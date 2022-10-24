ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Circleville, OH

Engine 1

By Steven Collins/The Circleville Herald
Circleville Herald
Circleville Herald
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Bjf4N_0ikeOIA100

The Circleville Fire Department received a new engine truck in 2021 and is once again the recipient of two new grants for a ladder truck and additional personnel that will be coming online in the future.

