8-year-old flown to hospital after being hit by car in Brevard County, officials say
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – An 8-year-old boy was flown to a hospital after being hit by a car in Brevard County on Friday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. A spokesperson with Brevard County Fire said the crash happened on Ackerman Avenue and Barbara Road in Cocoa around 2:25 p.m.
Woman killed in fiery 4-vehicle crash on I-95 in Brevard County
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A woman is dead following a four-vehicle crash along Interstate 95 in Brevard County Thursday evening, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. In a release, FHP said the crash happened at 5:49 p.m. in the southbound lanes of Interstate 95 near mile marker 174 in Palm Bay.
Palm Bay Woman Dies In I-95 Fiery Crash
PALM BAY, Florida – A 44-year-old Palm Bay woman died from injuries she sustained in a fiery crash that occurred near mile marker 174 on I-95 just before 6 p.m. on Thursday, October 27, 2022. According to the Florida Highway Patrol. the woman was driving a 2017 Chevy Cruze...
3 Students Arrested After Gun, Ammunition Found at High School in Port St. Lucie
Three students who attended a high school in Port St. Lucie were arrested Thursday after a school resource officer found a handgun and ammunition on campus. NBC affiliate WPTV-TV reports police arrested two 16-year-old students and a 15-year-old student after the incident at Treasure Coast High School. A police spokesman said one teacher at the school notified law enforcement after heading a student talking about the possibility of a gun being on campus.
Sheriff: First load of colored Fentanyl found in Martin County, two people arrested
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Two men were arrested after deputies intercepted their drug deal. Shain Shaw, 38, and Jacob Groover, 25, brought almost 15 grams of fentanyl and 57.1 grams of cocaine into Martin County. The sheriff's office said dealers working to enhance and market their product, like...
Brightline continues higher-speed testing through Space Coast
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Brightline will begin higher-speed train testing in more parts of Brevard County in preparation for its extension to Orlando next year. Flaggers will begin working 18 railroad crossings at 6 a.m. Oct. 29 and continue until 6 p.m. Nov. 5, with trains currently traveling at 79 mph starting Nov. 1 and later increasing in speed to 110 mph and 125 mph in early 2023.
Fentanyl Fiasco: Treasure Coast sheriffs, police trying to crack down on drug epidemic
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — Fentanyl trafficking has become an immense problem on the Treasure Coast, with overdoses and deaths becoming more and more frequent over the last few years. CBS12 News checked in with police at the county and municipal levels to see how they’re handling it....
Brevard County Mugshots October 26, 2022
Brevard County Jail arrest mugshots for Melbourne, Palm Bay, Cocoa, Cocoa Beach, Merritt Island, Titusville, and surrounding communities. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Brooke Bechard Alverio. Date of Birth 04/19/1989. Address Palm Bay, Florida. Grand Theft Pocket Picking >100K. Frank Doyle Booth.
'He had urges': Fort Pierce man confessed to molesting young girls in public makes first court appearance
FORT PIERCE, Fla. — Noe Cardenas, 56, made his first appearance in St. Lucie County court on Thursday after police say he admitted tomolesting two young girls, two separate times. The most recent victim is a 5-year-old girl who was shopping with her grandmother at the Goodwill located along...
Sheriff's office intercepts 2 suspected drug dealers in Martin County
The Martin County Sheriff's Office wrapped up a month-long investigation that targeted traffickers bringing dangerous drugs into the county.
Brevard County Sheriff’s Office K-9 gives birth to litter of 10 puppies
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Brevard County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Daisy Mae gave birth to 10 bloodhound puppies Tuesday evening, according to the agency. Six male and four female puppies were born as part of the agency’s K-9 program that the sheriff’s office said not only breeds bloodhounds for search and rescue efforts, but also aims to educate and provide awareness to parents and children.
15 Best Things to Do in Sebastian, FL
Discover the beauty of nature and the rich history of Sebastian, a city in Indian River County, Florida. Sebastian is between Vero Beach and Melbourne on the Indian River Lagoon. The lagoon is one of the most diverse estuaries in North America. In addition to its natural charm, Sebastian is...
Brevard County man, accused of strangling jogger, found incompetent to stand trial
COCOA, Fla. – A man accused of strangling a jogger earlier this year has been found incompetent to stand trial. Logan Smith was 18 when he was arrested in January on attempted murder charges. He’s accused of using a belt to try to choke a jogger along Batavia Avenue in the Cocoa area.
Driver dies after pickup truck leaves road, hits tree near Martin County
A 67-year-old man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Martin County Monday evening, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
Man arrested after 1 critically injured in Cocoa shooting, police say
COCOA, Fla. – A man was arrested in connection with a shooting in Cocoa late Tuesday that left a person in critical condition, according to police. Patrol officers said they responded to the area of 904 Peachtree St. shortly before midnight in reference to shots fired. [TRENDING: Florida man...
Jupiter Police need help identifying attempted robber
JUPITER, Fla. (CBS12) — The Jupiter Police Department released photos of an attempted robber and need the public's help identifying the person. Officers said the attempted robber tried to break the windows of the Global Mart and a Marathon gas station on 243 W Indiantown Road. The incidents took place on Oct. 17 between 12 a.m. and 3:30 a.m.
Two men charged in slot machine fraud near Port St. Lucie
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — Deputies say two men used a skimming device on a slot machine at an arcade in Port St. Lucie. The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office arrested William Leon Brown, 31, on charges of larceny grand theft, larceny petit theft, and two counts of manipulating a slot machine operation or payoff. The second suspect, Marquis David Arnold Francis, 26, faces charges of larceny petit theft and one count of manipulating a slot machine operation or payoff.
Fort Pierce police searching for man involved in child molestation, cops say
Fort Pierce police said Wednesday they're trying to identify a man involved in a case of child molestation at a Goodwill store.
'I'm happy to be alive.' Port St. Lucie police officer recovering after being hit by car
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Richard Mazzio struggled to his feet and, using his cane, walked down the hall. Having issues getting around is not the life the Port St. Lucie police officer is used to living. But everything changed last Tuesday night. “I’m just happy to be alive,...
Good Samaritan Village residents return home after flooding in Kissimmee
KISSIMMEE, Fla. – In the first full day since Osceola County leaders lifted evacuation orders for Good Samaritan Society Kissimmee Village, residents from the senior living community finally returned to their homes. The order was lifted Monday after county officials said the flooding from Hurricane Ian had receded and...
