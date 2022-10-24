Police nab 5 after Kingsbury firearm robbery
KINGSBURY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — The Washington County Sheriff's Office has named five suspects who allegedly burglarized Calamity Jane's Firearms on Friday. Martin Taft, 47, Jonathan Combs, 42, Billie Jo Parker, 47, Sean Parmeter, 55, and Penny Phillies, 47, were arrested and face several charges.
Police say Taft broke into the shop around 4:30 a.m. on Friday with Combs and stole several firearms. The investigation is still ongoing.
All five suspects were arraigned, with Taft, Combs, and Parmeter being jailed. Taft and Combs are being held without bail and await county court arraignment, with Phillips being held at the Warren County Jail.
Taft and Combs Charges:
- Third-degree grand larceny
- First-degree criminal possession of a weapon
- Third-degree burglary
Parker Charges:
- Third-degree criminal possession of a weapon
- First-degree criminal possession of stolen property
Parmeter Charges:
- Third-degree criminal possession of a weapon
- Fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property
Phillips Charges:
- Third-degree criminal possession of a weapon
- First-degree criminal possession of stolen property
- Seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
NEWS10 reached out to the Washington County Sheriff's Office for more information on the case and is awaiting a response. Stay tuned for updates on this developing story.
