stoughtonnews.com
Richard E. Iverson
Richard E. Iverson, age 81, passed away on Monday, Oct. 17, 2022 at his home. He was born on November 30, 1940, the son of Russell and Anna Mae Iverson. Richard worked in construction his entire life, owning and operating Iverson Construction. He is survived by his longtime partner, Judy...
Marilyn (Dorsey) Ladwig
Marilyn (Dorsey) Ladwig, age 88, of Stoughton passed away peacefully on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, surrounded by her family. Born on Nov. 16, 1933, in Greenwich, Ohio, she was the daughter of Vincent and Cora Mae Dorsey. She married her husband Gordon in 1959, settling in Stoughton in 1969. Marilyn...
Setting the stage for excellence: SVP at 50 years
“When a few people met in 1972 to start a community theater group, we had no idea that we would still be entertaining audiences with our own theater home 50 years later.”. Tony Hill has a unique perspective on the Stoughton Village Players (SVP) and its evolution, since he was there at the beginning and is still an active board member.
SHS to present ‘Wizard of Oz’ Nov. 4-6
Stoughton High School will present "The Wizard of Oz” at 7 p.m. Friday Nov. 4 and Saturday Nov. 5, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6 at the SHS performing arts center, 600 Lincoln Ave. There is also an Oz bash at noon on Sunday for young audience members; a formal meet and greet with cast members that includes crafts, games and photo opportunities.
Girls cross country: Mallory Reiser finishes strong to secure spot at state meet
Mallory Reiser didn’t want to relax because she recalls being in the prime position to make a run to state in the homestretch of a sectional race before. Even with a 47-second lead with a state berth on the line during the WIAA Division 1 Stoughton sectional on Saturday, Oct. 22, the Stoughton senior didn’t want to take anything for granted.
Dane County Sheriff candidate questionnaire
The Stoughton Courier Hub sent questionnaires to both candidates for the Dane County Sheriff race: Kalvin Barrett and Anthony Hamilton. Candidates were asked to limit their answers to 50 words. Responses may have been trimmed to meet word requirements. Kalvin Barrett (D) Why are you running?. Every resident of Dane...
Assembly District 43 candidate questionnaire
The Stoughton Courier Hub sent questionnaires to both candidates for the State Assembly District 43 race, which includes Jenna Jacobson and Marisa Voelkel. Candidates were asked to limit their answers to 50 words, with an exception of two questions up to 100 words. Responses may have been trimmed to meet word requirements.
