ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boulder, CO

Mike Sanford’s thoughts following Colorado’s loss to Oregon State

By Matt Wadleigh
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vplRV_0ikeNypO00

The Colorado Buffaloes football team couldn’t win a second straight game. Interim head coach Mike Sanford kicked things off in style with an overtime victory against Cal the week before.

Unfortunately, the Buffs had no chance against Oregon State in an ugly 42-9 loss in Corvallis.

After the game, Sanford had plenty to say, and most of it was encouraging. Could he be the future head coach for the Buffs? There hasn’t been any movement on that front, although it’s worth noting that Colorado hired a search firm, signaling that a wide search might be coming soon.

Here are some notable comments from Sanford following his first loss as the Buffs’ head coach:

ENERGY

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NBXYa_0ikeNypO00 Colorado head coach Mike Sanford Jr. talks to players during the third quarter against Oregon State at Reser Stadium in Corvallis, Ore. on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022.

Coming off a win against Cal, the energy remained positive despite an ugly outing.
"I was pleased with our energy. I just think the minute details of execution were ultimately what let this game get away from us. We’re gonna get back to work on Sunday. We’ve got to learn from these decisions. I don’t think that's a locker room that’s looking at this and saying ‘Same old, same old.’ I think there's a lot of fight and a lot of belief. We’ve got to get healthy in the course of a couple of days. We're not extremely banged up, but fatigued. I think those guys will be returning to play against Arizona State.”

OFFENSIVE MISTAKES

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oxGfh_0ikeNypO00 CORVALLIS, OR - OCTOBER 22: Defensive back Skyler Thomas #19 of the Oregon State Beavers tackles running back Jayle Stacks #21 of the Colorado Buffaloes during the second half of the game at Reser Stadium on October 22, 2022 in Corvallis, Oregon. (Photo by Ali Gradischer/Getty Images)

The Buffs offense was not very good in this game, and Sanford wants them to capitalize when given the chance going forward.
"I believe that we're gonna make those plays down the stretch. We’ve got a lot of football left. I’ve got a ton of belief in these guys. This is a locker industry that is fighting and will continue to fight. We're gonna go get some results that we want throughout the course of the next five weeks.”

ANTHONY HANKERSON UPDATE

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hhnTn_0ikeNypO00 BOULDER, CO - OCTOBER 15: Running back Anthony Hankerson #22 of the Colorado Buffaloes celebrates with teammates after a third period touchdown against the California Golden Bears at Folsom Field on October 15, 2022 in Boulder, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

Hankerson left the game with what appeared to be an injury, and Sanford confirmed as much after the contest.
"It was an injury. That's a true freshman running back that's out there. A lot of times, you want that player to have a chance to kind of learn through two to four carries a game and then build it to six or eight. We’ve just got to get better with the football. We've emphasized it a lot in practice. Those guys, it’s physical defense and they’re hitting, but we’ve got to take care of the football. I know that Anthony will be fine. He was banged up. dinged up a little bit.”

QB ROOM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Zf4C4_0ikeNypO00 Colorado quarterback J.T. Shrout (5) jumps over Oregon State defensive back Rejzohn Wright (2) during the third quarter at Reser Stadium in Corvallis, Ore. on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022.
Ncaa Football Colorado At Oregon State 1952

Sanford started JT Shrout as Owen McCown dealt with an injury and Brendon Lewis entered the transfer portal . Here's what the Buffs coach said about McCown's health and the performance from Shrout:
“We’ll kind of evaluate that as we go with Owen. With regards to JT, I think we’ve got to continue to help around him. I thought he did some good things. I thought he responded well to adversity and made some explosive plays down the field. He was good at that. I think with JT, just continuing to get him in a rhythm because you can see the wild throws. They’re there. You can see the pocket presence, the demeanor. He’s a guy that I think will continue to get better as the year goes on as he gets into a groove and a rhythm. We’ll see what happens with Owen.”

