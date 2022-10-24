Read full article on original website
Related
KBUR
Burlington police: no knife involved in fight
Burlington, IA- The Burlington Police Department responded to a reported fight Wednesday involving a knife and discovered there was no knife involved. According to a news release, on Wednesday, October 26th, at about 11:04 PM officers were dispatched to the area of the 200 block of Argyle Court for a report of two people fighting outside. Officers were initially informed that there was possibly a knife involved and one of the people involved had been stabbed.
ktvo.com
Armed Fairfield woman barricades herself in home with child, prosecutors allege
FAIRFIELD, Iowa — A southeast Iowa woman is facing multiple charges after a report of a domestic assault. Just after 2 a.m. Friday, Fairfield police officers responded to the 800 block of East Burlington Avenue after a man reported that his girlfriend had assaulted him and forced him out of the home.
KWQC
Family of East Moline officer assaulted Monday releases statement
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The family of East Moline Police Sgt. William Lind on Friday released a statement several days after police say he was assaulted by a man wanted in an arson case. “We are so thankful for all the love and support we have received from family, friends,...
KWQC
Crews respond to a Burlington house fire Friday
BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) - Crews respond to a house fire in Burlington Friday. The Burlington Fire Department responded around 2 a.m. Friday to the 1600 block of Lincoln Street for thick smoke coming from a furnace, according to a media release. Crews first at the home found light smoke on...
KWQC
Crews respond to Davenport house fire Thursday
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Crews responded to a house fire Thursday in Davenport. The Davenport Fire Department responded around 1:45 p.m. Thursday to the 1100 block of Gaines Street for a structure fire, according to a media release. Multiple callers said they saw smoke and flames coming from the home.
KWQC
East Moline Police Chief reacts to officer assault
EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - On Monday night, Sgt. William Lind was attempting to arrest a wanted man when Chief Jeff Ramsey said Lind was punched by the suspect and knocked down, hitting his head on the concrete. He was found unconscious and taken to the hospital where he remains...
KWQC
Davenport man charged in death of man in June
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport man was arrested in connection with the death of a 58-year-old man in June. Davenport police said Larry Lavell Wiggins Jr., 29, wanted on first-degree murder and willful injury causing serious injury charges, was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Service on Tuesday.
KWQC
CRIME STOPPERS: $20,000 reward offered for information in Corey Harrell Jr. shooting
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities is offering a $20,000 reward for more information about the murder of 22-year-old Corey Harrell Jr. in October 2018. According to police, the 22-year-old was shot and killed on Oct. 31, 2018, while driving his vehicle in front of Moline City Hall.
KWQC
Chief: East Moline officer still critical but ‘stable’ following assault
Join KWQC and the Rotary Club of Bettendorf for a blanket drive at the KWQC studio on Friday. Hacker claims to have data from the Davenport Community School District,. According to a statement from Davenport Community Schools Wednesday evening, the district has confirmed that an unauthorized user gained access to personal information belonging to current or former employees.
aledotimesrecord.com
Man arrested for starting dumpster fire behind Steak & Shake in Galesburg
GALESBURG — A man was arrested after allegedly starting a fire in a dumpster Sunday morning. At 9:41 a.m., a report of a fire in a dumpster at Steak ‘n Shake, 1066 N. Henderson St., was reported. The Galesburg Fire Department was able to extinguish the flames. Later...
KBUR
Downtown Burlington business catches fire
Burlington, IA- A Jefferson Street business in downtown Burlington was damaged Wednesday by a fire. According to a news release, at 4:36 PM Wednesday, the Burlington Fire Department and West Burlington Fire Department were called to Bent River Brewing Company at 500 Jefferson Street for a report of smoke coming through the floor.
aledotimesrecord.com
Police look for 3 people in connection with Monday morning stabbing outside Galesburg bar
GALESBURG — Three suspects are wanted by Galesburg police after a woman was stabbed outside a bar early Monday. Police responded to St. Mary’s OSF Medical Center, 3333 N. Seminary St., where they spoke with a 26-year-old Abingdon woman. Officers observed fresh wounds to the woman’s face and legs.
ourquadcities.com
2 shot in Burlington
Two people were shot Saturday in Burlington. It happened just after midnight in the area of 9th Street and Locust Street, according to the Burlington Police Department. Police responded to a report of gunfire and found evidence of a shooting, including shell casings and blood — but no victims.
KWQC
Davenport man sentenced to prison for firearm charge
Join KWQC and the Rotary Club of Bettendorf for a blanket drive at the KWQC studio on Friday. Hacker claims to have data from the Davenport Community School District,. According to a statement from Davenport Community Schools Wednesday evening, the district has confirmed that an unauthorized user gained access to personal information belonging to current or former employees.
ktvo.com
8 from Burlington sentenced on federal drug charges
DAVENPORT, Iowa — Eight people from Burlington, Iowa, have been sentenced to federal prison for their role in conspiring to distribute drugs in southeast Iowa between Dec. 1, 2019 and Nov. 2, 2021. Those sentenced are:. Kendric Centrall Childs, 35, was sentenced to 25 years of imprisonment and 10...
KWQC
Crews respond to dryer fire in commercial building Thursday
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport firefighters responded to a dryer fire in a commercial building Thursday. The Davenport Fire Department responded around 8:47 p.m. Thursday to the 7000 Block of Brady Street for a structure fire, according to a media release. A caller said a commercial dryer was on fire inside a local manufacturing facility.
WAND TV
One dead in fatal crash in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)- A 77-year-old man was pronounced dead as the result of a motor vehicle crash at 2nd Street and Madison Street. According to the Sangamon County Coroner, the man from Macomb, IL was pronounced deceased by Springfield Memorial Hospital staff at 11:52 a.m. An autopsy has been scheduled...
Eight sentenced for conspiracy to distribute 362 lbs of ice meth
Eight people from Burlington have been sentenced to federal prison for their role in conspiring to distribute drugs in the Burlington area. The conspiracy started by at least December 1, 2019 and continued until November 2, 2021. Those who were sentenced as part of this conspiracy to distribute include: • Kendric Centrall Childs, age 35, […]
newschannel20.com
Man killed in Springfield crash
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — A man is dead after a single-vehicle crash on 2nd and Madison streets in Springfield. Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon says the crash happened on Tuesday morning. We're told the victim is a 77-year-old man from Macomb. The victim was taken to Springfield Memorial Hospital,...
Davenport man sentenced for firearm possession
A Davenport man has been sentenced to five years in prison on a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm. Colique Depree Brown, age 28, was sentenced to 60 months in prison on Tuesday, October 25. Following his sentence, Brown was ordered to serve three years of supervised release. At about 4 […]
Comments / 0