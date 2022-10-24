Read full article on original website
Joseph Broussard
4d ago
all media is misinformation you just got to read between the lines and polls are definitely nothing but communist misinformation
Pollster warns of post-midterm ‘civil war’ if voters don’t accept election results
With less than three weeks to go until voters have their say in the midterms, a pollster is warning of a potential “civil war” if Maga candidates don’t accept the results. Republican pollster Frank Luntz made his ominous warnings while appearing on Friday morning’s Morning Joe, where...
2022 Poll: Democratic lead on midterm ballot nearly disappears as election approaches
The new Yahoo News/YouGov poll shows Republicans gaining ground in the closing weeks of the 2022 midterm campaign, narrowing Democrats’ long-standing lead to just 2 percentage points — their slimmest to date. When asked which candidate they would vote for in their congressional district if the election were...
Republicans now have edge ahead of midterm elections and here's when the tide turned
If Republicans take the House by a healthy margin and win the Senate, we may say last week was when things took a final turn toward the GOP. Because of Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy’s fundraising prowess, the Congressional Leadership Fund, the Republican House super PAC, announced it raised $73 million last quarter and began spending that money in competitive districts President Joe Biden won in 2020. The Democratic House super PAC couldn’t match CLF’s efforts putting more Democratic-held congressional seats into play. If CLF continues its aggressive spending, it could result in a larger GOP House victory.
NBC News poll: Republican voters showing more enthusiasm for midterm elections
Less than three weeks before Election Day, voter interest has now reached all-time high for a midterm election, with a majority of registered voters saying the upcoming election is “more important” to them than past midterms. What’s more, some 80% of Democrats and Republicans believe the political opposition...
Midterms 2022: What’s driving Black voters to the polls
WASHINGTON, D.C. — The midterm elections are less than three weeks away and new data shows there are nearly 33 million eligible Black voters. That’s an increase from previous midterm elections. Historically Black voters tend to vote democratic but this latest survey from the Pew Research Center shows...
Fox News Host Geraldo Rivera Faces Extreme Backlash After Saying George Floyd Was 'Most Important Failure Of The Democratic Party'
Fox News host Geraldo Rivera came under fire this week after he blamed George Floyd’s murder for the subsequent failures of the Democratic Party, RadarOnline.com has learned.Rivera’s surprising comments came earlier this week as he appeared as co-host for the conservative news network’s 5 PM program The Five.“I think the most important person in the failure of the Democratic Party is George Floyd,” the 79-year-old journalist and commentator said. “I think that once he was murdered the country went crazy with defund the police and everything else.”“So the Democrats led the charge,” he added. “Very, very unrealistic.”Although Rivera’s fellow Fox...
Polls show Republicans flip key metric in 2022 midterm elections, Democrats 'blew their lead'
In September, some commentators were confident Democrats might be able to avoid a "red wave," but with just three weeks to midterm election day, momentum from the overturning of Roe v. Wade and President Biden’s string of summer legislative wins could be waning. Polling for the 2022 generic congressional...
WATCH: Voters react to Nancy Pelosi claiming Democrats will win midterm elections without Trump on the ballot
Voters responding to a recent statement from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi did not like what the Democratic leader had to say about her party's chances in the midterm elections when she appeared on CBS' "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert" earlier this month. "I believe that we will hold the...
Sen. Klobuchar pleads with voters: If Dems don't win midterms, GOP will crash the economy
During "The View" on Friday, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., suggested that Republicans could damage the economy if they win the midterm elections.
Lindsey Graham says there are 'going to be people jumping off bridges in San Francisco by the thousands' if Jim Jordan becomes chair of the House Judiciary Committee
Lindsey Graham made the remark during a speech before a group of Republicans in Ohio, where he also made fun of Rep. Jerry Nadler's weight.
Black Women Poised To Make History In The 2022 Midterm Elections
ESSENCE highlights some of the women who could make Black history in key midterm races across the country. As early voting has begun, the 2022 midterm elections are underway. With a record number of Black candidates running for political office from the local to the federal level, there is a chance to see many firsts for Black leadership across the country.
American voters are angry – that is a good thing for voter turnout, bad thing for democracy
Regardless of whether they live in a red state or a blue state, identify as Democrats or Republicans, or claim to be ideologically liberal or conservative, Americans have one thing in common. They are angry – especially about this year’s midterm elections. Americans’ anger is driven by contemporary political events. Republicans are enraged by troubling economic indicators and perceived spikes in crime. Democrats, meanwhile, are angry about the U.S. Supreme Court’s landmark decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, which overturned abortion rights enshrined by Roe v. Wade. Politicians on both the left and the right are eager to capitalize on this...
Debate Host FIRES BACK After John Fetterman's Campaign Team Claims Candidate's Closed Captions Were 'Delayed' & 'Filled With Errors'
The organization that hosted this week’s debate between Senate candidates John Fetterman and Dr. Mehmet Oz has fired back after Fetterman’s campaign team accused the closed captioning system of being “filled with errors,” RadarOnline.com has learned. Fetterman’s team first made the accusation Tuesday night, shortly after...
'Who Knew He Could Stoop Any Lower?' Ted Cruz Called To Resign After Mocking Stroke Survivor Senate Candidate John Fetterman
Ted Cruz is being criticized online after the Texas senator openly mocked Senate candidate John Fetterman for his poor performance during a recent debate against Dr. Mehmet Oz, RadarOnline.com has learned.On Wednesday, as Cruz appeared in Franklin, Tennessee to endorse GOP House candidate Andy Ogles, the 51-year-old controversial Texas senator ridiculed Fetterman for a series of awkward exchanges he made on Monday while debating Dr. Oz in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.“By the way, in honor of John Fetterman, I suppose I should start by just saying goodnight!” Cruz said, referencing the fact Fetterman became confused on Monday and answered one question by...
Guatemalan president bashes Biden for turning down solution to border crisis
The president of Guatemala has accused the Biden administration of declining his country's solution to end the crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border and the chaos in his Central American country, according to a new report.
Democrats Surge Ahead in Record Breaking Early Voting.
Early Voters(via USA Today) States are reporting record breaking numbers of early voters. Already more than 7 million votes have been cast. Though not all states register voters by party, in those that do, Democrats have a strong lead over Republicans in votes cast. Democrats have cast 55% of early ballots so far, compared to 34.5% early ballots by GOP voters and 10.4% for unaffiliated voters.
Border crossings give Biden fresh bad news just weeks before midterm elections
The Biden administration released bad news for Democrats just two weeks out from the midterm elections, announcing late Friday that there had been 2.4 million border crossings by illegal immigrants in fiscal 2022 — a new record.
These Are the Closest Races of the Upcoming Midterm Elections
We’ve got a lot riding on the outcome of the midterm elections this year. The right to an abortion, for one, may come down to just a few close races. We also have minor issues like the future of democracy and the fate of the planet to think about. (Luckily for those of us who are millennials and Gen Z’ers, by now we’re used to living in a society on the edge.)
Cleta Mitchell Is Training Thousands of Trump Loyalists to Monitor the Polls on Election Day
This article was featured in One Great Story, New York’s reading recommendation newsletter. Sign up here to get it nightly. I don’t care what anybody says. You can tell me I’m ‘the Big Lie.’ Blah, blah, blah, blah, blah, blah, blah.”. Cleta Mitchell had just...
Republican gains in key states signal bad news for Democrats ahead of midterms, new polls show
Republican candidates appear to be making gains in the final sprint to the November midterms, new election forecasts show. In Ohio, more likely voters said they would rather have Republicans in charge of Congress than Democrats, according to a Spectrum News/Siena College poll. The Cook Political Report on Monday changed...