STATUS OF VAN WELLS

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=167uxk_0ikeNypO00 Oct 15, 2022; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes running back Anthony Hankerson (22) celebrates a touchdown carry with wide receiver Montana Lemonious-Craig (1) and offensive lineman Van Wells (55) in the fourth quarter against the California Golden Bearsat Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Questions swirled about the status of Van Wells, and Sanford cleared those up a bit:
“I think he got caught under a pile and got kind of contorted backwards. There was some pain, some dinged-up, but it was a lot of fear, as well. I think Van’s going to be fine. It was awesome – he was in the tent and they were calling plays for the fourth quarter and he's in the huddle with us on the sideline, smile on his face, ready to go back in, if need be."

RB ROOM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DRNFa_0ikeNypO00 Colorado quarterback J.T. Shrout, right, hands off the ball to running back Alex Fontenot in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Air Force Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Air Force Academy, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

The Buffs running backs group is razor-thin, although Sanford expects some players to make their way back soon:
“I think we'll have to evaluate that in person. I think there are some guys trending in the right direction to come back and give us depth there. We had Dante Capolungo who was playing scout team safety and corner two weeks ago and Charlie’s shoe came off and Jayle was a little banged up, so we threw Dante out there and he knew what to do. We’ve given him a lot of opportunities to scrimmage in live situations the last two weeks. It's thin, but I think we're gonna get some reserves back.”

1

1

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Lake Oswego Review

Oregon football at California: How to watch; what to watch for

Ranked No. 8 in the country, the Ducks head to Berkeley, California, looking to extend their winning streak to seven.The Ducks (6-1, 4-0 Pac-12 try to remain the only unbeaten in Pac-12 games when they visit the Golden Bears (3-4, 1-3). It's the annual reunion with the former Oregon standouts coaching at California. Before Oregon hired Dan Lanning, Cal coach Justin Wilcox (Ducks safety, 1996-99) was reportedly one of Oregon's choices to replace Mario Cristobal. But the Junction City native turned down the job to remain in Berkeley. His staff includes offensive coordinator Bill Musgrave (Ducks starting QB 1987-90) and...
BERKELEY, CA
opb.org

Weekday Wrap: Bears in Southern Oregon; Eugene rental protections; Ballot issue in Newberg

More bears or more sightings in Southern Oregon? Officials say both. The number of black bears roaming both rural and urban landscapes in Southern Oregon appears to be on the rise, according to state wildlife and forestry officials. People are reporting more run-ins with bears this summer and fall, including a bear attack in west Medford. “I do think the late snow and freeze we had at the end of April probably killed a lot of vegetation and a lot of berry buds at various elevations,” said Matthew Vargas, assistant district wildlife biologist with Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife. If there’s less food at higher elevations, the bears go looking for something to eat at lower elevations, often near housing. And increasingly more people have security cameras to catch the bears in action, which people are eager to report. “We’re definitely getting more calls than usual,” Vargas said. (Buffy Pollock, Mail Tribune)
EUGENE, OR
beachconnection.net

Leptospirosis Affecting Many Sea Lions on Oregon Coast: Watch Your Dogs

(Newport, Oregon) – Another run of California sea lions (Zalophus californianus) infected with a somewhat contagious disease is hitting the Oregon coast, according to the Hatfield Marine Science Center in Newport. Leptospirosis, a contagious bacterial infection of the kidneys, is making its appearance again, and Oregon coast officials say it is of concern to people with pets on the beach. (Photo Oregon Coast Beach Connection: a resting sea lion at Lincoln City in 2012)
NEWPORT, OR
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Oregon

If you live in Oregon and you also like to eat pizza often, here is a list of four pizza places in Oregon that are known for serving absolutely delicious pizza, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only. If you have never been to any of these places, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are around. Chances are that once you try their food, you will want to go back for more.
OREGON STATE
tinyhousetalk.com

Tiny House For Sale at Tranquility Park in Waldport, Oregon

This tiny house at Tranquility Park on lot #30 is for sale with the option to keep it there! It’s a 30-ft. tiny house built in 2018 with 255 square feet of space inside located in Waldport, Oregon. The asking price is $125,000 for the tiny house and the lot rental is $700 per month. What do you think?
WALDPORT, OR
KTVL

Christine Drazan reacts to Bernie Sanders visit to Eugene

EUGENE, Ore. — Our news team had a chance to get Christine Drazan's reaction to Bernie Sanders coming to Eugene. After watching President Biden campaign for Kotek and Former President Barack Obama release a video endorsement Drazan said it shows Kotek's feeling the heat. “I think it means that...
EUGENE, OR
kezi.com

