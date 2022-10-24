ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Longview, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KLTV

Cab of 18-wheeler crashes into Lakeport seafood restaurant

Tyler Police Department and DEA set to host drug drop off. The Tyler Police Department and the Drug Enforcement Agency will host a drug take back event tomorrow to allow the public to safely dispose of unwanted prescription drugs. Updated: 3 hours ago. Area high school students paid a visit...
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Police: Suspect in armed robbery attacked clerk at Lufkin Cash Now store

KLTV's Jamey Boyum talks with American Welding Society District 17 Director Jay Jones about a high school welding competition held at LeTourneau University in Longview. 2 Tyler men charged in shooting death make court appearance. Updated: 3 hours ago. Dakevian Scroggins and Zaccheus Dunn, the two suspects charged with a...
LUFKIN, TX
KLTV

High school welding competition underway in Longview

Tyler Police Department and DEA set to host drug drop off. The Tyler Police Department and the Drug Enforcement Agency will host a drug take back event tomorrow to allow the public to safely dispose of unwanted prescription drugs. Updated: 18 minutes ago. Dr. Jeff Glass, Pediatrician with the Children’s...
LONGVIEW, TX
101.5 KNUE

Six Arrested in East Texas for Online Solicitation of a Minor

It’s been a few years since that Dateline NBC special was taking place called “To Catch a Predator”, but it seems like something similar to that show took place here in East Texas. Last week the Texas Department of Public Safety released details about six people who were arrested after they conducted an undercover investigation into predators soliciting minors online for sexual purposes.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Tyler Police Department and DEA set to host drug drop off

Area high school students paid a visit to LeTourneau University in Longview today to make sparks fly, but in a very controlled way. This welding competition paid off in scholarships and certifications for student welders. Dr. Jeff Glass, Pediatrician with the Children’s Clinic in Lufkin says, they have seen an...
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

TRAFFIC ALERT: Lane closure at W. Grande, Hollytree

Tyler Police Department and DEA set to host drug drop off. The Tyler Police Department and the Drug Enforcement Agency will host a drug take back event tomorrow to allow the public to safely dispose of unwanted prescription drugs. Updated: 3 hours ago. Area high school students paid a visit...
TYLER, TX
KLTV

TRAFFIC ALERT: 2-vehicle crash at Old Jacksonville and Loop 323

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A wreck is slowing traffic on Loop 323 in Tyler Wednesday night. The wreck happened at around 9:30 and was listed with Tyler police as a major hit and run crash. Tyler Fire Department and Tyler Police Department are at the scene, as are UT EMS.
TYLER, TX
KLTV

RSV On The Rise

Tyler Police Department and DEA set to host drug drop off. The Tyler Police Department and the Drug Enforcement Agency will host a drug take back event tomorrow to allow the public to safely dispose of unwanted prescription drugs. Updated: 3 hours ago. Area high school students paid a visit...
TYLER, TX
KLTV

2 Tyler men charged in shooting death make court appearance

Catch East Texas News at 4 every Monday through Friday. A crash at W. Grande Blvd. and Hollytree Dr. is slowing traffic. Cab of 18-wheeler crashes into Lakeport seafood restaurant. Updated: 2 hours ago. KLTVs Jamey Boyum is at the intersection of Highway 149 and Highway 322 where an 18-wheeler...
TYLER, TX
CBS19

Police: Jacket at root of Super 1 stabbing case in Longview

LONGVIEW, Texas — A 68-year-old man is suspected of stabbing another man in a dispute over a jacket. Charles Tarrance, who was identified as a transient in a report on the incident, remained in the Gregg County Jail on Thursday following his Sunday arrest. His bond was set at $10,000 on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The incident occurred outside of the Super 1 Foods store at 2301 W. Loop 281.
LONGVIEW, TX
Classic Rock 96.1

Finally! Coming Soon to the Old LJS Spot in Tyler, TX? Now We Know

We now know what will be coming to the old Long John Silver's location at 205 W Southwest Loop 323 in Tyler, Texas. Obviously for those of us who are sad to have lost a hot spot for picking up those Fish n' More platters with those yummy little crunchy bits in the bottom of the package, losing the Long John Silver's location on Loop 323 in Tyler is a big loss. Granted, there's still the hybrid Long John Silver's/Taco Bell location on South Broadway, but still...
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Longview Fall Harvest Fest

Longview is wrapping up a $5.7 million project that brought upgrades and additional space to Broughton Recreation Center. Gregg County commissioners approve mobile command vehicle purchase with ARPA funds. Updated: 28 minutes ago. |. The mobile unit is needed to replace the aging and obsolete unit currently used by Gregg...
LONGVIEW, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy