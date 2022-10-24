Most Successful Women Entrepreneurs and How to Become One Utilizing The Funding Opportunity Through Coastal Kapital

Read full article on original website
GameFi is Growing Up– 11 Top-Tier Developers Embark on One of The Industry's Biggest Partnership Campaigns to Date
With the global gaming market worth over $300 Billion, it is undoubtedly one the largest sectors in the entertainment space, eclipsing both the movie and US sports industries combined. Gaming has become a staple of how we relax and unwind- as a result, it has become highly lucrative and expansive.
Professional Investors Put Their Faith in Monetization of Fan Content: Sagaverse Dapp Raises $1.5 Million
Sagaverse, an engine and protocol for Web3 social media, has raised a total of 1.5m from Com2Us and Innovation Norway, including a handful of super angels. This latest investment round builds on investments from VCs with experience in Deep Tech, Web3, Interactive Media, and marketplaces including Promentum and a range of super angels such as David Helgason and Bogomil Balkansky.
SportsIcon Launches the Future Icons Program to Crowdsource Investment in Athletes
Many athletes never make it to their maximum professional potential, not because they can't perform well or haven't trained hard enough, but because they don't have the financial backing to continue their pursuit. They simply don't have the money. They also don't have the time, entrepreneurial skills and business savvy...
