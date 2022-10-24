Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
6 Favorite Nantucket Beaches And What To Do ThereKellyRNantucket, MA
Missing In MassachusettsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBoston, MA
Local Mall Announces Kids' Character Breakfast: Everything You Need to KnowDianna CarneyDartmouth, MA
3 Breathtaking Beaches in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Related
vineyardgazette.com
Barn Raisers Ball Takes Place Nov. 5
The Martha’s Vineyard Agricultural Society has announced that the annual Barn Raisers Ball will be held on Saturday, Nov. 5 from 7 to 10 p.m. at the Agricultural Hall in West Tisbury. This annual event commemorates the community coming together in 1994 to help build the Agricultural Hall out...
vineyardgazette.com
Chilmark Town Column: Oct. 28
Although we aren’t the traditional costume parade party at the Chilmark Community Center, the Chilmark Volunteer Firefighter’s Association invites Chilmark kids — both resident and school — to stop by the center on Monday, Oct. 31 between 5:30 and 6:30 p.m. for photos and goodie bags. Firefighters and their trucks will be parked front and center with hay bales, pumpkins, cornstalks, gourds, lights and a few creepy decorations. It’s a great starting point for kids to gather so parents can snap a few photos before setting off into the night in search of candy.
Extremely rare bird spotted on Cape Cod for first time
BREWSTER, Mass. — A scientist recently captured photographs of an extremely rare bird that has never before been seen on Cape Cod. Mark Faherty says he was shocked to have stumbled upon a Vermilion Flycatcher in Brewster on Friday because the closest population of this particular bird is believed to be in Arizona or Texas. He noted that it may have also originated from Venezuela.
nerej.com
Atlantic Capital Ptrs. completes sale of Faunce Corner Shopping Center and At Square One for a total of $47m
North Dartmouth, MA Atlantic Capital Partners has completed the $27.375 million sale of Faunce Corner Shopping Center, a super-regional shopping center. The asset, anchored by national retailers Kohls, Bob’s Discount Furniture, Christmas Tree Shops and Firestone, is one of the most desirable shopping centers in the local market given the property’s access and co-tenancy. Justin Smith, head of capital markets; Chris Peterson, vice president of capital markets; Sam Koonce, associate and Cole Van Gelder, analyst, oversaw the transaction which had Atlantic Capital Partners exclusively representing both buyer and seller.
2 Mass. communities irked by influx of people seeking shelter under care of state
Local officials in Kingston and Plymouth said they had little warning before a group of families speaking relatively little English arrived in their town in need of shelter last Friday. In Kingston, the group has since grown to include more than 100 men, women and children, placed in a Kingston...
vineyardgazette.com
West Tisbury Opposes Power Line Herbicides
Opposition to the use of herbicides around Eversource power lines continued at a meeting of the West Tisbury select board on Wednesday night, when the board determined to send a letter opposing the practice to the state Department of Agricultural Resources. The issue was brought to the board by Laura...
vineyardgazette.com
Fall Planting
I took a quick trip out to Amherst to see Violet perform in a symphony orchestra. It was peak foliage and reminded me of the hills of Pennsylvania. We simply do not have the variety of seasonal colors here on the Vineyard. That is not to say it’s not pretty here but just not the same. Heading for the Mass Pike through Belchertown, Hadley and Palmer in the early morning, the yards and fields were white with frost. Any day now, we will experience the same.
5 homes on the market in Weymouth for under the typical prices
We found three single-family properties, a town home, and a condo, including one for under $230,000. The median sales price for homes in Weymouth stayed essentially the same year over year in September, according to a report The Warren Group released on Oct. 18. The median sales price for a condo was $316,250, according to the report, while the median cost for a single-family home was $542,500. To aid your house hunt in this Norfolk County community, we found five pretty homes under these price points. Check them out:
fairhavenneighborhoodnews.com
What A Find! closing its doors after 13 years
One of Fairhaven’s most visible businesses is closing its doors. Located on Route 6, What A Find! Consignment has sold used furniture for 15 years, run by owners Lief and Linda Johannessen. The building has been a furniture store for decades. Built in 1951 by Linda’s dad, Leach Furniture...
