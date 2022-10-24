Read full article on original website
beckershospitalreview.com
Viewpoint: Aggressive medical debt collection should be a 'never event'
Aggressively collecting medical debt should join the list of medical "never events," like leaving a sponge inside a patient or operating on the wrong limb, an Oct. 27 JAMA Forum article argues. The opinion piece was written by Dave Chokshi, MD, senior scholar at CUNY Graduate School of Public Health...
beckershospitalreview.com
Monkeypox tied to severe outcomes in HIV patients: CDC
A majority of patients hospitalized with monkeypox in the U.S. had weakened immune systems, often from HIV, an Oct. 26 CDC report found. CDC researchers analyzed data on 57 patients hospitalized with severe monkeypox symptoms between Aug. 10 and Oct. 10. Eighty-two percent of patients had AIDS, and 68 percent were Black. Thirteen percent were experiencing homelessness.
beckershospitalreview.com
October 2022 Issue of Becker's Hospital Review
Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente is expanding two hospitals and building two new medical offices, according to The Press-Enterprise. Four major for-profit hospital operators saw profits decline in the second quarter of 2022. 52 great health system chief strategy officers | 2022. Becker's Healthcare is thrilled to honor outstanding chief strategy...
beckershospitalreview.com
6 negative effects of leaving physicians out of the supply chain
From fall 2020 to the present, the costs for some of the most critical elements (e.g., resins, cotton and metals) in the medical supplies and devices that hospitals and health systems use daily all soared in excess of 30 percent, in parallel with rising foundational costs like shipping freight and energy. Healthcare organizations’ drug expenses spiked, too, until by the end of last year they were 28 percent higher than pre-pandemic levels.
beckershospitalreview.com
Pharmacy's most pressing issue: a technician shortage
At a recent event for community and locally owned pharmacies, William Schimmel, executive director and CEO of the Pharmacy Technician Certification Board, said people were approaching him and asking for "magic" while seeking more technicians. There isn't national data tracking the shortage of pharmacy technicians, but "I don't go anywhere...
beckershospitalreview.com
MercyOne providing neurological care through telehealth
MercyOne Clinton (Iowa) Medical Center has created a new service that allows patients to receive neurological care through telehealth. The new teleneurological services will be available through inpatient rounding, where physicians visit patients' rooms and provide them with remote access to a neurological specialist for an assessment to diagnose, treat or manage conditions affecting the brain, according to an Oct. 25 press release from MercyOne.
beckershospitalreview.com
Vitality key to health, Americans not thriving, study says
Vitality is a driver and an outcome of health and work/life engagement. However, according to new research from Bloomfield-Conn.-based Cigna and Washington, D.C.-based Morning Consult, most Americans do not have high vitality. In a first-of-its-kind study, researchers attempt to measure personal vitality and how it influences overall health and productivity....
beckershospitalreview.com
11 women making moves in healthcare
The following executive moves made by women have been reported by Becker's since Oct. 21. 1. Helen Boucher, MD, was selected as permanent dean at Boston-based Tufts University School of Medicine and chief academic officer of Burlington, Mass.-based Tufts Medicine, making her the first woman to serve as dean of the medical school in its 129-year history.
beckershospitalreview.com
Executives see through 'rose-colored glasses' — and employees are skeptical: survey
Executives tend to be overly optimistic, seeing their organization through "rose-colored glasses." This prevents them from seeing how their employees and management teams actually feel about change, according to a recent report from leadership consulting firm Notion Consulting. In the third quarter of 2022, Notion surveyed 325 U.S. professionals across...
beckershospitalreview.com
UI Healthcare developing AI device to perform procedures on its own
Researchers at Iowa City-based University of Iowa Healthcare are developing an artificial intelligence-based tool to treat interventional radiology patients — with or without a physician operating it. Led by interventional radiologist Sandeep Laroia, MD, the team is creating an algorithmic-based device that would determine the course of treatment for...
beckershospitalreview.com
California health system promotes interim HR officer to permanent post
Greenbrae, Calif.-based MarinHealth has named Eugene Lewis its chief human resources officer in a permanent capacity. Mr. Lewis had served on an interim basis since August. Mr. Lewis has served MarinHealth's human resources department in varying roles for eight years, according to an Oct. 27 news release shared with Becker's. In his role as chief human resources officer, Mr. Lewis will lead benefits initiatives, emergency response plans and labor negotiations.
beckershospitalreview.com
7 chief medical, nursing officer moves
Seven recent chief medical and nursing officer moves Becker's has covered since Oct. 24:. Spirit Lake, Iowa-based Lakes Regional Healthcare named Bryan Williams, MSN, RN, as vice president and chief nursing officer, effective Sept. 26, 2022. Seton Medical Center in Harker Heights,Texas, named Bodie Correll, MD, chief medical officer, effective...
beckershospitalreview.com
Phishing scheme may have compromised info of 33,850 Michigan Medicine patients
Ann Arbor-based Michigan Medicine is notifying 33,850 patients that some of their personal health information may have been compromised due to a phishing scheme that targeted employees' email accounts. On Aug. 23, the health system learned that hackers were targeting its employees with a phishing scheme in which the hackers...
beckershospitalreview.com
Price uncertainty deters 35% of Americans from seeking care, study finds
Thirty-five percent of Americans surveyed said they would be deterred from seeking care for themselves if they were unaware of pricing for necessary care or services, according to an Oct. 27 survey from Akasa, a revenue cycle firm that uses artificial intelligence. The survey, commissioned by Akasa and conducted by...
beckershospitalreview.com
Hospitals report 300% increase in RSV cases
A surge in respiratory syncytial virus is putting severe strain on children's hospitals nationwide. Hospitals first began seeing the unseasonable RSV rise in August. Now, many are reporting a case increase of over 300 percent compared to last month. On Sept. 8, CDC data shows the nation's RSV positivity rate...
beckershospitalreview.com
YouTube to extend verified healthcare source status to individual providers
Physicians, nurses and other healthcare professionals can apply to have their YouTube channels verified as a healthcare source in a push to limit misinformation on the site. The change will allow viewers to more easily access videos containing "high-quality health information," YouTube said in an Oct. 27 news release. Licensed...
beckershospitalreview.com
7 recent drug, device recalls
Here are seven drug and medical device recalls the FDA reported in October:. 1. Golden State Medical Supply recalled one lot of its clopidogrel tablets and one lot of atenolol tablets because of a label mix-up. No adverse effects have been reported. 2. LivaNova recalled 484 blood pumps in a...
beckershospitalreview.com
Bozeman Health CEO out, interim named
Bozeman (Mont.) Health President and CEO John Hill is leaving his position at the end of October, according to an Oct. 26 news release. The Bozeman Health board of directors has selected Kathryn Mertany, MD, to serve as interim president and CEO starting on Nov. 1. Mr. Hill joined the...
beckershospitalreview.com
University Hospital, Aspirus Health, and 8 other systems seeking pharmacy leaders
The following 10 hospitals, health systems and hospital operators have posted job listings seeking pharmacy leaders in the last week. Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites. 1. Aspirus Health, based in Wausau, Wis.,. a pharmacy system director. 2. Good Samaritan Hospital, based...
beckershospitalreview.com
Providence, Children's Health, and 8 other systems seeking supply chain leaders
Here are 10 health systems and hospitals that posted job listings seeking supply chain expertise in the last week. Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are in alphabetical order. 1. Baptist Health South Florida, based in Coral Gables,
