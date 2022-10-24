Chase Lane has heard the criticism from fans about Texas A&M’s struggles, and has tried to set the record straight. About the locker room being in shambles, and Jimbo Fisher has lost the team, Lane said on “The Pod of Aggieland,” “That’s so far from the truth, man. We love playing for Coach Fisher and his staff. Everybody in the locker room, we all consider each other brothers, man. I don’t really pay attention to what people are saying on the outside because at the end of the day, it doesn’t necessarily matter what anybody else is saying. The only opinions that matter are the people that are in the Bright Football Complex.”

COLLEGE STATION, TX ・ 10 HOURS AGO