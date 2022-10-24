Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The history and transformations of the Eloise AsylumAuthor Ed AndersonDetroit, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
The 2022 Tigers: Who Delighted? Who Disappointed?IBWAA
Haunted car wash coming to Metro DetroitAuthor Ed AndersonLake Orion, MI
Dak Prescott Cleared to Play Against Detroit on SundayLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Related
HometownLife.com
Ackroyd's Scottish Bakery begins new chapter in new Redford building
After starting as a simple shop in Detroit decades ago, Ackroyd's Scottish Bakery has gone nationwide. And now it has the facility to keep up with the demand for their delicacies of all kinds. The business, long located at Five Mile and Beech Daly in Redford Township, recently relocated to...
Did You Know That These Are the Things that Michigan is Best Known For?
We all know the popular things that Michigan is known for. All of the lighthouses. Motown. Ford Company. Coney Dogs. But there are other important things are a part of Michigan's claim to fame. 10 Cent Deposit. I never knew that this was a thing. This is an interesting law...
ClickOnDetroit.com
This new Detroit pizza place is making slices unlike any other
With toppings like beef brisket, shrimp, artichokes, and yes pineapple, Pizza Cat Max in downtown Detroit is keeping pizza weird. “Ensuring that everyone has the opportunity to eat the pizza they want to eat, even if it’s just a sausage pizza, or if it’s the kind of person that wants 15 toppings,” says Matt Wojtowicz, the Founder, and Co-Owner of Pizza Cat Max.
Two Michigan Cities Named to Prettiest Towns to Visit in Winter List
You have to admit, winter in Michigan definitely has its beautiful moments. Whether it's just the picturesque look of a fresh snowfall or the many events that capitalize on the season, Michigan does winter upright. According to Country Living, Michigan has not one, but two cities landing on the list...
Vegan coney restaurant Chili Mustard Onions in Detroit to close
The owners of Chili Mustard Onions said they are closing the doors of Detroit’s only vegan coney spot. Owner Pete LaCombe said the business is up for sale. The restaurant expects to close in December, though no date was given. ...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Baristas walk out of Drip House Coffee Company in downtown Ann Arbor
ANN ARBOR – Last week, baristas walked out of downtown’s Drip House Coffee Company after alleging poor workplace practices by the cafe’s ownership. Located at the corner of South Main Street and West Stadium Boulevard, right across from the Big House and Pioneer High School, the cafe is known for trendy lattes, crepes, smoothies and pastries.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Ann Arbor buzzing with camaraderie ahead of rivalry game
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – In less than 24 hours, The Big House will be the place to be as the No. 4 ranked Michigan Wolverines will take on the unranked Michigan State Spartans Saturday, but we all know rankings don’t seem to matter in these rivalry games. Ann...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Here are 4 more adults-only ways to celebrate Halloween in Ann Arbor
ANN ARBOR – This weekend, search for brains or cast a spell on your friends while celebrating the spookiest holiday in downtown Ann Arbor. Grab your group of ghoulfriends and zombros then stop by one of the events happening around downtown Ann Arbor. Here are four more adults-only Halloween...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan Lottery: $1M Powerball ticket sold in Dearborn
Did you win a million dollars on the Powerball last night in Metro Detroit?. The big Powerball jackpot, worth more than $700 million during Wednesday night’s drawing, was not won by anyone -- but a smaller prize, worth $1 million, matching the five white balls, was won by a player who bought a ticket in Dearborn. The numbers drawn Wednesday night were: 19, 36, 37, 46 and 56. The Powerball was 24.
ClickOnDetroit.com
These are Michigan’s most dangerous intersections. And it’s not just the bad drivers
There are more than 107,000 intersections in the state of Michigan, according to MDOT. But not all of them are created equal. Many are fine, but a few are downright deadly. Local 4 drove all over looking at these intersections and found commonalities at most; they were busy and could be a little confusing, but it isn’t the whole story.
ClickOnDetroit.com
A former Olympian returns to Detroit to spread awareness about adoption
Scott Hamilton, an Olympic gold medalist and cancer survivor, is returning to Detroit to help spread awareness about adoption and raise money for a local organization that helps children find their forever homes. The former Olympian is on a mission to spread the word about adoption. He teamed up with...
ClickOnDetroit.com
🔒 10 things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit
DETROIT – Metro Detroit goes all-in on Halloween activities with events and festivals throughout many of our communities. R.E.S.P.E.C.T (Music Hall), Friday and Saturday: It’s the ultimate tribute to the Queen of Soul. Relive the songs that put Aretha Franklin and Detroit on the map with a concert spectacular celebrating her legacy and unforgettable music. From “Natural Woman” to “Chain of Fools,” you’ll be dancing and singing to Aretha’s catalog of hits with a live band and some of the most accomplished singers. Three shows only. Get tickets here.
Michigan Daily
Best Sandwich: Zingerman’s
Zingerman’s Delicatessen is an Ann Arbor institution opened by Paul Saginaw and Ari Weinzweig in 1982 dedicated to serving traditional deli sandwiches to the Ann Arbor community. They have since expanded to include a café, bakehouse with classes, and a sit-down restaurant. The eclectic and cozy atmosphere welcomes thousands of regulars and visitors each year.
Michigan’s Lowest Rated Restaurant. Is It Really the Worst?
Detroit is home to the lowest-rated restaurant in the state. One of Michigan’s lowest-rated restaurants is located in Detroit. According to Yelp, this restaurant has a 1.0-star rating, which is pretty much the worst in the state when you subtract all of the terribly rated franchises like Burger King, McDonald’s, and such.
theoldmotor.com
Livernois Avenue in Detroit – Midwest Used-Car Capitol
Today’s street scene is a mid-1950s overhead view of the Livernois and Grand River Avenues intersection in Detroit, MI. This is the third image of Livernois Ave. posted here recently and includes Baker’s “Big Lot” used cars, the Don Homer Chevrolet Service Department, and further down, Livernois past it on the right, Homer’s Chevrolet New Car Dealership. Two financial institutions for auto loans are on the left and right at the intersection.
What’s Old is New: A Look Inside One Local Homeowner’s Restored 20th Century Kitchen
After living in condominiums in Detroit for several years, Amy and Donald Rencher decided to act on something they had known for a while: They needed more space to raise a family. They found a 4,000-square- foot home built in 1910 in the city’s New Center neighborhood that met that need; the kitchen, however, was […] The post What’s Old is New: A Look Inside One Local Homeowner’s Restored 20th Century Kitchen appeared first on Hour Detroit Magazine.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Beautiful fall Friday, Saturday before Halloween rain chances reach Metro Detroit
DETROIT – It’s finally Friday! Happy weekend, everyone!. We are off to a solid start with some cloud cover coming and going, keeping Metro Detroit temps slightly warmer to start. Friday morning temperatures start in the middle 30s to near 40 degrees as you get closer to the city.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Check out this “bus-taurant” in Ann Arbor
With over 20 years in the hospitality industry, one couple decided to take tacos to the next level, literally. Aaron and Miriam Orr joined Meredith Bruckner, the Community News Producer for All About Ann Arbor, on “Live in the D” to talk about their unique taco truck called 1923 Double Decker.
Deadly disease affecting beech trees detected in 3 Michigan counties
An invasive tree disease first detected in Michigan over the summer has now been found in three southeast Michigan counties, state officials said. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources reports that beech leaf disease has been found in St. Clair, Oakland and Wayne counties. It was first detected in a small woodlot in St. Clair County in July.
Comments / 0