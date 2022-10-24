ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canton, OH

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKYC

Plane crashes near Warren Airport; pilot taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries

SOUTHINGTON, Ohio — An 82-year-old man has been badly hurt following a plane crash in Trumbull County Friday afternoon. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the single-engine aircraft went down near a home in Southington Township just before 12:45 p.m., not far from Warren Airport. The pilot, identified as Girard resident Richard H. Coles, was subsequently airlifted to a local hospital with what are described as life-threatening injuries.
WARREN, OH
WKYC

2 men transported to hospital after skydivers crash through building in Geauga County

GEAUGA COUNTY, Ohio — Two men were transported to separate hospitals after two skydivers crashed through the building of a training facility in Troy Township Saturday. According to a report from the Geauga County Sheriff's Office, the accident occurred when two skydivers accidentally collided and became tangled with one another while in mid-air. They proceeded to crash through the Cleveland Skydiving Center, with one of the skydivers landing on a man who was walking inside the building.
GEAUGA COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

European man travels to Westlake to meet 16-year-old girl

WESTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - Westlake police arrested a 21-year-old United Kingdom national after he allegedly traveled to the United States to meet a teenaged girl he met online. Westlake police said Alexander Dunn and the 16-year-old girl were found at Barnes and Noble in Crocker Park around 4 p.m. on Oct. 24.
WESTLAKE, OH
cleveland19.com

Elderly driver involved in crash with ambulance in Canton

STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A total of three people were injured in an accident involving an ambulance and a pick-up truck Tuesday morning. Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers said Richard Haynam was driving a Chevrolet Silverado pick-up truck northbound on Cherry Avenue around 11 a.m. The ambulance was travelling...
CANTON, OH
WKYC

Man arrested after traveling from UK to Westlake to meet with teen

CLEVELAND — A 21-year-old man from the United Kingdom was arrested after allegedly traveling to Westlake, Ohio, to meet a teenage girl he met online. According to Westlake Police, officers responded to the Barnes and Noble at Crocker Park at 4 p.m. on Oct. 24 for what was described as a possible interference of custody issue between a father, his 16-year-old daughter and a "20-year-old" male. Upon arriving, officers learned that the father had been searching for his daughter who he hadn’t heard from her in a couple of days.
WESTLAKE, OH
whbc.com

Apparent Domestic Dispute Leads to Fatal Canton Shooting

Canton Police are investigating a shooting last night that left a 31-year old man dead. They were called to a home in the 1200 block of 16th Street NW. When they got there they found Travis Charles laying near the back steps of the home. He was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the head. He died there.
CANTON, OH
WKYC

Pictures: Car crashes into Brooklyner Bay Apartments in Cleveland.

CLEVELAND — Several units of the Cleveland Fire Department responded to a car into an apartment building on Forestdale Avenue in Cleveland on Tuesday morning. In a Tweet, just before 11 a.m. Tuesday, CLE Firefighters-L93 said, "Car crashed into building. Victims trapped. Cleveland firefighters are working 2300 block Forestdale."
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

WKYC

Cleveland, OH
35K+
Followers
13K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Northeast Ohio local news

 https://www.wkyc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy