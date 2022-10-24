CLEVELAND — A 21-year-old man from the United Kingdom was arrested after allegedly traveling to Westlake, Ohio, to meet a teenage girl he met online. According to Westlake Police, officers responded to the Barnes and Noble at Crocker Park at 4 p.m. on Oct. 24 for what was described as a possible interference of custody issue between a father, his 16-year-old daughter and a "20-year-old" male. Upon arriving, officers learned that the father had been searching for his daughter who he hadn’t heard from her in a couple of days.

