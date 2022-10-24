ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus County, NC

WECT

Community reacts to apology from former Columbus County sheriff

Whiteville open for business to food trucks, mobile vendors. Whiteville open for business to food trucks, mobile vendors. More than 230 students absent from Wrightsboro Elementary. Updated: 18 hours ago. |. More than 200 students were not in class at Wrightsboro Elementary on Tuesday, according to a New Hanover County...
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
borderbelt.org

Border Belt Independent wins $50,000 grant to add reporter

The Border Belt Independent has received a $50,000 grant to hire a third reporter to cover the four-county Border Belt region of Bladen, Columbus, Robeson and Scotland counties. “As a nonprofit newsroom, we rely on grants and contributions to fund the kind of quality journalism people have come to expect...
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
BET

North Carolina Sheriff Resigns After Racist Tirade Caught in Recording

Columbus County, N.C., Sheriff Jody Greene has reportedly resigned after he allegedly made racist statements against Black deputies. On Monday (October 24), Greene’s attorney Michael Mills made the announcement during a hearing on whether his client, who was elected Columbus County sheriff in 2018, should be removed from office, ABC News reports.
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
columbuscountynews.com

Man Reports Bomb Threat

Deputies were called to a home near Whiteville Wednesday after a bomb threat. The call is thought to be related to rising tensions between supporters and opponents of sheriff candidates Jody Greene and Jason Soles. Brandon Patrick called 911 after someone called him from a blocked telephone number just before...
WHITEVILLE, NC
cbs17

Fire closes Cumberland Co. Treatment & Processing Facility

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN)—The Wilkes Road Treatment and Processing Center is closing until Monday because of a fire, officials said. Officials said the fire happened early Friday morning, and it was contained. According to officials, “Solid Waste staff are on-site to manage the situation and determine the cause of the...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NC
columbuscountynews.com

David Anthony Dennis

December 14, 1967 ~ October 27, 2022 (age 54) David Anthony Dennis, age 54 of Chadbourn, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, October 27, 2022 at the Lower Cape Fear LifeCare Center in Whiteville. Mr. Dennis was born on December 14, 1967, in Rockingham. He was preceded in...
WHITEVILLE, NC
WECT

Wilmington introduces new park ranger for Greenfield Park

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The City of Wilmington launched a program to hire a full-time park ranger last year, and they say the program has already seen success. The park ranger, Ben Rickman, has responded to overnight sleeping in the park, off-leash dogs, and illegal alcohol use. In August, he...
WILMINGTON, NC
WBTW News13

Florence police search for persons of interest in lottery ticket fraud

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence police are searching for persons of interest for questioning in lottery ticket fraud, according to the Florence Police Department. Police released photos of people wanted for questioning regarding lottery ticket fraud at several locations between July 26 and Aug. 10. Anyone with information is asked to call LCpl. Chatlosh at […]
FLORENCE, SC
columbuscountynews.com

Dan O Bellamy

March 5, 1950 - October 26, 2022. Dan O. Bellamy, age 72, of Longs, SC, passed on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, in MUSC Health Florence Medical Center, Florence, SC. Viewing will be Saturday, October 29, 2022, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 pm. in the Westside Funeral Home Chapel. Graveside service...
LONGS, SC

