FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Match 16 Preview: Pitt
SOUTH BEND, Ind. – The Irish travel to Pittsburgh to take on the Panthers in the regular season finale at 7 p.m. ET on Friday, Oct. 28. The match will be streamed on ACCNX. Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania | Ambrose Urbanic Field. TV: ACCNX. Live Stats: Click Here. Twitter Updates:...
Davis, Bauer Embody Freeman's 'All Have Roles' Mantra
Notre Dame’s coaches and players walked through a phalanx of dedicated fans who flanked them on both sides as they marched from The Basilica of the Sacred Heart into Notre Dame Stadium, barely two hours before a recent kickoff. Family members, kids and people of all ages, roared with...
Game 17 Preview: #11 Duke Comes to Alumni
SOUTH BEND, Ind. – There will be a lot on the line on Thursday when No. 4 Notre Dame women’s soccer (14-2-0, 7-2-0) hosts No. 11 Duke (11-4-1, 6-2-1) inside Alumni Stadium. If victorious, the Irish can claim at least a share of the ACC regular season title. The top-three seeds in the ACC Tournament will be played out as well as Notre Dame, Florida State and North Carolina are all tied atop the leaderboard.
B1G Opener On Deck
NOTRE DAME, Ind. – The 12th-ranked University of Notre Dame hockey program is set to open conference play Friday and Saturday when they host Michigan State in a two-game series inside Compton Family Ice Arena. Puck drop on Friday night is set for 7:35 p.m., followed by a 6:05 p.m. start the following night.
Russo's Hat Trick Gives Irish 3-2 Win Over Michigan
SOUTH BEND, Ind. — A Daniel Russo hat trick propelled the Fighting Irish to a thrilling 3-2 win over Michigan at Alumni Stadium on Tuesday evening to close out the home portion of the regular season schedule. The Irish had to come back twice on the evening to secure...
Miles tabbed as preseason All-American by The Athletic
Another day, another preseason honor for Notre Dame sophomore Olivia Miles. On Wednesday, The Athletic named the 5-10 point guard a First Team All-American heading into the 2022-23 women’s basketball season. Miles received a total of 25 votes, making her the fourth-highest vote-getter in the nation. Joining Miles on the First Team is Iowa’s Caitlin Clark, South Carolina’s Aliyah Boston, Stanford’s Haley Jones and Connecticut’s Azzi Fudd.
Irish Claim Individual Cross Country ACC Title with Top 5 Team Finishes
EARLYSVILLE, VA. – The Notre Dame cross country team competed for the ACC Championship title on Friday, Oct. 28. The women’s team placed second, making it the eighth time in the past nine seasons they have placed in the top five. The men’s team claimed fourth place with an individual title crown.