Pet of the Week: Lion

EUGENE, Ore. -- Lion might meow instead of roar, but this fluffy old fellow is still proud and looking for a home to call his own. Lion is a sweet, fluffy 13-year-old orange tabby cat with a big, sweet personality. He loves lap time, and he’s got a knack for putting his little hand up when he wants some pets. Greenhill Humane Society staff say his long, gorgeous mane will need regular grooming to keep him healthy and handsome.
EUGENE, OR
dayton.com

Chick-fil-A restaurant coming to Springfield in late winter

Many Clark County residents excited about new addition. A popular chicken chain that has a devoted following soon will open a much-anticipated location in Springfield. Chick-fil-A confirmed this week it will open a restaurant in winter at the site of the former Golden Corral Buffet at 1740 N. Bechtle Ave.
CLARK COUNTY, OH
kptv.com

NWS Portland confirms EF-0 tornado near Woodburn on Monday

WOODBURN, Ore. (KPTV) - Another tornado was caught on camera in the Pacific Northwest. This is the second tornado in three days. The National Weather Service Portland confirmed a tornado did in fact hit near Woodburn on Monday afternoon. NWS estimated wind speeds of 61 to 74 mph. FOX 12...
WOODBURN, OR
KVAL

Linn County Sheriff's Office resume recovery of downed aircraft

LINN COUNTY, Ore. — Sheriff Michelle Duncan of Linn County reported on October 20th, that her office continued to assist in the recovery of a downed aircraft from September near Mount Jefferson. The Linn County Sheriff's Office says, the aircraft recovery presented significant challenges and the USDA Forest Service...
LINN COUNTY, OR
klcc.org

Coburg’s mayor dies of cancer

Less than three weeks ago, Coburg Mayor Ray Smith opened a city council meeting by telling his stunned colleagues that the cancer in his liver was rapidly spreading, and that he was entering hospice care the very next day. Smith had served as Coburg's mayor since 2016. Before that, he...
COBURG, OR
hh-today.com

East Albany Plan: It’s complicated

Driving back to central Albany from east of I-5 might be more complicated in decades to come if one proposal for road system changes is carried out. The city council and planning commission held another joint meeting Monday to talk about a possible new land-use and road map for the section of Albany east of the freeway, north and south of Highway 20.
ALBANY, OR
oregontoday.net

Hwy. 154 Fatal, Yamhill Co., Oct. 26

On Monday, October 24, 2022 at approximately 8:55 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to single vehicle crash on Hwy 154 at SE Purple Plum Heights Road. Preliminary investigation revealed an eastbound gray Honda Civic, operated by Luis Roberto Esquivel (31) of Salem, crossed over the oncoming lane and rolled down the embankment. Speed and impairment are being investigated as contributing factors in the crash. Esquivel sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased. Hwy 154 was affected for approximately 2.5 hours. OSP was assisted by Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office and Dayton Fire Department.
YAMHILL COUNTY, OR
kezi.com

One dead after crash in road construction site near Monroe

MONROE, Ore. -- One person is dead after a crash in a road construction zone near Monroe, according to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office. According to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened at about 11:48 a.m. on Thursday, October 27 on Alpine Road near Bellfountain Road. The BCSO said their investigation showed a 2005 Subaru headed East on Alpine Road entered a construction zone and failed to stop for a flagger who was showing a stop sign. The Subaru reportedly crashed into a parked dump truck in the construction zone and the driver was fatally injured.
MONROE, OR
kezi.com

Pedestrian dies in hospital after morning crash

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- A woman passed away Tuesday morning after being hit by a vehicle, Springfield Police Department said. According to SPD, on October 25 at about 6:30 a.m. officers responded to a reported vehicle versus pedestrian collision in the 1500 block of Q Street. Officers said that upon arrival, they found a woman down on the side of the roadway, and they jumped to provide medical assistance until an ambulance arrived. Police said the woman was taken to the hospital by ambulance, but did not survive.
SPRINGFIELD, OR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

165K+
Followers
220K+
Post
65M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy