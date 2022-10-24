Cantens among leaders selected to Academy for New Provosts

Dr. Bernie Cantens

Sul Ross State University announced on Monday the American Association of State Colleges and Universities named Sul Ross State University’s Dr. Bernie Cantens, executive vice president and provost, to its 2022 Academy for New Provosts.

The Academy for New Provosts is a leadership development program geared toward the distinctive needs of provosts who lead state colleges and universities.

Cantens is one of only 30 selected across the U.S.

Now in its third year, ANP is an opportunity for newly appointed provosts to connect with their state university peers in an environment tailored to the specific challenges that a first-time provost is likely to face.

The 2022 Academy for New Provosts will include monthly virtual learning and networking sessions and an in-person gathering this month in Washington, D.C. ANP is made possible in part by generous support from AASCU strategic partner Ad Astra.

“I am proud to welcome the third class of outstanding leaders to ANP,” Terry Brown, vice president for academic innovation and transformation at AASCU, stated in the press release. “As these newly appointed provosts and chief academic officers begin navigating the challenges and complexities of their roles, AASCU is committed to providing the specialized expertise, guidance, and support they need to succeed.”

ANP will prepare the 30 new provosts participating in this year’s program to manage university finances and budget; understand the principles of exemplary academic leadership and change management; build trust through effective communication; manage key relationships for success; use data effectively to create a culture of evidence and inform decisions; integrate academic planning with budget, facility, and IT planning; navigate between the president’s vision and faculty expectations; and strengthen psychological and physical resilience.