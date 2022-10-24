Read full article on original website
CMS updates nursing home staff vaccination requirements
CMS has updated its nursing home staff vaccination requirements to 100 percent in order to be compliant. According to an agency memo released Oct. 26, all staff of Medicare- and Medicaid-certified providers and suppliers must receive the appropriate number of doses of a COVID vaccine unless exempt as required by law or delayed as recommended by the CDC.
Social Security payment increases are officially announced
man holding moneyPhoto by Alexander Grey (Creative Commons) If you or a loved one is on Social Security, you know that a payment increase is required to help keep up with the rising cost of living in Ohio. Thankfully, here is some good news for you. Tens of millions of older Americans are going to be bringing in larger checks from Social Security starting in January of 2023.
Price uncertainty deters 35% of Americans from seeking care, study finds
Thirty-five percent of Americans surveyed said they would be deterred from seeking care for themselves if they were unaware of pricing for necessary care or services, according to an Oct. 27 survey from Akasa, a revenue cycle firm that uses artificial intelligence. The survey, commissioned by Akasa and conducted by...
10 hospitals, health systems cutting jobs
Several hospitals and health systems are trimming their workforces or jobs due to financial and operational challenges. Below are workforce reduction efforts or job eliminations that were announced within the past month and/or take effect over the next month. 1. Fayetteville, N.C.-based Cape Fear Valley Health is eliminating 200 positions....
Joint Commission creates Health Care Equity Resource Center
The Joint Commission has created a Health Care Equity Resource Center to help hospitals achieve safer, more equitable care, the organization said Oct. 26. The resource center — which offers toolkits, hospital case studies and evidence-based interventions — aims to help hospitals standardize processes to identify and address healthcare disparities.
Moving forward with a 'strategic pause': How RWJBarnabas scored a perfect 10 on its mid-pandemic EHR implementation
West Orange, N.J.-based RWJBarnabas Health recently received a Epic Gold Stars Level 10 recognition, placing the health system in the top 0.3 percent of all Epic users for its EHR implementation process. This was made possible because of Robert Adamson, MD, executive vice president, CIO and operational leader for the Epic EHR system, who decided to implement an operation shift that allowed the health system to continue to build out the system during the height of the pandemic.
UI Healthcare developing AI device to perform procedures on its own
Researchers at Iowa City-based University of Iowa Healthcare are developing an artificial intelligence-based tool to treat interventional radiology patients — with or without a physician operating it. Led by interventional radiologist Sandeep Laroia, MD, the team is creating an algorithmic-based device that would determine the course of treatment for...
Hospitals, health systems among industries with lowest promotion rates
Hospitals and health systems are among the five industries with the lowest promotion rates, according to an Oct. 26 analysis from LinkedIn. LinkedIn's economic graph team identified promotion rates by analyzing more than 140 million active LinkedIn profiles in the United States across 20 industries. The team found that hospitals...
MaineHealth, Taro Health finalize partnership
Portland-based MaineHealth's specialists, facilities, and hospitals will be in-network with New York-based Taro Health's insurance plans beginning on Nov. 1, according to an Oct. 26 news release shared with Becker's. Taro Health enrollees will have access to a broader range of direct primary care doctors, specialists, facilities, and hospitals through...
Keystone Health faces lawsuit for data breach that affected 235,237 patients
Chambersburg, Pa.-based Keystone Health, a primary care provider, is facing a class action lawsuit for allegedly failing to prevent a data breach that compromised the protected health information of 235,237 patients. The complaint claims that Keystone Health failed to implement adequate cybersecurity measures and that it didn't properly notify patients...
14 recent digital health funding rounds
Despite a wavering market for digital health and the tech industry as a whole, venture capitalists, including those affiliated with health systems, continue to invest in promising health tech ideas. Here are 14 digital health funding rounds Becker's has reported on since Sept. 26:. 1. Tech company HealthJoy received $60...
Healthcare operating costs rising almost everywhere, report says
Operating costs in healthcare centers and hospitals across the country are rising amid inflationary pressures, staffing shortages and supply chain disruption, and such locations are going to have to continue implementing measures to help mitigate the highly challenging situation, according to a report from the Medical Group Management Association. While...
Pharmacy's most pressing issue: a technician shortage
At a recent event for community and locally owned pharmacies, William Schimmel, executive director and CEO of the Pharmacy Technician Certification Board, said people were approaching him and asking for "magic" while seeking more technicians. There isn't national data tracking the shortage of pharmacy technicians, but "I don't go anywhere...
Viewpoint: Aggressive medical debt collection should be a 'never event'
Aggressively collecting medical debt should join the list of medical "never events," like leaving a sponge inside a patient or operating on the wrong limb, an Oct. 27 JAMA Forum article argues. The opinion piece was written by Dave Chokshi, MD, senior scholar at CUNY Graduate School of Public Health...
Executives see through 'rose-colored glasses' — and employees are skeptical: survey
Executives tend to be overly optimistic, seeing their organization through "rose-colored glasses." This prevents them from seeing how their employees and management teams actually feel about change, according to a recent report from leadership consulting firm Notion Consulting. In the third quarter of 2022, Notion surveyed 325 U.S. professionals across...
Contract labor costs to decline up to 50% in 2023, CHS says
Labor costs were one of the prime reasons Community Health Systems reported a net loss of $42 million for the third quarter, but the Franklin, Tenn.-based hospital group remains optimistic about lowering some of those costs going forward. Next year should see a 40 percent to 50 percent reduction in...
October 2022 Issue of Becker's Hospital Review
Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente is expanding two hospitals and building two new medical offices, according to The Press-Enterprise. Four major for-profit hospital operators saw profits decline in the second quarter of 2022. 52 great health system chief strategy officers | 2022. Becker's Healthcare is thrilled to honor outstanding chief strategy...
Employer cost for average family premiums more than $22K, study says
Premiums for employer-sponsored family health insurance in the U.S. average $22,463, according to an Oct. 27 report from the Kaiser Family Foundation. The 2022 Benchmark Kaiser Family Foundation Health Benefits Survey included interviews with 2,188 non-federal public and private firms. Researchers found that worker contributions average $6,106 toward the family premium cost, with employers paying the rest, according to the report. For workers with an annual deductible for single coverage, the average is $1,763.
Hazel Health raises $51.5M, expands telehealth service to 14 states
School-based telehealth company Hazel Health has expanded to 14 states and is now serving more than 2.5 million students. The news comes after Hazel Health partnered with Children's Memorial Hermann, Memorial Hermann Health System's pediatric network across the Greater Houston area. Additionally, the company closed on a $51.5 million series C1 funding round, according to an Oct. 27 Hazel Health news release.
Nurses to petition Tenet hospital CEO over elimination of IV therapy team
Members of the Massachusetts Nurses Association plan to deliver a petition to the CEO of Saint Vincent Hospital in Worcester, Mass., urging the hospital to rescind the decision to eliminate the intravenous therapy team. The union represents about 25,000 nurses in Massachusetts, according to an Oct. 26 news release shared...
