ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Churchville, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
rochesterfirst.com

News 8 Celebrates: Happy Birthday Latosha!

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) – Happy Birthday Latosha! This wish sent in with the message: “Happy birthday to the best mom in the world. Love, Harmony & Kennedy. —————————————————- We’d like to celebrate...
ROCHESTER, NY
Daily Messenger

North Star Coffee on the move in Canandaigua

CANANDAIGUA -- North Star Café, a division of The Arc Ontario, will be hosting a grand opening at its new location Saturday, during the annual Fall Into Canandaigua festival in downtown Canandaigua. North Star, which had been located up north on Route 332 and is now operating at 92...
CANANDAIGUA, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Upstate New York Warned Not To Use This Decoration

Happy Halloween! The big day is almost here but it seems as though most people have been ready for weeks! It has been pretty impressive to drive around the Buffalo and Western New York area and see so many elaborate displays on front lawns and porches. Are your kids ready for the fun and candy??
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

8 Halloween Costumes You Can’t Wear in Buffalo

These 8 costume ideas are off-limits in Western New York. Halloween is a fun time in Buffalo and Western New York. Like many places in the United States, the streets are filled with kids trick or treating, adults having Halloween parties, and costumes that are everything from horrific to hilarious.
BUFFALO, NY
buffaloscoop.com

Handcraft your holidays at Rochester’s Christmas in the Country event

The Christmas in the Country Holiday Artisan Market returns to the Rochester Dome Arena, 2695 East Henrietta Road, Henrietta, for the ultimate holiday shopping experience from Nov. 11-13. The three-day event will feature 150 artisans and artists from across the country displaying and selling their unique handcrafted creations including gourmet food, wine and spirits, spa-quality bath and beauty products, trendsetting jewelry, hand-poured aromatic candles, stylish pottery, original wall art, woodwork, home décor and holiday gift items galore!
ROCHESTER, NY
Big Frog 104

Hunters Caught Illegally Baiting Deer & Bear, 1 Even Posted on Social Media

You just can't fix stupid. If you're going to hunt illegally by baiting deer and bears in New York you probably shouldn't post about it on social media. A hunter is accused of killing a mama bear while it was eating out of a neighborhood dumpster with its cubs, first with a bow and then with a shotgun after tracking it into the woods. If that wasn't bad enough, several pictures of the hunter, two friends, the bear, and the shotgun were posted on social media.
ROCHESTER, NY
hwy.co

Your Guide to Turning Point Park in New York

Located in the big city of Rochester, N.Y., you’ll find a quiet, serene, beautiful outdoor space where visitors can enjoy the outdoors. Turning Point Park connects to the Genesee Riverway Trail that ends up at Charlotte Pier on the shores of Lake Ontario. Let’s learn more about what makes...
ROCHESTER, NY
buffstaterecord.com

Cheektowaga pizzeria doesn’t budge on wing prices

The prices of pizza and wings have taken an astronomical jump recently. The times of reasonably priced pizza pies and chicken wings seem to be long gone. It’s a real task now to find a pizzeria that makes their food affordable for families. However, one establishment in Cheektowaga has...
CHEEKTOWAGA, NY
macaronikid.com

Halloween in Rochester-Webster-Irondequoit!

The most beautiful weekend to close out Halloween 2022. There are many activities taking place within the City of Rochester, Webster and Irondequoit this weekend and most are free! Enjoy the spooky fun and trying to manage the candy load. Friday 10/28:. Saturday 10/29:. Central Library Fall Fest. Halloween at...
ROCHESTER, NY
stepoutbuffalo.com

Getaway: How to Spend a Weekend in Canandaigua

Just a short drive from Buffalo is the scenic Finger Lakes region. One popular destination among the lakes is the historic town of Canandaigua. Sitting north of the lake by the same name, Canandaigua offers a variety of dining and entertainment options, as well as stunning lakefront views all year round. If you’re looking for a quick trip close to home for a weekend excursion, Canandaigua should be top of your list.
CANANDAIGUA, NY
websterontheweb.com

New Horizons band performs a free community concert this weekend

A concert this weekend at Willink Middle School features a band that has a rather unusual story. The aptly-named New Horizons combined concert and symphonic band, which will perform Saturday Oct. 29 at 4 p.m., is part of an Eastman Community Music School program which provides musical experiences for adults, regardless of experience level. Its bands are open to any adult who wants to play an instrument, even if they’ve never played an instrument before.
ROCHESTER, NY
wellsvillesun.com

Allegany County artist Eric Jones wins ” Outrageous Pumpkins,” Season 3 on the Food Network

View slideshow of the West Clarksville artists big win. Eric Jones was already a one man tourist attraction for Allegany County, and that was before he appeared on network television. The carving artist, who creates sculptures from all different mediums, was the winner of the popular Food Network series, “Outrageous Pumpkins.” The regional star has been featured by the likes of John Kucko Digital and multiple Western New York television stations. Jones reacts to his triumph on the national scene:
ALLEGANY COUNTY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy