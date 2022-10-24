Read full article on original website
2 in custody after fatal shooting at Midview Crossings Apartments in Elyria
ELYRIA, Ohio — An investigation is underway by the Elyria Police Department after a 24-year-old man was killed and another person was injured on Thursday. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. Elyria police officers responded...
Two trucks and SUV involved in Salem crash
A road was closed after multiple vehicles crashed Thursday night.
Cuyahoga County led Ohio in pedestrian-involved crashes last Halloween; officials hope for safer 2022
CLEVELAND — In 2021, there were 33 pedestrian-involved crashes in Ohio during Halloween weekend, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Cuyahoga County led the state with six of those crashes, including the only fatal crash during the holiday period. Sgt. Bridget Matt with OSHP told 3News they usually...
Ohio State Highway Patrol: Several injured in 5-vehicle crash on State Route 2 in Lorain County
LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash on State Route 2 that involved five vehicles and seriously injured two people late Thursday afternoon in Lorain County. Troopers say the crash happened just after 5:15 p.m. on Route 2 eastbound just east of the...
Plane crashes near Warren Airport; pilot taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries
SOUTHINGTON, Ohio — An 82-year-old man has been badly hurt following a plane crash in Trumbull County Friday afternoon. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the single-engine aircraft went down near a home in Southington Township just before 12:45 p.m., not far from Warren Airport. The pilot, identified as Girard resident Richard H. Coles, was subsequently airlifted to a local hospital with what are described as life-threatening injuries.
2 men transported to hospital after skydivers crash through building in Geauga County
GEAUGA COUNTY, Ohio — Two men were transported to separate hospitals after two skydivers crashed through the building of a training facility in Troy Township Saturday. According to a report from the Geauga County Sheriff's Office, the accident occurred when two skydivers accidentally collided and became tangled with one another while in mid-air. They proceeded to crash through the Cleveland Skydiving Center, with one of the skydivers landing on a man who was walking inside the building.
Man dies after fatal single-vehicle crash on State Route 8 near Stow
STOW, Ohio — An investigation is underway after a man died following a semi-tanker gas truck fire overnight in Summit County on State Route 8. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. According to the Stow...
Man and woman killed in Akron house fire identified
The Summit County Medical Examiner released the names of the man and woman killed in a house fire that broke out in Akron Tuesday morning.
Traffic alert: Left lane open on State Route 8 Southbound near Stow closed following fatal crash
STOW, Ohio — There was a traffic alert for drivers who planned to take State Route 8 Southbound in Summit County on Friday morning. Drivers were being asked to avoid the area near Stow after a fatal crash shut down a stretch of State Route 8. SUBSCRIBE: Get the...
European man travels to Westlake to meet 16-year-old girl
WESTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - Westlake police arrested a 21-year-old United Kingdom national after he allegedly traveled to the United States to meet a teenaged girl he met online. Westlake police said Alexander Dunn and the 16-year-old girl were found at Barnes and Noble in Crocker Park around 4 p.m. on Oct. 24.
Elderly driver involved in crash with ambulance in Canton
STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A total of three people were injured in an accident involving an ambulance and a pick-up truck Tuesday morning. Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers said Richard Haynam was driving a Chevrolet Silverado pick-up truck northbound on Cherry Avenue around 11 a.m. The ambulance was travelling...
Man arrested after traveling from UK to Westlake to meet with teen
CLEVELAND — A 21-year-old man from the United Kingdom was arrested after allegedly traveling to Westlake, Ohio, to meet a teenage girl he met online. According to Westlake Police, officers responded to the Barnes and Noble at Crocker Park at 4 p.m. on Oct. 24 for what was described as a possible interference of custody issue between a father, his 16-year-old daughter and a "20-year-old" male. Upon arriving, officers learned that the father had been searching for his daughter who he hadn’t heard from her in a couple of days.
2 men shot at intersection in Cleveland, 54-year-old man in critical condition
CLEVELAND — There is a heavy police presence on scene after two men were shot in Cleveland on Thursday morning. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. According to the Cleveland Division of Police, the incident...
Driver dead after semi rolls over, catches fire
A semi-truck driver died early Friday morning after his tanker carrying gasoline rolled over and caught fire.
Bodycam video: Officer shoots suspect outside Shaker Heights High School
Police in Shaker Heights released dramatic bodycam video Wednesday evening of an officer-involved shooting that happened last week.
Photos: Man in fake beard robs local bank
Police are asking for the public's help in finding a man accused of robbing a Lorain bank Wednesday afternoon.
Apparent Domestic Dispute Leads to Fatal Canton Shooting
Canton Police are investigating a shooting last night that left a 31-year old man dead. They were called to a home in the 1200 block of 16th Street NW. When they got there they found Travis Charles laying near the back steps of the home. He was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the head. He died there.
32-year-old boater dies after getting trapped between boat and trailer, Ohio cops say
Family members of an Ohio boater are mourning his tragic and unexpected death. Matthew Trowbridge, 32, of Apple Creek went boating at Chippewa Lake on the evening of Monday, Oct. 24, the Medina County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. As he was trying to load his 14-foot boat onto a trailer, he slipped and fell and couldn’t get out, the sheriff said.
Pictures: Car crashes into Brooklyner Bay Apartments in Cleveland.
CLEVELAND — Several units of the Cleveland Fire Department responded to a car into an apartment building on Forestdale Avenue in Cleveland on Tuesday morning. In a Tweet, just before 11 a.m. Tuesday, CLE Firefighters-L93 said, "Car crashed into building. Victims trapped. Cleveland firefighters are working 2300 block Forestdale."
Cleveland man facing federal charges for 10 alleged armed robberies across area
CLEVELAND — The U.S. Department of Justice has issued a 14-count indictment against a Cleveland man in connection with 10 armed robberies committed across the area last winter. Thirty-two-year-old Lawrence Sturdivant is accused of stealing money at gunpoint from a combined nine Walgreens, Family Dollar, and CVS stores in...
