Cab of 18-wheeler crashes into Lakeport seafood restaurant
Police: Suspect in armed robbery attacked clerk at Lufkin Cash Now store
KLTV's Jamey Boyum talks with American Welding Society District 17 Director Jay Jones about a high school welding competition held at LeTourneau University in Longview. 2 Tyler men charged in shooting death make court appearance. Updated: 3 hours ago. Dakevian Scroggins and Zaccheus Dunn, the two suspects charged with a...
High school welding competition underway in Longview
Six Arrested in East Texas for Online Solicitation of a Minor
It’s been a few years since that Dateline NBC special was taking place called “To Catch a Predator”, but it seems like something similar to that show took place here in East Texas. Last week the Texas Department of Public Safety released details about six people who were arrested after they conducted an undercover investigation into predators soliciting minors online for sexual purposes.
Area high school students paid a visit to LeTourneau University in Longview today to make sparks fly, but in a very controlled way. This welding competition paid off in scholarships and certifications for student welders. Dr. Jeff Glass, Pediatrician with the Children’s Clinic in Lufkin says, they have seen an...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Lane closure at W. Grande, Hollytree
Authorities say medical episode suspected in crash that led to home being struck in Flint
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) said the driver of one of the vehicles involved in a crash which caused a home to be hit in Flint is suspected to have had a medical episode. According to a crash report from DPS, troopers were...
5 arrested after Rusk County investigators recover stolen property from 3 East Texas counties
RUSK COUNTY, Texas — Five people have been arrested after Rusk County investigators recovered multiple stolen items, such as sports memorabilia, a truck and trailer, from across three East Texas counties. The Rusk County Sheriff's Office Facebook page said deputies responded to a recent home invasion robbery, where a...
2 arrested after East Texas robbery, accused of holding man at gunpoint
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Two East Texans were arrested after a home invasion and robbery in Rusk County, according to officials. Officials said on Oct. 10 a man was held at gunpoint by two people who robbed him. The investigation was apart of the sheriff’s office new S.P.E.A.R. initiative. “During the continued follow-up investigation, […]
TRAFFIC ALERT: 2-vehicle crash at Old Jacksonville and Loop 323
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A wreck is slowing traffic on Loop 323 in Tyler Wednesday night. The wreck happened at around 9:30 and was listed with Tyler police as a major hit and run crash. Tyler Fire Department and Tyler Police Department are at the scene, as are UT EMS.
1 Pedestrian Injured In A Motor-Vehicle Accident In Henderson (Henderson, TX)
According to the Henderson Police, a motor vehicle accident occurred in Henderson on Wednesday. The crash happened on Highway 79 in front of a Dairy Queen. According to the Fire Department, a vehicle and an unknown pedestrian were involved in the collision.
RSV On The Rise
2 Tyler men charged in shooting death make court appearance
Catch East Texas News at 4 every Monday through Friday. A crash at W. Grande Blvd. and Hollytree Dr. is slowing traffic. Cab of 18-wheeler crashes into Lakeport seafood restaurant. Updated: 2 hours ago. KLTVs Jamey Boyum is at the intersection of Highway 149 and Highway 322 where an 18-wheeler...
Police: Jacket at root of Super 1 stabbing case in Longview
LONGVIEW, Texas — A 68-year-old man is suspected of stabbing another man in a dispute over a jacket. Charles Tarrance, who was identified as a transient in a report on the incident, remained in the Gregg County Jail on Thursday following his Sunday arrest. His bond was set at $10,000 on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The incident occurred outside of the Super 1 Foods store at 2301 W. Loop 281.
Gregg County commissioners approve mobile command vehicle purchase with ARPA funds
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - An East Texas commissioners court took steps today toward securing a new state-of-the-art mobile command vehicle. It’s a hefty price tag that Gregg County commissioners are looking at but an essential piece of equipment for first responders. In Gregg County, commissioners approved a resolution to...
Great News as a Delicious Chick-fil-A in Longview is Reopening!
So you may've found out they were closed while you were trying to grab a Spicy Chicken Sandwich while shopping for jeans, or maybe you didn't even hear about. Regardless we've got some good news to pass along concerning the Chick-fil-A in the Longview, TX Mall. You won't have to...
Tragic Crane Accident Leaves 1 Dead at this Texas Chemical Plant
A tragic accident left one worker dead at a Texas chemical plant. Nestled inside Longview, Texas is Eastman Chemical Co. The chemical plant is the largest industrial employer in the area employing around 1,500 workers. Joyce Crane is a crane service company with over 160 workers on its team. Some...
Finally! Coming Soon to the Old LJS Spot in Tyler, TX? Now We Know
We now know what will be coming to the old Long John Silver's location at 205 W Southwest Loop 323 in Tyler, Texas. Obviously for those of us who are sad to have lost a hot spot for picking up those Fish n' More platters with those yummy little crunchy bits in the bottom of the package, losing the Long John Silver's location on Loop 323 in Tyler is a big loss. Granted, there's still the hybrid Long John Silver's/Taco Bell location on South Broadway, but still...
Area deemed safe after hazmat incident shuts down roads in Gregg County, causes evacuation
UPDATE: The evacuation order has been lifted, and officials said the area has been deemed safe. GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The area of Johnny Clark Road and Highway 322 is site on active hazmat incident on Thursday morning in Gregg County, according to officials. The sheriff’s office said the area is being evacuated as […]
Longview Fall Harvest Fest
Longview is wrapping up a $5.7 million project that brought upgrades and additional space to Broughton Recreation Center. Gregg County commissioners approve mobile command vehicle purchase with ARPA funds. Updated: 28 minutes ago. |. The mobile unit is needed to replace the aging and obsolete unit currently used by Gregg...
