
