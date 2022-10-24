Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mississippi River ShipwreckM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
11 students injured at Louisiana university partykandelBaton Rouge, LA
Pastor admits to stealing nearly $900,000 from church and congregantsMargaret MinnicksBaton Rouge, LA
This cutting-edge Louisiana attraction was just named one of America's "Scariest Haunted Houses"Ellen EastwoodBaton Rouge, LA
4 Great Seafood Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
brproud.com
3 Denham Springs men arrested for distributing drugs
LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – After a month-long investigation, narcotics agents have arrested three Denham Springs men for allegedly distributing drugs. The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office says deputies have been working on information received about illegal narcotics being distributed in the parish. Sheriff Jason Ard says agents were able to search two homes.
brproud.com
Two men accused of robbing local smoke shop, police say
MANDEVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Mandeville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying those involved in an armed robbery. According to MPD, around 9 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 27, officers responded to a call at a RA Shop in the 2100 block of Florida Street. Allegedly, two unidentified males wearing face masks entered the business armed with knives, demanding money and merchandise.
brproud.com
EBRSO is looking for a suspect connected to a bank robbery
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) –The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in a bank robbery on Friday afternoon. According to EBRSO, around 3:45 p.m. on Oct. 28, a man approached a bank teller at Regions Bank on Bluebonnet Boulevard and passed a note demanding money. The teller complied and the suspect fled the scene on foot with an undisclosed amount of money.
brproud.com
Gonzales Police on the lookout for man who exposed himself at hotel twice
GONZALES, La. (BRPROUD) – The Gonzales Police Department is looking for a man who allegedly exposed himself twice at a hotel. The police say that the suspect was caught on tape exposing himself in the Budget Inn breezeway on Oct. 17 and again on Oct. 24. The suspect fled the hotel in a red or burgundy Chevrolet Impala.
brproud.com
Lafayette woman shot in face by ex-boyfriend seeking help with medical expenses
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — A Lafayette woman describes the terrifying moment her violent ex-boyfriend shot her in the face. Brandi Wright, 27, recalls the gruesome day that she says changed her life forever. Wright says she met Jamarcus Davis on a dating app. After about a month into their...
brproud.com
Erwinville man arrested on hunting and firearm violations
WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — A tip led to the Wednesday arrest of a man accused of hunting and firearm violations in West Baton Rouge Parish. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) said a tip about a convicted felon possessing a firearm while hunting led agents to investigate 20-year-old Hunter Varnado of Erwinville.
brproud.com
Zachary theft suspects sought by detectives
ZACHARY, La. (BRPROUD) — Zachary detectives are asking for the public’s help in identifying several theft suspects. The Zachary Police Department shared the images of three individuals accused of theft. No further details were shared. Anyone with information is urged to call detectives at 225-964-2004.
an17.com
Two arrested in connection with string of business burglaries
Tangipahoa Parish Sheriffs Office Chief Jimmy Travis announces the arrest of Alvin Roy Phillips and Earl Duncan, Jr after a string of Dollar General burglaries were reported during the month of October. During the course of the investigations, detectives were able to positively identify the primary suspect as 50-year-old Alvin...
brproud.com
Duo pleads guilty after leaving children in ‘deplorable’ conditions
ASSUMPTION PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — An duo previously accused of leaving children in “deplorable” conditions pled guilty to cruelty to juveniles. Delanea Settlemyre, 24, of Indiana and Megan Crawley, 30, of Napoleonville was arrested in July after a protective order investigation by deputies led them to find several children living in “unsuitable” conditions, according to the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office. Investigators said the children were not in good condition. The Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) was called to investigate.
brproud.com
Person allegedly stealing flowers from graves for floral business
PRAIRIEVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – An Ascension Parish cemetery is warning residents of someone stealing flowers and using them for flower arrangements. Prairieville Cemetary posted to Facebook on Oct. 24 that they were aware of someone stealing flowers from local graveyards and allegedly using them for her floral business. The...
NOLA.com
One of eight accused in truck stop casino robbery escapes from Assumption jail, deputies say
Assumption Parish sheriff's deputies are looking for a Donaldsonville man who escaped from the parish jail near Napoleonville early Tuesday evening. Roller Avila, 19, is one of eight men and juveniles accused in the armed robbery of the Cane Row truck stop casino on Sept. 29, sheriff's deputies said in a Facebook post early Wednesday morning.
1 Person Died, 6 Others Injured In A Fatal Crash In Baton Rouge (Baton Rouge, LA)
According to the Baton Rouge Police, a fatal crash was reported in Baton Rouge. Officials confirmed that 1 person died and 6 others were injured due to the accident. Authorities stated that the collision occurred in the 8100 block of Florida Boulevard.
brproud.com
Identity of suspect accused of burglaries sought by BRPD
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Police are seeking the identity of a man accused of several crimes, including burglary. The Baton Rouge Police Department said the suspect is believed to be connected to vehicle burglaries, dirt bike theft, and using a stolen credit card. No further details were provided.
brproud.com
Where to get rid of old medications on Saturday in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana, and the Baton Rouge Health District are asking Louisianians who have unused or expired prescription drugs to drop them off on Saturday. Fall 2022 Prescription Drug Take-Back Day is a semi-annual event...
brproud.com
Video shows handcuffed prisoner escape hospital custody in Louisiana
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — The Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office said deputies are still searching for a 22-year-old female inmate who escaped while being treated at Ochsner Lafayette General. Dervanisha Carter was in jail on charges of illegal discharge of a weapon. Information concerning her hospital visit cannot be...
brproud.com
Baton Rouge Police invite public to ‘Boo with the Blue’
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD) is hosting a family-friendly Halloween event this week. BRPD’s annual ‘Boo with the Blue’ has returned for another year of festivities that include a costume contest, a haunted house, as well as plenty of food and candy for guests.
an17.com
21-year-old arrested in connection with Springfield shooting
Sheriff Jason Ard confirms that an arrest has been made in the May 2022 case involving an 8-year-old victim. Sheriff Jason Ard says, ‘In May of 2022, LPSO detectives were investigating 2 separate incidents of shots fired in the same location - Pardue Rd in Springfield. The same individual has now been linked to both incidents. On September 30th, Jaran Adams was linked to the shooting incident on May 9th. He has also been linked to the May 12th incident in which an innocent 8-year-old female was hit by gunfire.’
brproud.com
Threatening letter forces increased patrol at local middle school
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Baker Middle School had an increased police presence Thursday due to a threatening letter. According to Baker Chief of Police Carl Dunn, police were informed of the letter by the Louisiana State Police on Wednesday. The middle school did have an increased patrol, but...
1 Person Injured In A Motorcycle Accident In Baton Rouge (Baton Rouge, LA)
The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to a motorcycle accident that injured a person. The Sunday crash involved two motorcycles and a car. The crash happened near the South Acadian Thruway and Government Street around 4:30 p.m.
wbrz.com
Person struck and killed overnight while crossing Nicholson Drive near Tigerland
BATON ROUGE - A person was hit by a car while trying to cross a street near Tigerland late Thursday night. The Baton Rouge Police Department said the crash happened after 10 p.m. near the intersection of Nicholson Drive and East Boyd Drive, near LSU's campus. The victim was taken to a hospital with serious injuries after the crash and died in the hospital sometime overnight.
