Texas A&M Football Gets First Place on a Not So Glamorous List
1. Texas A&M (3-4) The Aggies were ranked #6 in the preseason ranking and last week had their worst loss of the year 30-24 to the South Carolina Gamecocks which is their first loss to that team since they moved into the SEC in 2012. Another bad loss they had was the 17-14 loss to Appalachian State on September 10.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Urban Meyer walks through the main reason for Texas A&M's current state
Texas A&M is far from the No. 6 preseason ranking they received a month or 2 ago. Players are transferring, the Aggies are under .500 and the No. 1 ranked 2022 recruiting class is in disarray with suspensions, etc. Former Ohio State and Florida head coach Urban Meyer weighed in...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Chase Lane, Texas A&M WR, responds to fans who think the locker room is in shambles
Chase Lane has heard the criticism from fans about Texas A&M’s struggles, and has tried to set the record straight. About the locker room being in shambles, and Jimbo Fisher has lost the team, Lane said on “The Pod of Aggieland,” “That’s so far from the truth, man. We love playing for Coach Fisher and his staff. Everybody in the locker room, we all consider each other brothers, man. I don’t really pay attention to what people are saying on the outside because at the end of the day, it doesn’t necessarily matter what anybody else is saying. The only opinions that matter are the people that are in the Bright Football Complex.”
saturdaydownsouth.com
Ross Bjork clarifies Texas A&M's new plans for team's song entrance into Kyle Field
Ross Bjork has explained Texas A&M’s plans for its new entrance song to Kyle Field after it pulled a Kanye West song it previously used. West, also currently known as ‘Ye, has been the subject of controversy recently. Comments from the rapper and entrepreneur has led several businesses to cut their ties with him. Some teams have also stopped playing his music in arenas and stadiums.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Hayes: Jimbo Fisher is repeating history -- and that's terrible news for Texas A&M
We’re way past a quarterback problem at Texas A&M. We’ve reached a Churchillian level of discomfort in College Station. “Those that fail to learn from history,” the great Winston Churchill once said, “are doomed to repeat it.”. Welcome, everyone, to Jimbo Fisher’s history lesson. This...
3-Point Stance: Jimbo, Potential Dumpster Fires, 1st Year Coordinators
In Mike Farrell's 3-Point Stance, he looks at why Jimbo has failed at Texas A&M, what other programs are potential...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Ole Miss unveils uniform combo for night game against Texas A&M
Ole Miss dropped its first game of the season last week, but their upcoming uniform combo is already a victory in the drip department. The Rebels revealed their uniform combo for their upcoming night game at Texas A&M on social media on Thursday:. The Rebels will wear light blue helmets,...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Texas A&M loses special teams performer to the transfer portal
Texas A&M is struggling on the field and also dealing with issues off of it. The Aggies are 3-4 after Saturday’s loss at South Carolina and have had recent issues with injuries and suspensions. On Wednesday, a Texas A&M reserve announced via Twitter that he has entered the NCAA’s...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Texas A&M vs. Ole Miss: Prediction and preview
Texas A&M vs. Ole Miss will be a bounce-back game at Kyle Field that will feature elite running backs on both sides. Ole Miss and Texas A&M will tangle for just the 14th time in a series that started in 1911. Texas A&M returns home for the first time in 6 weeks and is trying to snap a 3-game losing streak against its fourth AP top-15 opponent of the season in Ole Miss.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Jimbo Fisher addresses reports of Texas A&M players being suspended
Jimbo Fisher did not want to talk about any possible suspensions of Texas A&M players that were reported in recent days. “We’re not speaking on that right now,” Fisher said Wednesday on the SEC coaches media teleconference. “We keep all of that in house and keep it internal.” Fisher said LJ Johnson is still with the team.
Week 7 Maintenance Report: Implosions at Texas, Texas A&M, and Alabama
In Kyle Golik's Week 7 maintenance report, he diagnoses issues at Texas, Texas A&M, Clemson, and Alabama...
Aggies Punter Alan Guerrieri Enters Transfer Portal
The Texas A&M Aggies lost a player to the transfer portal on Wednesday.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Jimbo Fisher praises Ole Miss running backs, reviews Conner Weigman's performance at South Carolina
Jimbo Fisher gave his latest updates on the Texas A&M quarterbacks as the Aggies try to stop a losing skid with Ole Miss on tap this week. The Aggies dealt with a quarterback change at South Carolina when Haynes King left with an apparent shoulder injury. Fisher said on the SEC coaches media teleconference that the shoulder recovered really well, he’s moved well, and he’s available for this week’s game against Ole Miss.
Lane Kiffin Takes Clear Shot At Jimbo Fisher, Texas AM
Ole Miss may have suffered its first loss of the season last weekend, but that didn't stop Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin from taking a shot at his next opponent. Of course, Texas A&M's Jimbo Fisher is an easy target right now. In advance of this week's matchup between the Aggies and the Rebels, ...
saturdaydownsouth.com
South Carolina assistant has hilarious analogy for Gamecocks' kickoff return against Texas A&M
South Carolina pulled off a first-ever victory over Texas A&M on Oct. 22 by way of a 30-24 score at WIlliams-Brice Stadium. The game started off in the best way possible for the Gamecocks as Xavier Legette took the opening kickoff 100 yards to give his team the lead just seconds into the contest.
KBTX.com
Brenham improves to 5-0 in district play with win against Huntsville
BRENHAM, Texas (KBTX) - The Brenham Cubs kept their District 10-5A Div. II championship hopes alive after a 31-17 win over Huntsville Thursday night at Cub Stadium. The game was originally scheduled for Friday but was moved due to possible weather. Brenham (6-3, 5-0) will travel to Montgomery next Friday...
Bryan, October 29 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Hutto High School football team will have a game with Bryan High School on October 28, 2022, 17:30:00.
KBTX.com
Buc-ee’s founder on coming to Aggieland: ‘I would love to do it’
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Bush School of Government and Public Service presented a distinguished leadership award to the Arch “Beaver” Aplin III on Wednesday at the Annenberg Presidential Conference Center. Aplin, a 1980 Texas A&M University graduate and founder of Buc-ee’s, accepted the 2022 McLane Leadership...
wtaw.com
FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies College Station Campus Breaks Ground On A $300 Million Dollar Addition
The largest employer in the Bryan/College Station biocorridor is growing again. Groundbreaking took place Tuesday on a $300 million dollar addition at College Station’s FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies (FDB) campus. The expansion will double FDB’s advanced therapy and vaccine manufacturing capacity in the U.S. The addition of approximately 138,000...
Roadside Oddity: The Lone Grave in Hearne
If you’ve ever traveled through East Central Texas—say, from Austin or Dallas to College Station—you’ve probably passed through Hearne. The small town of a few thousand proclaims itself “the crossroads of Texas.” It sits at the junction of three major highways and two Union Pacific Railroad lines.