There’s a New Bar in Fairhaven That Has 7 Kitchens, but Not the Ones You Cook In
It was a typical work day at Fun 107 until I was informed about a new bar in town that was within walking distance of the studio. Unsurprisingly, I was game and already three steps out the door. My co-worker Kristen and I were on a mission to check out...
vineyardgazette.com
Edgartown Town Column: Oct. 28
We have had some great days. The leaves are starting to change and there have been some beautiful sunsets. My heat has been on and off, mostly off, all month so that is a good thing. Now we are patiently waiting for the clocks to go back so that 7 a.m. is not total darkness.
Crowd Anxiety Surfaces During Trip to Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular
Welcome to 2022. We're living in a mostly post-pandemic world, but new anxieties have burrowed their way into our lives. Anyone who knows me can easily classify me under the category of "social butterfly." I'm a night owl and attention seeker with crippling FOMO (fear of missing out) who has never had an issue with conversation. When it comes to large crowds, New Bedford's Madeira Feast is a walk in the park.
Here’s what we know about the families seeking shelter in Kingston and Plymouth
"It would have been easier to provide support if we had been a part of the planning process." Kingston and Plymouth town officials are expressing frustration with the state for failing to notify them ahead of time that dozens of people in need would be seeking shelter in their towns.
ABC6.com
Massachusetts residents will no longer be able to trash old mattresses or box springs
TAUNTON, Mass. (WLNE) — Massachusetts residents looking to get rid of their old mattress or box spring can no longer put it in their trash starting Nov. 1. The Commonwealth is implementing new waste ban disposal regulations that require mattresses and box spring boxes to be recycled or donated.
Epic Indoor Tubing Is Back At Jordan’s Enchanted Village
Everyone was raving about the indoor tubing at Jordan's Furniture last winter and of course, the furniture store is bringing it back for an all new season of festive fun at the Enchanted Village. No real surprise that the 72-foot long indoor tube slides will be back for another season,...
vineyardgazette.com
Sandra Carmichael Bayne, 84
Sandra Carmichael Bayne, a summer resident of Oak Bluffs, died on Oct. 22 at her home in Whiting, N.J. She was 84. She was the wife of Richard Bayne and mother of Bijan Bayne of Washington, D.C. She was preceded in death by her son Javan Bayne. A complete obituary...
Boston Globe
This Cape Cod bookseller wants to help you find your next read
Caleb Seaver, a bookseller at Titcomb's Bookshop in East Sandwich, joins us for the Boston.com Book Club. For Caleb Seaver, the head of the old books department at Titcomb’s Bookshop in East Sandwich, bookstores feel like an extension of home. “They’re a vital space because there’s nothing else out...
A look at the "weirdness" of the Bridgewater Triangle
BRIDGEWATER - Have you ever heard of the Bridgewater Triangle?It's a 200 square mile so-called paranormal vortex with 3 points in Abington, Rehoboth and Freetown. And inside? The communities of Taunton, Raynham, Berkley, Dighton, Brockton, Easton and Bridgewater.So why is it called the triangle? Cryptozoologist Loren Coleman came up with the nickname back in 1983."The Bridgewater Triangle, I think per square foot we've got more weirdness here than the Bermuda Triangle could hold a candle to, and the reason of course is so much history," author and podcaster Jeff Belanger told WBZ-TV.Belanger met us recently inside the triangle...
vineyardgazette.com
West Tisbury Housing Committee Sees Leadership Shake-Up
Emotions ran high at a West Tisbury affordable housing committee that saw tears, abrupt departures and a resignation as a dispute over a proposed affordable housing project in the town remains unresolved. Tuesday’s meeting began with board member Ted Jochsberger announcing that chairman Michael Colaneri would be “stepping back” from...
vineyardgazette.com
Rural Scholars Present Homebound Services Assessment
On Thursday, Nov. 3, the 2022 Rural Scholars from University of Massachusetts will present findings and recommendations from this year’s research project. The focus this fall has been on assessing the Island’s capacity to deliver health and social services to homebound residents who are disabled or older adults.
Comments / 0