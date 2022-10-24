Read full article on original website
Elon Musk to Twitter executives: You’re fired, you may now collect $122 million
Twitter’s departing executives are leaving the company with some big payouts. “The bird has been freed” at Twitter with Elon Musk’s takeover, and now it looks like a bunch of executives are getting millions of dollars to stop doing their jobs. There’s a fog of confusion around...
PayPal Clarifies Misinterpretation of Acceptable Use Policy
Two weeks after a widely reported furor over reports of a policy that threatened to fine users for sharing what the company determined to be misinformation, PayPal has issued a statement clarifying its position on “appropriate behavior” and fines. In a statement emailed to PYMNTS, the California-based FinTech...
The Stablecoin Versus Real-Time Payments Debate
Cryptocurrency supporters have long argued that one of the lowest-hanging fruits in the payments industry is cross-border payments, and that’s doubly true for stablecoins, which marry the speed and low cost of bitcoin transfers to a digital asset that does not share bitcoin’s price volatility. But before you...
Google Will Pay YouTube Creators in Bid to Crash TikTok’s Party
Calling it “a big deal” for creators, Google parent Alphabet said Tuesday it will pay top creative talent to post videos on its new YouTube Shorts platform as it aims to grab a bigger slice of a shrinking ad-spend pie while slowing the advance of rival TikTok. By...
Trading Not Part of Singapore’s Crypto Hub Ambitions
In the latest sign that Singapore is looking to shake off its reputation as a regulatory haven for the crypto industry, Ravi Menon, managing director of the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) said he was more interested in protecting investors than attracting crypto firms with lax rules. “We have to...
Digital Yuan Transactions Pass $14B While US Debates Digital Dollar
Chinese citizens have spent more than $14 billion worth of digital yuan, the People’s Bank of China said last week. That represented 360 million transactions made at some 5.6 million merchants in 15 provinces who now support the central bank digital currency (CBDC), formally called e-CNY or digital renminbi, the PBoC said in a release.
Boost Mobile Targets Underbanked Consumers With OmniMoney
Boost Mobile is entering the financial service sector with the launch of OmniMoney, a tool that offers underbanked consumers a free digital money account and debit card. “We’re looking to provide basic services for historically excluded communities — where 60 million Americans are underbanked,” Boost Mobile CEO Stephen Stokols said in a news release Thursday (Oct. 27).
Race to the Bottom as NFT Marketplaces Refuse to Pay Artist Royalties
One of the most potentially powerful tools to attract artists, musicians and other creators to embrace blockchain-based NFTs as a way of distributing their work is in jeopardy. Royalties are a big draw for artists, who value the ability of most non-fungible tokens to allow the creator to add a...
Indian B2B Marketplace Udaan Raises $120M
Indian B2B marketplace Udaan has reportedly raised $120 million and aims to go public in 12 to 18 months. This round brings the total amount of capital raised by Udaan to $350 million, Deal Street Asia reported Friday (Oct. 28), citing an internal memo by Udaan Chief Financial Officer Aditya Pande.
JPMorgan Sees 'Big Data' Becoming ‘Smart Data' With Help of Super Apps
The digital front door is opening. Lia Cao, managing director and global co-head of corporate and eCommerce sales and solutions at J.P. Morgan Payments, told PYMNTS’ Karen Webster that the super app is coming — and in some cases, is already here. It depends on where you look,...
Cashfree Payments Unveils New Tool for Digital Lending
India’s Cashfree Payments has debuted a new tool it says is designed to help non-banking financial companies meet the country’s new digital lending rules. According to a news release emailed to PYMNTS Thursday (Oct. 27), the company’s disbursement and collections solution can create lender escrows, manage partnerships with lending service providers and handle things like borrower identity and bank account verification.
Raisin UK Migrates to ClearBank Embedded Banking Platform
Investment and savings platform Raisin has migrated its United Kingdom platform to banking infrastructure provider ClearBank. In this new collaboration, ClearBank will underpin the Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS)-protected account used by Raisin UK customers and will provide access to payment rails through its embedded banking platform, ClearBank said Thursday (Oct. 27) in a press release.
Twitter Testing Feature to Provide Larger NFT Images
Furthering its involvement with nonfungible tokens (NFTs), Twitter is testing a feature that will expand links to NFTs to display a preview. The social media service said Thursday (Oct. 27) in a tweet that with this feature called NFT Tweet Tiles, some links to NFTs on select digital goods marketplaces “will now show you a larger picture of the NFT alongside details like the title and creator. One more step in our journey to let developers impact the Tweet experience.”
Uncertain Times Shift CFO Focus From Growth to Profitability
From a CFO's standpoint, the past year has seen an unmistakable change in the metrics and key performance indicators (KPIs) that matter most to businesses and their investors. Bitpay CFO Jagruti Solanki, COVU CFO Subodh Karnad and Riskonnect CFO David Rockvam told PYMNTS that can be seen in how firms are moving from a sole focus on revenue and growth KPIs to placing a greater emphasis on profitability and financial returns — all while keeping a close eye on the expense pool.
Study Shows Tech-Averse Consumers Most Interested in Crypto Payments
It might sound counterintuitive, but the least tech-friendly consumers are the ones most likely to use cryptocurrency for payments. Released in October, PYMNTS’ report, “Shopping With Cryptocurrency: Tech-Driven Consumers Drive Market Acceptance,” divided consumers into three groups: Basic-Tech; Mainstream; and Tech-Driven. The report, a collaboration with BitPay,...
Strong Local Trust in Nordic Wallets and Banks Is Moat for Big Tech
Most Nordic countries have at least one nationwide payment scheme to which all financial institutions (FIs) are party. The idea is that a common rule book and shared messaging standard will facilitate payments between any two banks regardless of their unique internal systems. But when it comes to cross-border, multi-currency...
British Court Shuts Down Crypto Trading Firm PGI Global UK
Cryptocurrency trading firm PGI Global UK Ltd was shut down by the United Kingdom’s High Court Sept. 13, with the court saying that the company failed to cooperate with an investigation by U.K. government agency The Insolvency Service. An official receiver has been appointed liquidator of the company, The...
Barclays Backs Illuminate’s Latest Investment Vehicle
Illuminate Financial, the London-based venture capital firm which specializes in FinTech investments, has announced an expansion of its partnership with Barclays. Under the agreement, Barclays will become a limited partner in Illuminate Financial's latest venture capital strategy, according to a Wednesday (Oct. 26) press release. The bank was an investor...
Musk Walks Into Twitter With Crypto Following
When Elon Musk walked into Twitter’s headquarters carrying a kitchen sink Thursday (Oct. 27) it was hard not to wonder how the buyer’s remorse was going to affect his stewardship of the third major company of which the Tesla and SpaceX founder is now CEO. Also, his Twitter...
Reddit’s Snoo Mascot Avatars Bring Millions to NFTs
Reddit has become the newest 800-pound gorilla in the non-fungible token (NFT) world. Chief Product Officer Pali Bhat said at a conference last week that the initial three collections of profile picture (PFP) avatars it launched in July have convinced 3 million of the social media platform’s members to create Reddit Vault digital wallets, Decrypt reported.
