Burlington, IA

KBUR

Burlington police: no knife involved in fight

Burlington, IA- The Burlington Police Department responded to a reported fight Wednesday involving a knife and discovered there was no knife involved. According to a news release, on Wednesday, October 26th, at about 11:04 PM officers were dispatched to the area of the 200 block of Argyle Court for a report of two people fighting outside. Officers were initially informed that there was possibly a knife involved and one of the people involved had been stabbed.
BURLINGTON, IA
KWQC

Crews respond to a Burlington house fire Friday

BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) - Crews respond to a house fire in Burlington Friday. The Burlington Fire Department responded around 2 a.m. Friday to the 1600 block of Lincoln Street for thick smoke coming from a furnace, according to a media release. Crews first at the home found light smoke on...
BURLINGTON, IA
KWQC

Crews respond to Davenport house fire Thursday

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Crews responded to a house fire Thursday in Davenport. The Davenport Fire Department responded around 1:45 p.m. Thursday to the 1100 block of Gaines Street for a structure fire, according to a media release. Multiple callers said they saw smoke and flames coming from the home.
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

East Moline Police Chief reacts to officer assault

EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - On Monday night, Sgt. William Lind was attempting to arrest a wanted man when Chief Jeff Ramsey said Lind was punched by the suspect and knocked down, hitting his head on the concrete. He was found unconscious and taken to the hospital where he remains...
EAST MOLINE, IL
KWQC

Davenport man charged in death of man in June

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport man was arrested in connection with the death of a 58-year-old man in June. Davenport police said Larry Lavell Wiggins Jr., 29, wanted on first-degree murder and willful injury causing serious injury charges, was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Service on Tuesday.
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

Chief: East Moline officer still critical but ‘stable’ following assault

According to a statement from Davenport Community Schools Wednesday evening, the district has confirmed that an unauthorized user gained access to personal information belonging to current or former employees.
DAVENPORT, IA
KBUR

Downtown Burlington business catches fire

Burlington, IA- A Jefferson Street business in downtown Burlington was damaged Wednesday by a fire. According to a news release, at 4:36 PM Wednesday, the Burlington Fire Department and West Burlington Fire Department were called to Bent River Brewing Company at 500 Jefferson Street for a report of smoke coming through the floor.
BURLINGTON, IA
ourquadcities.com

2 shot in Burlington

Two people were shot Saturday in Burlington. It happened just after midnight in the area of 9th Street and Locust Street, according to the Burlington Police Department. Police responded to a report of gunfire and found evidence of a shooting, including shell casings and blood — but no victims.
BURLINGTON, IA
KWQC

Davenport man sentenced to prison for firearm charge

According to a statement from Davenport Community Schools Wednesday evening, the district has confirmed that an unauthorized user gained access to personal information belonging to current or former employees.
DAVENPORT, IA
ktvo.com

8 from Burlington sentenced on federal drug charges

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Eight people from Burlington, Iowa, have been sentenced to federal prison for their role in conspiring to distribute drugs in southeast Iowa between Dec. 1, 2019 and Nov. 2, 2021. Those sentenced are:. Kendric Centrall Childs, 35, was sentenced to 25 years of imprisonment and 10...
BURLINGTON, IA
KWQC

Crews respond to dryer fire in commercial building Thursday

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport firefighters responded to a dryer fire in a commercial building Thursday. The Davenport Fire Department responded around 8:47 p.m. Thursday to the 7000 Block of Brady Street for a structure fire, according to a media release. A caller said a commercial dryer was on fire inside a local manufacturing facility.
DAVENPORT, IA
WAND TV

One dead in fatal crash in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)- A 77-year-old man was pronounced dead as the result of a motor vehicle crash at 2nd Street and Madison Street. According to the Sangamon County Coroner, the man from Macomb, IL was pronounced deceased by Springfield Memorial Hospital staff at 11:52 a.m. An autopsy has been scheduled...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Local 4 WHBF

Eight sentenced for conspiracy to distribute 362 lbs of ice meth

Eight people from Burlington have been sentenced to federal prison for their role in conspiring to distribute drugs in the Burlington area. The conspiracy started by at least December 1, 2019 and continued until November 2, 2021. Those who were sentenced as part of this conspiracy to distribute include:  • Kendric Centrall Childs, age 35, […]
BURLINGTON, IA
newschannel20.com

Man killed in Springfield crash

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — A man is dead after a single-vehicle crash on 2nd and Madison streets in Springfield. Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon says the crash happened on Tuesday morning. We're told the victim is a 77-year-old man from Macomb. The victim was taken to Springfield Memorial Hospital,...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Local 4 WHBF

Davenport man sentenced for firearm possession

A Davenport man has been sentenced to five years in prison on a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm. Colique Depree Brown, age 28, was sentenced to 60 months in prison on Tuesday, October 25. Following his sentence, Brown was ordered to serve three years of supervised release. At about 4 […]
DAVENPORT, IA

