Oxford, AL

AL.com

Jury recommends death for convicted murderer Jimmy O’Neal Spencer

A north Alabama jury this afternoon unanimously recommended the death penalty for a man convicted of killing three people. Jimmy O’Neal Spencer was found guilty Wednesday in Marshall County of seven counts of capital murder in the 2018 deaths of Martha Dell Reliford, 65, Marie Kitchens Martin, 74, and Martin’s great-grandson, Colton Ryan Lee, 7.
MARSHALL COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Man killed during officer-involved shooting in Etowah Co.

ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A person is dead after shots were fired during a chase with a four-wheeler, according to Etowah County Sheriff Jonathon Horton. Police say around 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 28, an Etowah County Investigator attempted to stop a four-wheeler driven by a male on Holliday Circle in the Egypt Community. During the pursuit, the man stopped the ATV on Walker Mountain Road and ran on foot. During the foot pursuit, a struggle occurred and shots where fired, resulting in the death of the man.
ETOWAH COUNTY, AL
AL.com

What happened to Joe Nathan James Jr. during Alabama execution? Doctors at autopsy disagree

Standing in a room in north Birmingham, Dr. Boris Datnow prepared to find out what happened to a man recently executed by the state of Alabama. Everyone knew how it ended, but Datnow was set to do a second and private autopsy to shed light on what happened to the man just before he died, what his body looked like immediately after, and if there were any physical signs of contributing causes of death.
ALABAMA STATE
wdhn.com

Exposed: How four men died alone in the Alabama cold

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – His candle burned at both ends. Lee, his younger sister, said that even as a child, John Jay Runnion was the life of the party. “He went and went and went,” she said. And for more than five decades, John made a run of...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Boyfriend allegedly stabs Alabama woman more than 100 times

SPRINGVILLE, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama man faces charges after his live-in girlfriend was found fatally stabbed and dismembered at their home. Justin Fields, 38, of Springville, is charged with murder and abuse of corpse in the Saturday slaying of 52-year-old Tammy Bailey. Blount County District Attorney Pamela Casey confirmed an autopsy showed the victim […]
SPRINGVILLE, AL
