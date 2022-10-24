ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indian River County, FL

click orlando

Woman killed in fiery 4-vehicle crash on I-95 in Brevard County

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A woman is dead following a four-vehicle crash along Interstate 95 in Brevard County Thursday evening, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. In a release, FHP said the crash happened at 5:49 p.m. in the southbound lanes of Interstate 95 near mile marker 174 in Palm Bay.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
brevardtimes.com

Palm Bay Woman Dies In I-95 Fiery Crash

PALM BAY, Florida – A 44-year-old Palm Bay woman died from injuries she sustained in a fiery crash that occurred near mile marker 174 on I-95 just before 6 p.m. on Thursday, October 27, 2022. According to the Florida Highway Patrol. the woman was driving a 2017 Chevy Cruze...
PALM BAY, FL
NBC Miami

3 Students Arrested After Gun, Ammunition Found at High School in Port St. Lucie

Three students who attended a high school in Port St. Lucie were arrested Thursday after a school resource officer found a handgun and ammunition on campus. NBC affiliate WPTV-TV reports police arrested two 16-year-old students and a 15-year-old student after the incident at Treasure Coast High School. A police spokesman said one teacher at the school notified law enforcement after heading a student talking about the possibility of a gun being on campus.
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
click orlando

Brightline continues higher-speed testing through Space Coast

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Brightline will begin higher-speed train testing in more parts of Brevard County in preparation for its extension to Orlando next year. Flaggers will begin working 18 railroad crossings at 6 a.m. Oct. 29 and continue until 6 p.m. Nov. 5, with trains currently traveling at 79 mph starting Nov. 1 and later increasing in speed to 110 mph and 125 mph in early 2023.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
brevardtimes.com

Brevard County Mugshots October 26, 2022

Brevard County Jail arrest mugshots for Melbourne, Palm Bay, Cocoa, Cocoa Beach, Merritt Island, Titusville, and surrounding communities. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Brooke Bechard Alverio. Date of Birth 04/19/1989. Address Palm Bay, Florida. Grand Theft Pocket Picking >100K. Frank Doyle Booth.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Brevard County Sheriff’s Office K-9 gives birth to litter of 10 puppies

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Brevard County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Daisy Mae gave birth to 10 bloodhound puppies Tuesday evening, according to the agency. Six male and four female puppies were born as part of the agency’s K-9 program that the sheriff’s office said not only breeds bloodhounds for search and rescue efforts, but also aims to educate and provide awareness to parents and children.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Sebastian, FL

Discover the beauty of nature and the rich history of Sebastian, a city in Indian River County, Florida. Sebastian is between Vero Beach and Melbourne on the Indian River Lagoon. The lagoon is one of the most diverse estuaries in North America. In addition to its natural charm, Sebastian is...
SEBASTIAN, FL
click orlando

Man arrested after 1 critically injured in Cocoa shooting, police say

COCOA, Fla. – A man was arrested in connection with a shooting in Cocoa late Tuesday that left a person in critical condition, according to police. Patrol officers said they responded to the area of 904 Peachtree St. shortly before midnight in reference to shots fired. [TRENDING: Florida man...
COCOA, FL
cw34.com

Jupiter Police need help identifying attempted robber

JUPITER, Fla. (CBS12) — The Jupiter Police Department released photos of an attempted robber and need the public's help identifying the person. Officers said the attempted robber tried to break the windows of the Global Mart and a Marathon gas station on 243 W Indiantown Road. The incidents took place on Oct. 17 between 12 a.m. and 3:30 a.m.
JUPITER, FL
cw34.com

Two men charged in slot machine fraud near Port St. Lucie

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — Deputies say two men used a skimming device on a slot machine at an arcade in Port St. Lucie. The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office arrested William Leon Brown, 31, on charges of larceny grand theft, larceny petit theft, and two counts of manipulating a slot machine operation or payoff. The second suspect, Marquis David Arnold Francis, 26, faces charges of larceny petit theft and one count of manipulating a slot machine operation or payoff.
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
click orlando

Good Samaritan Village residents return home after flooding in Kissimmee

KISSIMMEE, Fla. – In the first full day since Osceola County leaders lifted evacuation orders for Good Samaritan Society Kissimmee Village, residents from the senior living community finally returned to their homes. The order was lifted Monday after county officials said the flooding from Hurricane Ian had receded and...
KISSIMMEE, FL

