RENO, Nev. — On a gusty, gray afternoon last weekend, Laura Picanco dispensed gas into her SUV, then firmly returned the nozzle to the pump. “This is ridiculous!” she fumed, tilting her head around the pump to talk to the person on the other side. “I don’t know how people do it.” At $5.61 a gallon, she filled only three-fourths of her tank, shelling out $108.
Cegavske shuts down hand counting of ballots in Nye County
Policy, politics and progressive commentary Nye County’s attempt to hand count ballots, a move that stemmed from conspiracy theories about voter fraud that was pushed by election deniers, “must cease immediately,” the secretary of state’s office said Thursday night. “The current Nye County hand counting process must cease immediately and may not resume until after the close of polls on […] The post Cegavske shuts down hand counting of ballots in Nye County appeared first on Nevada Current.
Nevada mailboxes flooded with election mail, experts explain why and how to stop it
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - If you are seeing a larger influx of political and campaign ads in your mailbox this election cycle, you are far from alone. A high number of local and state elections, combined with Congressional elections of national significance, have spurred the influx of ad campaigns.
Understanding Nevada's ballot questions ahead of midterm election
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Nevada voters will see three statewide ballot questions when they go to cast their ballot ahead of the midterm election or on election day. Question 1 would amend Nevada’s Constitution to ensure equal rights for all, “regardless of race, color, creed, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, age, disability, ancestry, or national origin,” a more wide-ranging amendment than the federal ERA that Nevada adopted in 2017, which outlaws discrimination based on sex, though the push to ratify it in the U.S. Constitution remains gridlocked.
List of Nevada Day Closures
- Most Washoe County offices will be closed Friday, Oct. 28, in observance of Nevada Day. * Administrative offices at the Washoe County Complex: 1001 E. Ninth Street, Reno. * All Washoe County Libraries. Book drops and online services will remain available. The Sierra View Library and book drop will remain closed for renovations. Access library hours and online services at www.washoecountylibrary.us. Vote centers located in libraries will be open.
Gov. Sisolak proclaims October 31 Nevada Day
According to a press release, Friday, October 28, is Nevada Day (observed) and State offices will be closed in honor of the holiday.
Nevada is full of ghost towns and haunted sites
Nevada is about to turn 158 years old. It's a long time but still relatively young compared to many other states. But in those 158 years, the state has collected some of the wildest stories, many of them ending up as ghost stories.
Gov. Sisolak makes quarterly salary donation to Nevada public schools
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak made his quarterly salary donation to public schools in the Silver State. With the donation of $27,464.96, it brings Gov. Sisolak’s contributions since taking office in January 2019 to $347,000, his office said in a news release. According to the...
Abandoned fort once guarded Nevada frontier
SILVER SPRINGS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The ruins of a military station from the 1800s form the centerpiece of a Nevada state park. When thinking of Nevada's history it's normal to immediately jump to gold-rush-era ghost towns and long abandoned mines. But the state also has many old abandoned forts from a time when the state was still considered the "wild west." Places like Fort Churchill.
Still waiting for your mail-in ballot? Don’t panic
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Now that we all receive mail-in ballots, we’re watching for them in the mail. When they don’t arrive, we worry. Should we?. Evelyn Wolfram would say yes. You can count her among the concerned. She and her husband have an election routine. “We fill out our ballots and then on election day we take it to whatever place we would vote. We want to make sure it gets in.”
2022 Nevada Day Parade Lineup
4. Washoe County Sheriff’s Office — DUI Task Force. 13. Truckee Meadows Community College (Fire Dept) 24. UNR Pride of the Sierra Wolf Pack Marching Band. 40. Disabled American Veterans Chapter 7 Carson City. 41. PCC Structurals. 42. Lieutenant Governor Lisa Cano-Burkhead and the Foothill High School Marching...
Nevada Day Art Sale
Upgrades in care were announced for Renown South Meadows. Spread the Word Nevada Adopts Kate Smith Elementary School. This is a recurring recording of KOLO 8 News Now at 6:30pm.
Nevada State Police struggle to retain academy cadets amidst staffing woes
It is more dangerous than ever to drive on county roads and freeways, according to the union representing Nevada State Police (NSP).
The Nevada Traveler: A peek at Nevada’s mountain peaks
The late David W. Toll—one of the state’s most gifted wordsmiths—once described the mountains of Central Nevada as being “like sleeping women, sprawling languorously across every horizon.”. He might well have been writing about any of the more than 300 ranges found in the state. Nevada’s...
All you need to know about Nevada Day
Nevada Day is approaching fast, are you ready to celebrate? Or is the better question, what are we celebrating, and why, and do my kids or I get the day off?
Rent report: Increases in Nevada, but not nearly as much as other states
Rent increases in Nevada, including the Las Vegas valley, have been relatively mild over the past year when compared to other states in the Rocky Mountain region, according to a recent report.
MOPO app helps celebrate Nevada Day events
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Carson Street will be filled with crowds for the Nevada Day Parade. Celebrating Nevada’s birthday just got easier with an application called MOPO. On MOPO, locals and visitors can see events and their start times. It’s a free downloadable app and custom to you and what your interests are. No matter where you are, MOPO gets information based off of local websites to provide the latest.
Nevada National Guard recruitment holds amid nationwide drop
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Recruitment for the Nevada National Guard is holding steady amid a nationwide dip in military recruitment, data from the Guard shows. The state’s guard ranked second in the nation among all states and territories, and also met 95% of its recruitment for the Fiscal Year 2022. Recruitment in the Silver State trailed only the State of New York.
Nevada one of top 10 states for “trunk or treating” study says
The top three was held by New Jersey, Rhode Island, and Maryland with Nevada coming in tenth right after North Carolina.
Group photo costs judicial candidates endorsements
Policy, politics and progressive commentary A group photo posted on social media featuring Republican gubernatorial candidate Joe Lombardo amid a sea of supporters and campaign signs, paints nonpartisan judicial candidates in the picture in a negative light, say groups who yanked their endorsements. Culinary Local 226 Secretary-Treasurer Ted Pappageorge announced Tuesday the union was rescinding its endorsement of Las Vegas […] The post Group photo costs judicial candidates endorsements appeared first on Nevada Current.
