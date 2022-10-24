SOUTH BEND, Ind. – There will be a lot on the line on Thursday when No. 4 Notre Dame women’s soccer (14-2-0, 7-2-0) hosts No. 11 Duke (11-4-1, 6-2-1) inside Alumni Stadium. If victorious, the Irish can claim at least a share of the ACC regular season title. The top-three seeds in the ACC Tournament will be played out as well as Notre Dame, Florida State and North Carolina are all tied atop the leaderboard.

SOUTH BEND, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO