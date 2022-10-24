Burlington, IA- The Burlington Police Department responded to a reported fight Wednesday involving a knife and discovered there was no knife involved. According to a news release, on Wednesday, October 26th, at about 11:04 PM officers were dispatched to the area of the 200 block of Argyle Court for a report of two people fighting outside. Officers were initially informed that there was possibly a knife involved and one of the people involved had been stabbed.

