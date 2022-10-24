ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canton, MA

Lux party planner turns simple idea into a six-figure business in Canton

By Alisha Saint-Ciel, The Enterprise
Patriot Ledger
Patriot Ledger
 4 days ago

CANTON –

Nayline Carrion , 34, is the definition of a “girl boss,” with three successful businesses under her belt.

“I thrive and get excited when I see something grow from nothing, and I also wanted to create something of my own and see how far I can go with it. I knew I didn’t want to work under other people’s rules for the rest of my life,” said Carrion, whose businesses are in Canton.

As a child, Carrion watched her father run a bakery.

“My father and his business inspire me. There’s something about calling something that's mine, giving other people opportunities to work with you, and just seeing something grow and having full control of where this entity goes,” Carrion said.

With this mindset,  she opened three  businesses – Party Perfect , an event planning business; The Blanc , a modern event space; and Naior B. , a glamour nail and eyebrow bar.

The Blanc has been a success. The event space has brought in over $100,000 in profit since 2021, she said.

"It's seriously a party planner's dream. It's a completely blank canvas, and when we launched The Blanc, our goal was to bring something different to the industry," Carrion said.

Carrion hopes to turn her six-figure into a seven-figure business.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1l8Drc_0ikeP02B00

Carrion's first business was Party Perfect in 2017, which began in her basement.

Over the years, she’s collected items from parties, and friends would often borrow them for their celebrations.

One day Carrion jokingly said, "I could start a business renting these items."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IZMzl_0ikeP02B00

“It was a side hobby lending friends items, and it grew rapidly,” Carrion said.

One notable event Carrion set up for was Boston Magazine’s Bubbly Brunch, where dozens of vendors  gathered to help brides from Boston make their special day easier.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pPyqd_0ikeP02B00

Carrion’s job was to turn the empty hall into a bridal extravaganza.

Hundreds of brides gathered at the InterContinental Boston for the event.

“I’m passionate about this industry because you’re making memories for people. I’m a very selfless person, so as long as I make someone else happy, that’s all that matters,” Carrion said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RapxO_0ikeP02B00

The event decorating business offers backdrops, tables, chairs, lounges and personalized rentals.

To book Carrion’s services, email bookpartyperfect@gmail.com .

Enterprise staff reporter Alisha Saint-Ciel can be reached by email at stciela@gannett.com .

This article originally appeared on The Enterprise: Lux party planner turns simple idea into a six-figure business in Canton

