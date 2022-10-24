ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MI

KSLTV

Horror movies and Halloween classics you didn’t know were filmed in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah has a long history in film production and celebration, and there’s a Halloween-festive film made in Utah for everyone. Many movies are filmed here for a tax break or to use unique nature to appear as another world. Then there’s the Sundance Film Festival, which attracts celebrities and filmmakers from around the world.
UTAH STATE
KSLTV

Do costly election security measures hit the mark? KSL investigates

WEBER COUNTY, Utah — When you cast your vote this year, someone — or something — is watching. At every unattended ballot drop box in Utah, you’ll now find an eye in the sky, recording every movement, all day long. Catching fraud?. It’s a measure put...
KSLTV

Can a tax code amendment help Utahns conserve water?

SALT LAKE CITY — As ongoing drought conditions continue to pummel the West, a Utah water conservation advocacy group believes a tweak in the state’s tax code can be a major driver toward water consumption reduction goals according to a story at KSL.com. Public records show that Utah...
UTAH STATE
KSLTV

State division pulls plug on Utah Lake Restoration Project proposal

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Division of Forestry, Fire and State Lands has pulled the plug on the state’s $6 billion-plus plan to create human-made islands at Utah Lake. The current application for the Utah Lake Restoration Project will be canceled, the division announced Thursday. “Because the...
UTAH STATE
KSLTV

Air-clearing restrictions on fireplaces begin next week

SALT LAKE CITY — It’s that time of year again when an unhealthy inversion can leave a cloud of pollution hanging over the Wasatch Front. That means residents need to check on wood-burning restrictions starting November 1. The wood releases 2.5 (PM2.5), or fine particles of air pollution...
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT
KSLTV

What was that object in the sky over southern Utah last night?

ST. GEORGE, Utah — Southern Utah residents reported a heavenly-looking light moving in the sky Thursday evening. In fact, KSL received over a dozen photos and videos from readers, listeners and viewers asking about the mysterious light. A handful asked if it was a comet, or, possibly some other celestial object.
UTAH STATE
KSLTV

National Geographic puts Utah on its “Best of the World” list

SALT LAKE CITY — National Geographic has named Utah one of the top 25 most inspiring travel destinations in the world. The magazine released its 2023 “Best of the World” list Thursday and it ranked Utah as the only U.S. destination in the Adventure category and one of only five U.S. locations on the entire list.
UTAH STATE
KSLTV

Utah leaders react to violent attack of Paul Pelosi

SALT LAKE CITY — Several Utah leaders sent their regards Friday after Paul Pelosi, husband of U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, was violently attacked inside their San Francisco home. Utah Gov. Spencer Cox called the incident “absolutely horrible, adding that as threats to public officials and their families escalate,...
UTAH STATE
KSLTV

What Utah voters should know about Constitutional Amendment A

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah voters will decide if they are for or against a constitutional amendment that impacts how much spending money lawmakers can handle during an emergency this election. Constitutional Amendment A will raise the cap on spending during special sessions and emergencies if passed. Lawmakers said...
UTAH STATE

