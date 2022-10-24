Read full article on original website
Related
The View host Whoopi Goldberg sternly shuts down co-hosts and show guests during awkward moment live on air
THE VIEW'S Whoopi Goldberg has sternly shut down her co-hosts and guests on Wednesday's show during an awkward live moment. Kerry Washington and Emayatzy Corinealdi stopped by to talk about their new show. Kerry and Emayatzy promoted their Hulu show, Reasonable Doubt. The panel asked the actresses questions, and Kerry...
Body Language Expert and Voice Analyst Says Meghan Markle’s Podcasts Are ‘Engineered to Reveal Some New Detail About Her’
Here's what a leading body language expert and voice analyst had to say about the Duchess of Sussex's podcast "reveals" and "break" heard during Meghan’s recent recording.
Yung Joc Accidentally Sends Wrong Person $1,800 on Zelle, Pleads With Them to Send It Back
Yung Joc mistakenly sent a random person nearly $2,000 via Zelle and is apparently having a hard time getting his paper back. Yesterday (Oct. 19), the rapper-turned-radio host shared his predicament with fans on Instagram. In the post, the "It's Goin' Down" rhymer shares a screenshot of texts he sent the person pleading with them to return his coins.
Kanye West – Companies Who Have Cut Ties From Rapper So Far
Undoubtedly, 2022 will go down as Kanye West's toughest year yet as far as public perception goes. The Grammy award-winning rapper-producer, who now goes by Ye, embarked on a destructive path after he debuted his "White Lives Matter" t-shirts at his Yeezy Season 9 show during Paris Fashion Week on Oct. 3, 2022. After receiving backlash for the t-shirts, Kanye publicly attacked everyone who objected to him being a "free thinker." The Donda album creator then went on several anti-Semitic rants on social media before he was suspended from both Instagram and Twitter for violating the platforms’ policies on hate speech.
Bride-To-Be’s Friends Can’t Hide Disdain for Potential Wedding Dress: WATCH
Bride-to-be's usually look forward to showing off their wedding dress to their friends and family. However, one woman's big dress reveal didn't go as planned when her friends couldn't hide their disdain for the gown she picked out. She excitedly wanted to film her friends' reactions as she showed off...
Here's What Happened When Taylor Swift And Eddie Redmayne Did A Screen Test For "Les Misérables" Together
Taylor auditioned for the 2012 film but didn't land the part.
Move Over, Mary-Kate, Ashley and Elizabeth! Did You Know There’s a Fourth Olsen Sister?
Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen were inescapable in the '90s and early 2000s, and their sister Elizabeth Olsen is a bona fide Marvel Cinematic Universe star as Wanda Maximoff, a.k.a. Scarlet Witch. However, did you know that there is a fourth Olsen sister?. Born in 1996, Courtney Taylor Olsen is the...
Madonna Christens Viral ‘Period Ahh Period Uhh’ Song With Sexy TikTok
Madonna is officially in her TikTok era. The Queen of Pop went viral Oct. 9 for participating in a TikTok trend where she seemingly came out. She also joined TikTok personality Terri Joe on a livestream Oct. 13. Now, she's back at it again with a video set to the...
‘Friends’ Star Matthew Perry Almost Died After His Colon Burst in 2018
In his new memoir, Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing, Matthew Perry sheds light on his struggle with addiction, including how it almost cost him his life. According to his People cover story, Perry opens his memoir with the story of how he almost died in 2018. "I had...
Apparently Cookie Monster Has A Real Name?
I grew up watching Sesame Street. The show helped teach me to read. Then I had kids of my own and watched hours and hours of the show with them. My oldest daughter’s favorite was Elmo, but she also really loved Cookie Monster. So we had multiple Cookie Monster toys and stuffed animals in the house for years. We’d read Cookie Monster books, and I’d read them in a Cookie Monster voice.
Christina Aguilera Recreates Iconic ‘Stripped’ Era Look in New TikTok
"Just because my album's name is Stripped does not mean that you can take my clothes off," a young Christina Aguilera says over the opening notes of the 2002 classic "Dirrty." This is the basis for Aguilera's latest TikTok, which sees her bringing back her iconic style from the Stripped era for its Oct. 22 anniversary.
Mortgage Advisor Reveals Why You Shouldn’t ‘Joke’ When Sending Money to Friends: WATCH
Many folks try to take the sting out of sending their friends money by adding funny transaction descriptions on Venmo or PayPal. However, one mortgage advisor is warning people to nix the jokes altogether. On TikTok, mortgage advisor Kylie-Ann Gatecliffe, a.k.a. @kagfinancialmortgages, shared a video informing hopeful buyers why they...
Woman Pranks Hinge Date by Pretending She Got Hit by a Bus: WATCH
User @babylira23 on TikTok hilariously pranked her potential Hinge date in a viral video with over 15 million views. "Y'all pls this is sending me," the caption read. The video, posted Oct. 17, shows a screenshot of Hinge messages between a man named Jacob and a woman named Erika, who is the woman who posted the video.
Taylor Swift Confirms A ‘Midnights’ Tour Will Happen ‘Soonish’
Taylor Swift could be hitting the road for another tour, at least according to her. The "Anti-Hero" hitmaker appeared on on BBC One's The Graham Norton Show, where she divulged the details on the upcoming trek. "We will sometime soonish. It's going to happen," she said. We will do it...
Evan Peters Cast In Netflix’s ‘Dahmer’ After Expressing His Desire To Play Someone ‘Normal’
Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story has dominated Netflix since its arrival earlier this year. However, star Evan Peters originally wanted to play a "normal" role before signing up for the series. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Ryan Murphy and Peters sat down to detail the...
Win a Vinyl Copy of Taylor Swift’s New Album, “Midnights!”
Introducing Midnights from Taylor Swift! We've all sung along to Taylor at home, in the car, and through breakups and makeups. Now we're singing along to her new album Midnights and we want you to, too. Win a VINYL copy, courtesy of Republic Records. Enter below. Don't have our app?...
WATCH: This Bridesmaid’s Speech is Giving the Internet Major Secondhand Embarrassment
This bridesmaid speech is going down as one of the most awkward in history. User @browneyed_beautee originally posted the video on TikTok, where it went viral before the poster made their account private. Now, the video has made its way to Twitter, where it's racked up over 400,000 views already.
Katy Perry Addresses Viral Eye ‘Glitch’ Video
Katy Perry is addressing the viral eye "glitch" video that has made its way to every corner of social media. Perry announced 14 more dates for her 2023 Las Vegas concert series, entitled Play, and she also commented on those concerns around her health. "Welcoming all my #flatearthers #spaceisfakers #birdsarentrealers...
Drake Gets Roasted After Posting New Selfie
Drake is getting roasted after posting a new selfie on Instagram. This afternoon (Oct.19), Drake shared a series of photos in a carousel post on his Instagram page. A handful of the pics were from his surprise appearance during 21 Savage's performance last night at the Morehouse College and Spelman College homecoming. One photo features himself with Jack Harlow while another shows a dollar bill with LeBron James' face on it.
‘Love Is Blind’ Participant Appears to Fake Tears with Eye Drops
The internet is losing its collective mind over this Love Is Blind participant's sheer audacity. On season three of the hit Netflix reality show, wildlife photographer Andrew Y. Liu has made waves after an interview scene exposed him for faking his tears with eye drops. Liu was pursuing a relationship...
PopCrush
29K+
Followers
4K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
PopCrush is the digital destination for fun and irreverent pop music, celebrity and entertainment news served with a fresh and positive perspective.
Comments / 0