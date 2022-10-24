Effective: 2022-10-29 00:34:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-30 05:35:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Target Area: Dallas The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas Trinity River At Dallas affecting Dallas County. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/fwd. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT TO EARLY SUNDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Trinity River At Dallas. * WHEN...From late tonight to early Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...At 32.0 feet, Minor flooding of agricultural lands used for cattle grazing will occur. Low water crossings near the river will begin to flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 2:00 PM CDT Friday the stage was 20.8 feet. - Flood stage is 30.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage just after midnight tonight to a crest of 32.2 feet tomorrow morning. It will then fall below flood stage tomorrow afternoon.

DALLAS COUNTY, TX ・ 5 HOURS AGO