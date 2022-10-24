Read full article on original website
Jury recommends death for convicted murderer Jimmy O’Neal Spencer
A north Alabama jury this afternoon unanimously recommended the death penalty for a man convicted of killing three people. Jimmy O’Neal Spencer was found guilty Wednesday in Marshall County of seven counts of capital murder in the 2018 deaths of Martha Dell Reliford, 65, Marie Kitchens Martin, 74, and Martin’s great-grandson, Colton Ryan Lee, 7.
Male shot to death by law enforcement after chase on 4-wheeler, Etowah County sheriff says
A male was fatally shot by a law enforcement officer Friday in Etowah County. The incident began about 10:30 a.m. when an Etowah County sheriff’s investigator attempted to stop the male on a four-wheeler on Holliday Circle in the Egypt community, said Sheriff Jonathon Horton. During the pursuit, the...
32-year-old ID’d as man found fatally shot on porch of Birmingham house
Authorities have released the name of a man found shot to death on the porch of an Inglenook home. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Litfelton Alexander Frost. He was 32. Birmingham police received a 911 call around 4:30 p.m. Thursday about a person shot in...
‘Armed and dangerous’ rape suspect who launched manhunt along I-20 in Irondale still on the run
A man sought in a violent attack and fled from police, launching a massive search in Irondale, remains on the run. Police on Friday identified the wanted suspect as 21-year-old Navaeh-Ojore Timothy-Carl Payton. He is charged with first-degree rape in the attack, and third-degree burglary in a break-in that police...
Man killed during officer-involved shooting in Etowah Co.
ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A person is dead after shots were fired during a chase with a four-wheeler, according to Etowah County Sheriff Jonathon Horton. Police say around 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 28, an Etowah County Investigator attempted to stop a four-wheeler driven by a male on Holliday Circle in the Egypt Community. During the pursuit, the man stopped the ATV on Walker Mountain Road and ran on foot. During the foot pursuit, a struggle occurred and shots where fired, resulting in the death of the man.
Witnesses still sought in 2021 Birmingham park shooting that killed Areyelle Yarbrough, wounded 5 others
Authorities are once again asking for the public’s help in solving the 2021 Easter Sunday shooting at W.C. Patton Park that killed a 32-year-old woman and injured five others, including a 5-year-old boy. Investigators believe they can bring justice in the death of Areyelle Yarbrough and the wounding of...
What happened to Joe Nathan James Jr. during Alabama execution? Doctors at autopsy disagree
Standing in a room in north Birmingham, Dr. Boris Datnow prepared to find out what happened to a man recently executed by the state of Alabama. Everyone knew how it ended, but Datnow was set to do a second and private autopsy to shed light on what happened to the man just before he died, what his body looked like immediately after, and if there were any physical signs of contributing causes of death.
Man opened car door and smell of pot wafted out toward deputies; now he’s going to prison
A Birmingham man was sentenced this week for possession with the intent to distribute controlled substances, announced U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives Special Agent in Charge Mickey French. U.S. District Court Judge Madeline H. Haikala sentenced Randy Hasan Abdurrahim, 37, to 121...
Steele man dead after striking tree in St. Clair County
A single-vehicle crash claimed the life of a Steele man Thursday night.
Anniston Army Depot civilian workers allegedly stole night scopes, sold them at deep discount, feds claim
A pair of civilian employees at the Anniston Army Depot have agreed to plead guilty in federal court to stealing nearly $550,000 worth of night scopes from a depot warehouse and selling them for roughly $160,000, according to court filings. Stantillio Whitfield, a material examiner and identifier for the Defense...
2nd suspect sought on capital murder charges in shooting deaths of 2 women at Hoover apartment
A search is ongoing for a second suspect wanted in the shooting deaths of two women inside a Hoover apartment earlier this month. An’ton Je’horam Lewis, 20, is charged with capital murder in the slayings of Lauren Anne White, 39, and Blakely Meachelle Nelson, 24. Both women were found dead Saturday, Oct. 1, at The Park at Hoover.
Family, friends remember Addy Morris: ‘She’s not a cross at a crash site’
Addy Noel Morris was more than a cross at a crash site, her mother said.
Exposed: How four men died alone in the Alabama cold
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – His candle burned at both ends. Lee, his younger sister, said that even as a child, John Jay Runnion was the life of the party. “He went and went and went,” she said. And for more than five decades, John made a run of...
Minor traffic crash leads to shooting in Gadsden parking lot; police trying to ID suspect
Authorities are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect in a shooting in Gadsden. Gadsden police responded at 5 p.m. Wednesday to the 1100 block of W. Meighan Boulevard on a report of a shooting. They arrived to find a wounded victim who was taken to the hospital for treatment.
Skeletal remains found in vehicle belonging to Alabama man missing since 1983
Skeletal remains were found inside 1980 brown Ford Bronco that belonged to a Rainbow City man missing since 1983, Gadsden police announced today. Alan Douglas Livingston was 25 when he vanished in April of that year. An Ohio native, Livingston worked at the Goodyear plant in Gadsden, according to a...
The night many in Alabama believed the world was ending
In reality, the cloud was the result of several forest fires in the area, according to news reports at the time. However, many in the area believed it was the end of the world.
Shots fired at Birmingham barber shop leave 1 injured, multiple vehicles damaged
An investigation is underway after shots were fired into a west Birmingham barber shop Friday afternoon. The shooting happened at 2:17 p.m. at Brooms Barber & Style Shop at 524 Arkadelphia Road. The business was open and occupied at the time the gunfire rang out. According to police radio traffic,...
Man found fatally shot on porch of Inglenook home, Birmingham police say
A homicide investigation is underway Thursday after a man was found shot to death on the porch of a Birmingham home, police said. Birmingham police received a 911 call around 4:30 p.m. Thursday about a person shot in the 4100 block of 38th Avenue North, n the Inglenook community, said Sgt. Monica Law.
Boyfriend allegedly stabs Alabama woman more than 100 times
SPRINGVILLE, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama man faces charges after his live-in girlfriend was found fatally stabbed and dismembered at their home. Justin Fields, 38, of Springville, is charged with murder and abuse of corpse in the Saturday slaying of 52-year-old Tammy Bailey. Blount County District Attorney Pamela Casey confirmed an autopsy showed the victim […]
Flipping the switch: Miss Hoover 2023 wants to remove stigma of mental illness
When Mary-Coker Green was growing up, some people labeled her as the “happy girl” because she always tended to respond to a lot of things in life with joy. She didn’t like feeling sad, so she tended to suppress those kinds of emotions, she said. When a...
