I took a quick trip out to Amherst to see Violet perform in a symphony orchestra. It was peak foliage and reminded me of the hills of Pennsylvania. We simply do not have the variety of seasonal colors here on the Vineyard. That is not to say it’s not pretty here but just not the same. Heading for the Mass Pike through Belchertown, Hadley and Palmer in the early morning, the yards and fields were white with frost. Any day now, we will experience the same.

EDGARTOWN, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO