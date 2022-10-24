Read full article on original website
spectrumnews1.com
Hurricane Ian's lucrative cleanup deals generate new storm
It has been a month since Hurricane Ian wiped out parts of southwest Florida. Now multimillion-dollar cleanup contracts are generating new tempests in the Category 4 storm's wake. Contractors who remove debris and perform post-storm repairs are fighting over local government contracts that could be worth tens of millions in...
spectrumnews1.com
COVID-positive hospitalizations climb above 400 again in LA County
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — The number of COVID-19-positive patients in Los Angeles County hospitals rose back over the 400 mark again Friday as health officials again urged people to get vaccinated and boosted to prevent a winter strain on the health care system. "Over 7 million people in L.A....
spectrumnews1.com
City of San Fernando celebrates Day of the Dead
SAN FERNANDO, Calif. — The City of San Fernando will hold their annual Day of the Dead celebration on Oct. 29. Dee Dee Cervacio is one of the people who will be building an ofrenda, or altar, for her family.
spectrumnews1.com
Anaheim Fall Festival and Halloween parade returns Saturday
ANAHEIM, Calif. — As a 45-year-resident of Anaheim, Robert Sanchez has fond memories of the city's annual Halloween parade and festival. "I remember as a 9-year-old with my family putting up a chair along the parade route and watching all of the floats come by," said Sanchez to Spectrum News.
spectrumnews1.com
Cappy's Cafe in Newport Beach gets high-tech makeover
NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. — In the nook between the office full of monitors and the bustling kitchen of Cappy’s Cafe, Tim Campbell crouched enough for the face-recognition reader to capture his features. “I’m 6’4”, so it’s not easy,” the restaurant owner said. “It’s how we do payroll.”...
spectrumnews1.com
Group can monitor Arizona ballot drop boxes, US judge rules
PHOENIX (AP) — A federal judge Friday refused to bar a group from monitoring outdoor ballot boxes in Arizona’s largest county where watchers have shown up armed and in ballistic vests, saying to do so could violate the monitors' constitutional rights. U.S. District Court Judge Michael Liburdi said...
spectrumnews1.com
Altadena resident selected as Tournament of Roses Queen
PASADENA, Calif. (CNS) — Bella Ballard of Altadena was crowned Tuesday evening as the 2023 Rose Queen at Tournament House in Pasadena. Ballard is a senior at The Ogburn School, a distance learning school. She is a volunteer with Ronald McDonald House Charities, a volunteer soccer coach with Chelsea Football Club, a soccer player with the Santa Clarita Blue Heat Football Club and West Coast Football Club, a street soccer player with the Venice Beach Football Club and plays tennis at the Arroyo Seco and Flint Canyon tennis clubs.
spectrumnews1.com
Local nonprofits reach out to Latino voters
LOS ANGELES — Inner City Struggle is one of the nonprofits that’s reaching out to voters through a program called “Yo Voy A Votar.”. The program by the Latino Community Foundation funds local organizations to help get Latinos to the polls.
spectrumnews1.com
Frankenstand sells hot dogs to die for
BURBANK, Calif. — “Fangs a lot,” said Raymond Alishan after he popped out of a tent next to his hot dog stand set up on a Burbank sidewalk. That’s how he delivers a finished hot dog to a customer. Alishan runs what he calls a “Frankenstand,”...
spectrumnews1.com
Los Angeles council censures members amid racism scandal
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles City Council formally rebuked two members and its former president Wednesday for their involvement in a racism scandal that has led to days of protests, police and state investigations and shaken public faith in City Hall. The 12-0 vote to censure former...
spectrumnews1.com
LAPD station to be renamed in honor of first female deputy chief
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — The Los Angeles Police Department Friday will announce the renaming of the Northeast Area Community Police Station in honor of Margaret “Peggy” York, the department’s first female deputy chief. LAPD Chief Michel Moore called the renaming of the station in Glassell Park...
spectrumnews1.com
BH real estate developer linked to college admissions scandal dies of suicide
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — A Beverly Hills real estate developer who pleaded guilty three years ago to federal charges stemming from a nationwide college- admissions cheating scandal died by suicide in his home, officials confirmed Thursday. According to the Los Angeles County coroner's office, Robert Flaxman, 66, was found...
spectrumnews1.com
Religious leaders respond to City Council
LOS ANGELES — Religious leaders in Los Angeles have spoken out against the racist comments heard in the leaked councilmember recordings. Pastors say churches can be a point of connection in a divided city and many across Los Angeles have called for healing, but also called on Councilmen Gil Cedillo and Kevin de León to resign.
spectrumnews1.com
Inglewood restaurant gives formerly incarcerated a 2nd chance
INGLEWOOD, Calif. — 2nd Chance Soul Food Fish Fry employs formerly incarcerated men and women to facilitate an easier re-entry into society and reduce recidivism. The Inglewood restaurant serves fresh, fried-to-order seafood and homemade sides, while also giving people a second chance. To learn more, visit the restaurant or their website.
spectrumnews1.com
3 men convicted of supporting plot to kidnap Gov. Whitmer
Three men accused of supporting terrorism in the plot to kidnap Michigan’s governor were convicted of all charges Wednesday in a trial that focused on paramilitary drills and fierce contempt for government ahead of the 2020 election. Joe Morrison, his father-in-law Pete Musico, and Paul Bellar were found guilty...
spectrumnews1.com
OHSAA football playoffs begin Friday
OHIO — What begins on Friday with the playoffs culminates in just seven schools winning state championships, in the Ohio High School Athletic Association football tournament. However, seven schools can already claim OHSAA 2022 football titles; winning the final Ohio high school football Associated Press poll crowns. Congratulations to...
spectrumnews1.com
Gov. Beshear announces Education First Plan to address poor COVID-era test scores
KENTUCKY — Gov. Andy Beshear announced on Thursday his Education First Plan, which aims to address the teacher shortage and loss of learning for students during the pandemic. The plan includes funding for a 5% pay raise for school staff, universal pre-K, textbooks, technology and training, teacher student loan...
spectrumnews1.com
Massachusetts Ballot Question 1, explained
What is Question 1 on the general election ballot?. Question 1 will be written on the general ballot as, “Do you approve of the adoption of an amendment to the constitution summarized below, which was approved by the General Court in joint sessions of the two houses...”. Known as...
