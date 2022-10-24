ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HometownLife.com

Ackroyd's Scottish Bakery begins new chapter in new Redford building

After starting as a simple shop in Detroit decades ago, Ackroyd's Scottish Bakery has gone nationwide. And now it has the facility to keep up with the demand for their delicacies of all kinds. The business, long located at Five Mile and Beech Daly in Redford Township, recently relocated to...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

This new Detroit pizza place is making slices unlike any other

With toppings like beef brisket, shrimp, artichokes, and yes pineapple, Pizza Cat Max in downtown Detroit is keeping pizza weird. “Ensuring that everyone has the opportunity to eat the pizza they want to eat, even if it’s just a sausage pizza, or if it’s the kind of person that wants 15 toppings,” says Matt Wojtowicz, the Founder, and Co-Owner of Pizza Cat Max.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Baristas walk out of Drip House Coffee Company in downtown Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR – Last week, baristas walked out of downtown’s Drip House Coffee Company after alleging poor workplace practices by the cafe’s ownership. Located at the corner of South Main Street and West Stadium Boulevard, right across from the Big House and Pioneer High School, the cafe is known for trendy lattes, crepes, smoothies and pastries.
ANN ARBOR, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Ann Arbor buzzing with camaraderie ahead of rivalry game

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – In less than 24 hours, The Big House will be the place to be as the No. 4 ranked Michigan Wolverines will take on the unranked Michigan State Spartans Saturday, but we all know rankings don’t seem to matter in these rivalry games. Ann...
ANN ARBOR, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Here are 4 more adults-only ways to celebrate Halloween in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR – This weekend, search for brains or cast a spell on your friends while celebrating the spookiest holiday in downtown Ann Arbor. Grab your group of ghoulfriends and zombros then stop by one of the events happening around downtown Ann Arbor. Here are four more adults-only Halloween...
ANN ARBOR, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Michigan Lottery: $1M Powerball ticket sold in Dearborn

Did you win a million dollars on the Powerball last night in Metro Detroit?. The big Powerball jackpot, worth more than $700 million during Wednesday night’s drawing, was not won by anyone -- but a smaller prize, worth $1 million, matching the five white balls, was won by a player who bought a ticket in Dearborn. The numbers drawn Wednesday night were: 19, 36, 37, 46 and 56. The Powerball was 24.
DEARBORN, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

A former Olympian returns to Detroit to spread awareness about adoption

Scott Hamilton, an Olympic gold medalist and cancer survivor, is returning to Detroit to help spread awareness about adoption and raise money for a local organization that helps children find their forever homes. The former Olympian is on a mission to spread the word about adoption. He teamed up with...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

🔒 10 things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit

DETROIT – Metro Detroit goes all-in on Halloween activities with events and festivals throughout many of our communities. R.E.S.P.E.C.T (Music Hall), Friday and Saturday: It’s the ultimate tribute to the Queen of Soul. Relive the songs that put Aretha Franklin and Detroit on the map with a concert spectacular celebrating her legacy and unforgettable music. From “Natural Woman” to “Chain of Fools,” you’ll be dancing and singing to Aretha’s catalog of hits with a live band and some of the most accomplished singers. Three shows only. Get tickets here.
DETROIT, MI
Michigan Daily

Best Sandwich: Zingerman’s

Zingerman’s Delicatessen is an Ann Arbor institution opened by Paul Saginaw and Ari Weinzweig in 1982 dedicated to serving traditional deli sandwiches to the Ann Arbor community. They have since expanded to include a café, bakehouse with classes, and a sit-down restaurant. The eclectic and cozy atmosphere welcomes thousands of regulars and visitors each year.
ANN ARBOR, MI
US 103.1

Michigan’s Lowest Rated Restaurant. Is It Really the Worst?

Detroit is home to the lowest-rated restaurant in the state. One of Michigan’s lowest-rated restaurants is located in Detroit. According to Yelp, this restaurant has a 1.0-star rating, which is pretty much the worst in the state when you subtract all of the terribly rated franchises like Burger King, McDonald’s, and such.
DETROIT, MI
theoldmotor.com

Livernois Avenue in Detroit – Midwest Used-Car Capitol

Today’s street scene is a mid-1950s overhead view of the Livernois and Grand River Avenues intersection in Detroit, MI. This is the third image of Livernois Ave. posted here recently and includes Baker’s “Big Lot” used cars, the Don Homer Chevrolet Service Department, and further down, Livernois past it on the right, Homer’s Chevrolet New Car Dealership. Two financial institutions for auto loans are on the left and right at the intersection.
DETROIT, MI
Hour Detroit Magazine

What’s Old is New: A Look Inside One Local Homeowner’s Restored 20th Century Kitchen

After living in condominiums in Detroit for several years, Amy and Donald Rencher decided to act on something they had known for a while: They needed more space to raise a family. They found a 4,000-square- foot home built in 1910 in the city’s New Center neighborhood that met that need; the kitchen, however, was […] The post What’s Old is New: A Look Inside One Local Homeowner’s Restored 20th Century Kitchen appeared first on Hour Detroit Magazine.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Check out this “bus-taurant” in Ann Arbor

With over 20 years in the hospitality industry, one couple decided to take tacos to the next level, literally. Aaron and Miriam Orr joined Meredith Bruckner, the Community News Producer for All About Ann Arbor, on “Live in the D” to talk about their unique taco truck called 1923 Double Decker.
ANN ARBOR, MI

