ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Protesters interrupt Ted Cruz’s appearance on ‘The View’

By Dominick Mastrangelo
The Hill
The Hill
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ouYMw_0ikePfwb00

Sen. Ted Cruz’s (R-Texas) appearance on ABC’s “The View” on Monday was interrupted by demonstrators in the audience.

As Cruz was answering a question about the economic hardships facing Americans, a group of people in the New York studio began to chant, “Vote for climate now!”

Cruz ignored the protesters and continued with his answer.

As the group persisted with the chant, host Whoopi Goldberg turned to the audience and shouted, “Excuse me, let us do our jobs. We hear what you have to say, but you have to go.”

The protesters continued and the show went to a commercial break.

When it returned from the break, co-host Ana Navarro apologized to Cruz.

“I’ve been very vocal and very critical of you, but I am sorry that this has happened in our house,” she said.

Comments / 814

Teresa Eldred
4d ago

Ted Cruz doesn't back down, nor does he tuck tail and run. You make not like him but he stands firm for America. He's not trying to be any body's friend. He doesn't have to like any of those swamp creatures on the view, and I'm sure he doesn't, none of us do....but, they can't seem to get anyone that might bring ratings to their racist show so, Mr. Cruz helped them. He knows what he brings to the table ❤️🇺🇲💯

Reply(183)
245
Harry Callahan
4d ago

The only reason to censure speech is to thwart the truth. That said, what the hell is Cruz thinking jumping in that septic tank with those shrews?

Reply(41)
147
Benjamin Brownstone
4d ago

Ted Cruz is a Trump wannabe. He say how being a radical with a bad mouth worked for him and joined the bandwagon. just like so many Republicans. Donald Trump destroyed the integrity the GOP once had

Reply(54)
118
Related
Salon

“Remember when Trump called your wife ugly?”: Ted Cruz brutally heckled at Yankee Stadium

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) listens during a Senate Judiciary Committee business meeting. (Win McNamee/Getty Images) This article originally appeared on AlterNet. United States Senator Ted Cruz (R-Texas) visited Yankee Stadium in New York City on Sunday to cheer for the Houston Astros, who routed the Yankees 6-5 for a spot in the upcoming World Series. But the baseball rivalry paled in comparison to the jeers that Cruz received from gamegoers in the Bronx.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Vice

Trump Just Blew Up His Rape Lawsuit Defense

Former President Donald Trump’s recent online tirade against E. Jean Carroll might have been a really bad idea. That’s because the move appears to have blown a new hole in Trump’s best defense against the magazine columnist’s lawsuit, in which Carroll accuses Trump of defamation by denying her accusation that he raped her in a New York department store over two decades ago.
WASHINGTON STATE
HollywoodLife

Ted Cruz Cursed Out By Audience Members On ‘The View’: Watch

Texas Senator Ted Cruz did not receive a warm welcome from the audience of The View, during an appearance on Monday, October 24. While the Republican politician responded to a question, climate change protesters started shouting out from the audience, which culminated in someone screaming swear words at him before the show cut to a commercial break. A viewer managed to capture the moment and shared the video on Twitter.
TEXAS STATE
Fox News

'The View' explodes after Ted Cruz calls out past Democrats on questioning election results

"The View" panel erupted on Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, on Monday after he confronted the hosts about election deniers and political violence on the left. The Republican was initially heckled by environmental protesters within the audience before co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin grilled him about the January 6 Capitol Hill riot and whether he viewed President Biden as legitimately elected. Cruz confirmed that Biden was the president before calling out "The View" and the media for giving Democrats a pass for floating "stolen election" claims.
GEORGIA STATE
News Breaking LIVE

CNN Anchor Ordered to Take Leave

"CNN Logo" by FLC is licensed under CC BY-NC-ND 2.0. Cable news channel CNN has ordered one of their star anchors, Jim Sciutto, to take an indefinite leave, according to multiple reports.
WashingtonExaminer

WATCH: Shocking footage shows Pelosi and Schumer reacting to Jan. 6 riot in real time

Video footage displayed during the Jan. 6 committee's presentation on Monday showed top Democrats reacting to the violence on Jan. 6 in real time. The roughly seven-minute video mashup, which was mixed with footage of violent rioters storming the Capitol, showed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) scrambling behind the scenes as the riot unfolded.
Salon

Ted Cruz confronted on “The View” during tense segment: “Were you lying then or are you lying now?”

During a contentious appearance on The View, Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, faced a flurry of questions from the show's hosts, peppering him with questions over Donald Trump's stolen election claims and other elements of extremism in his party. At one point, co-host Ana Navarro brought up a viral and embarrassing moment from the 2016 campaign, when Cruz was running for president.
The Independent

Trump rally crowd interrupts him by singing national anthem as he launches rant about Jan 6 subpoena

Donald Trump held his first rally since being subpoenaed in the congressional investigation into January 6 on Saturday, where the enthusiastic crowd interrupted him by breaking out in song.Speaking in Robstown, Texas, the ex-president addressed a crowd of supporters and once again railed against what he called an unfair investigation by partisans in Congress — ignoring the participation of two Republicans on the committee not to mention the panel’s focus on witnesses from his own administration as well as GOP officials around the country.And he even praised the crowd that descended upon the Capitol complex and is blamed for...
ROBSTOWN, TX
The List

Donald Trump's Actions During Hurricane Ian Are Raising Eyebrows

Adding to an already turbulent year, Hurricane Ian stirred up another kind of turbulence in the final hours of September 2022. The Category 4 storm slammed into Florida with almost unprecedented force, killing at least 14, leaving more than 2 million people without power. News footage shows the Sunshine State looking like a war zone of splintered houses, flooded streets, and torn-up roads, via NBC News. While many residents evacuated their homes ahead of the hurricane, many others stuck it out, either because they underestimated the storm's strength, or because they simply couldn't afford the cost of getting out of town, per The Washington Post.
FLORIDA STATE
The Hill

The Hill

741K+
Followers
86K+
Post
530M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy