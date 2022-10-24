ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elko, NV

Comments / 0

Related
Elko Daily Free Press

Oct. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Elko

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening's outlook for Elko: A clear sky. Low 21F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 27 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit elkodaily.com.
ELKO, NV
Elko Daily Free Press

Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 28, 2022 in Elko, NV

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Elko residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a crisp 46 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 21 degrees. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit elkodaily.com for more weather updates.
ELKO, NV
Elko Daily Free Press

Local Halloween events this weekend

ELKO – Spooky season has arrived in the Elko area with several events centered on Halloween. The Haunted Commercial Hotel, Elko’s newest haunted house, will be open all weekend 5-11 p.m. including Monday, Oct. 31. Features include the “Locked In” escape room, scavenger hunt maze, trick-or-treat spook alley, tours of the historic casino, Halloween movies, food and beverages, and more. Tickets range from $10 to $50 per person.
ELKO, NV
Elko Daily Free Press

Avian flu confirmed at Spring Creek and Wildhorse

ELKO — The Nevada Department of Wildlife, in coordination with the USDA, has confirmed Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza in wild bird populations at Spring Creek and Wildhorse, NDOW announced Wednesday. The virus mostly circulates in wild waterfowl without any signs of illness and with low mortality rates. Due to...
SPRING CREEK, NV
Elko Daily Free Press

Rewrite: News from past issues

------ The University received a bald eagle from Elko Wednesday morning. Whether the University football team will take him for a mascot or whether the bird will be killed and mounted to stand guard over the campus for all time, the Gazette does not know. ------ Two military reservations in...
ELKO COUNTY, NV
Elko Daily Free Press

What's Happening Around Elko

STARR VALLEY – The public is invited to join the fall fun at the annual Starr Valley Turkey Shoot from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29 at the Starr Valley Club Hall. Trap shooting, bingo, fish prize pond for kids, chili and baked goods will be offered at the event sponsored by the Starr Valley Women’s Club and 4-H Club.
ELKO, NV
Elko Daily Free Press

Spring Creek keeps playoff hopes alive

WINNEMUCCA — The Spring Creek boys soccer team needs wins and help in order to qualify for the Division 3A North regional tournament. On Tuesday, the Spartans did their part — posting a 2-0 road victory over Lowry. Spring Creek scored one goal in each half, junior Nathan...
SPRING CREEK, NV
Elko Daily Free Press

Spring Creek proposes $8 dues hike

SPRING CREEK – Inflation may prompt the Spring Creek Association Board of Directors to raise dues by 11% to $912 a year. Directors discussed the possibility of a $7.50 or $8 monthly increase following a report showing approximately $480,000 in estimated increases for 2023, including major expenses water, oil for road chip seal, and property insurance.
SPRING CREEK, NV
Elko Daily Free Press

Nevada hunters generate millions in economic impact

RENO – A new study by researchers at the University of Nevada, Reno documents that hunting generates millions of dollars in economic impact in Nevada, especially in rural communities where wildlife is plentiful, including Elko, White Pine and Lincoln counties. The study, led by researchers in the University’s Department...
NEVADA STATE
Elko Daily Free Press

Nevada Day closures

ELKO – Nevada will celebrate 158 years of statehood on Friday with a day off for schools as well as state and local offices. Schools throughout Elko County and Great Basin College will be closed on Friday, along with Elko County and City of Elko offices, giving students and employees a three-day weekend.
ELKO, NV
Elko Daily Free Press

Lady Indians secure postseason berth

SOUTH TAHOE, California — Entering the final week of the regular season, the solution was simple for the Elko volleyball team — win and get in. On Tuesday, the Lady Indians accomplished the goal — clinching a position in the 3A North regional tournament with a four-set road victory over South Tahoe.
ELKO, NV
Elko Daily Free Press

Lady Buckaroos sweep Lady Spartans

SPRING CREEK — On Tuesday night, the Lowy volleyball team obstructed Spring Creek’s senior night. In a rematch of a five-set victory for the Lady Spartans on Oct. 4, in Winnemucca, the Lady Buckaroos dominated the action in a straight-set victory. The scores were fairly close, but Lowry...
SPRING CREEK, NV
Elko Daily Free Press

Spartans close season with 8-2 win

SPRING CREEK — The final game of the regular season wound up being the last contest of the year for the Spring Creek boys soccer team. On Thursday, the Spartans erupted for a 6-0 halftime lead and an eventual 8-2 victory over Fallon. Due to Elko’s 4-0 victory Thursday...
SPRING CREEK, NV
Elko Daily Free Press

Nevada Rotarians complete Italy trek

ELKO — Rotarians Helen Hankins and Michael Mauser returned to Elko this month after a 28-day trek across Central Italy. Along with Jim Ludwick, another Rotarian from Las Vegas, they walked more than 300 miles from Florence to Rome to raise awareness and funds to eradicate polio forever. Polio is an incurable disease that primarily affects children below the age of 5, killing them or crippling them for life.
ELKO, NV
Elko Daily Free Press

Fentanyl cited in Elko drug overdose death surge

ELKO – Fentanyl is the leading culprit for an uptick in drug overdoses, and the Elko County Jail is seeing more violence, more vandalism, more mental health holds and more psychotic behavior that officials say is mainly because of fentanyl. “I was blown away by what I heard today,”...
ELKO COUNTY, NV
Elko Daily Free Press

Tamre Marie Santistevan

Our beloved wife, mother, daughter, sister, memaw, bamma, Tammi, 61, put her earthly chains behind her on October 16, 2022 at St Mary’s Hospital in Reno, Nevada, following a prolonged battle with diabetes. Tammi was born on June 19, 1961, in Sacramento, California. The family lived in Sutter Creek, California and St Anthony, Idaho, before settling in Elko, Nevada in August 1976.
ELKO, NV
Elko Daily Free Press

This week's felony and gross misdemeanor arrests

-- Angela M. Johnson, 43, of Carlin was arrested Oct. 23, 2022, at Sagecrest and Connolly drives for felony possession of a controlled substance, failure to appear after bail on a felony crime, three counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime, no proof of insurance, and drug paraphernalia. Bail: $20,160.
ELKO, NV
Elko Daily Free Press

Lady Spartans avenge 4-1 loss, beat Lady Bucks 3-0

SPRING CREEK — The Spring Creek girls soccer team didn’t clinch a postseason berth just yet, but the Lady Spartans helped themselves in a big way on Tuesday — avenging a lopsided loss with a shutout victory. On Oct. 4, Lowry rolled to a 4-1 home win...
SPRING CREEK, NV
Elko Daily Free Press

Spartans trounce Hawks

SPRING CREEK — After a competitive contest in the regular season, Friday’s football game between the visiting Hug and hosting Spring Creek football teams was anything but. In the first round of the 3A North playoffs, the No. 4 Spartans dominated from the jump and obliterated the No. 5 Hawks by a final score of 47-7 — the game turning into a running clock before halftime.
SPRING CREEK, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy