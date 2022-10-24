Read full article on original website
UHP and ER doctor: Motorists, pedestrians need to work together to reduce fatalities
MURRAY, Utah — Utah is on pace to set the annual record for the greatest number of fatal auto-pedestrian crashes. To catch people’s attention and change this trend, the Utah Highway Patrol joined an emergency room doctor at Intermountain Healthcare to talk about the devastation those crashes cause.
Halloween fun and giving away free gas cards with Casey Scott
SALT LAKE CITY — Utahns are still paying over $4.15, on average, per gallon of gas — far above the national average of $3.76. So Casey Scott was out and about Friday to help with the pain at the pump — and enjoy some Halloween fun.
Horror movies and Halloween classics you didn’t know were filmed in Utah
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah has a long history in film production and celebration, and there’s a Halloween-festive film made in Utah for everyone. Many movies are filmed here for a tax break or to use unique nature to appear as another world. Then there’s the Sundance Film Festival, which attracts celebrities and filmmakers from around the world.
Do costly election security measures hit the mark? KSL investigates
WEBER COUNTY, Utah — When you cast your vote this year, someone — or something — is watching. At every unattended ballot drop box in Utah, you’ll now find an eye in the sky, recording every movement, all day long. Catching fraud?. It’s a measure put...
Can a tax code amendment help Utahns conserve water?
SALT LAKE CITY — As ongoing drought conditions continue to pummel the West, a Utah water conservation advocacy group believes a tweak in the state’s tax code can be a major driver toward water consumption reduction goals according to a story at KSL.com. Public records show that Utah...
State division pulls plug on Utah Lake Restoration Project proposal
SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Division of Forestry, Fire and State Lands has pulled the plug on the state’s $6 billion-plus plan to create human-made islands at Utah Lake. The current application for the Utah Lake Restoration Project will be canceled, the division announced Thursday. “Because the...
Air-clearing restrictions on fireplaces begin next week
SALT LAKE CITY — It’s that time of year again when an unhealthy inversion can leave a cloud of pollution hanging over the Wasatch Front. That means residents need to check on wood-burning restrictions starting November 1. The wood releases 2.5 (PM2.5), or fine particles of air pollution...
What was that object in the sky over southern Utah last night?
ST. GEORGE, Utah — Southern Utah residents reported a heavenly-looking light moving in the sky Thursday evening. In fact, KSL received over a dozen photos and videos from readers, listeners and viewers asking about the mysterious light. A handful asked if it was a comet, or, possibly some other celestial object.
National Geographic puts Utah on its “Best of the World” list
SALT LAKE CITY — National Geographic has named Utah one of the top 25 most inspiring travel destinations in the world. The magazine released its 2023 “Best of the World” list Thursday and it ranked Utah as the only U.S. destination in the Adventure category and one of only five U.S. locations on the entire list.
Utah leaders react to violent attack of Paul Pelosi
SALT LAKE CITY — Several Utah leaders sent their regards Friday after Paul Pelosi, husband of U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, was violently attacked inside their San Francisco home. Utah Gov. Spencer Cox called the incident “absolutely horrible, adding that as threats to public officials and their families escalate,...
Gephardt Busts Inflation: Want to bust inflation? Avoid pumpkin spice!
SALT LAKE CITY — Pumpkin spice is not just for pumpkin pie anymore. It has become a marketing triumph in branding. And, as the weather turns colder like it has in Utah this week, we start craving it and companies are capitalizing on our cravings. As far as most...
What Utah voters should know about Constitutional Amendment A
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah voters will decide if they are for or against a constitutional amendment that impacts how much spending money lawmakers can handle during an emergency this election. Constitutional Amendment A will raise the cap on spending during special sessions and emergencies if passed. Lawmakers said...
