Chadwick Boseman, Ryan Coogler, Serena Pitt + More!
‘WAKANDA FOREVER’ DIRECTOR HONORS CHADWICK BOSEMAN AT THE FILM’S WORLD PREMIERE: Wakanda Forever saw its world premiere in Los Angeles Wednesday night (October 26th), and all the stars showed up in style. According to Good Morning America, the film’s director, Ryan Coogler, wore a black and gold dog-tag necklace with the late Chadwick Boseman‘s face on it. “It was a necklace that I had made while we were getting ready to start filming because I wanted to keep him close to me,” Coogler said. Rihanna & A$AP Rocky, Angela Bassett, Letitia Wright, Lupita Nyong'o, Chloe & Halle Bailey, Michael B. Jordan, and Quinta Brunson were among those who attended the premiere.
Matthew Perry Apologizes To Keanu Reeves For Memoir Comments
Matthew Perry dissed Keanu Reeves in his new memoir Friends, Lovers, and The Big Terrible Thing, and now he’s offered the Matrix actor an apology. In the book, Perry writes of his late friend River Phoenix: “River was a beautiful man, inside and out — too beautiful for this world, it turned out. It always seems to be the really talented guys who go down. Why is it that the original thinkers like River Phoenix and Heath Ledger die, but Keanu Reeves still walks among us?”
Luke Combs Leads Country Nominees At People’s Choice Awards
Luke Combs leads the pack of Country music nominees at the upcoming People's Choice Awards, it was announced yesterday (Wednesday, October 26th). He earned four nods, three in the all-genre categories of Male Artist, Album and Concert Tour of 2022. Luke is also competing for Country Artist of 2022. The People's Choice Awards airs live on NBC and E! on Tuesday, December 6th at 9 p.m. ET.
Bits And Pieces: Craig Morgan
Craig Morgan has released the music video for his newest single, “How You Make A Man,” which made its world premiere yesterday (Wednesday, October 26th) on CMT, CMT Music, CMT.com, and Paramount’s Times Square billboards. The clip was co-directed by Craig’s friend and film/TV star Angie Harmon, whom the singer worked alongside in the music video for “This Ole Boy” and during a guest appearance on Rizzoli & Isles.
Kourtney Kardashian Says She Was ‘Blackout’ Drunk When She Married Travis Barker In Las Vegas
Apparently, Kourtney Kardashian was a hot mess when she and Travis Barker got married in Las Vegas earlier this year. The Poosh founder shared all the details on the latest episode of The Kardashians, admitting that she got “blackout” drunk and threw up afterwards. “I blacked out,” Kardashian...
Russell Dickerson Reveals This Year’s Family Halloween Costume
Russell Dickerson and his wife and son have a very unique family Halloween costume planned for Monday (October 31st) night. Russell tells us that the costume idea comes from his two-year-old son Remington's favorite animated TV show. “Nobody is gonna get our Halloween costume but it's too perfect. One of his favorite shows is called Trash Truck on Netflix, and it's this cute little blonde kid. It looks exactly like Remington. Like, he's got the gap between his teeth, and his best friend is the trash truck, and so in the show it's the kid, the trash truck and a raccoon and a bear. Kales (Kailey) is gonna be the raccoon and I'm gonna be the big black bear.”
Jonathan Van Ness Opens Up About Binge Eating Disorder
On Wednesday (October 26th), Jonathan Van Ness shared a post about struggling with binge eating disorder, adding a content warning for his followers. Alongside a video of himself doing a backflip, the Queer Eye star shared that he “got help” in April. Van Ness began his post by...
Voices: The comedy industry is determined to silence mothers – why?
There are two areas of my life that have taught me equality still has some way to go: motherhood and the comedy industry. When you put the two together you soon realise there is still a very strong cultural pull that wants mums to be, essentially, voiceless.Gone are the days of calling a woman hysterical and palming her off to a doctorâ¯to subside her outrage at social pressures. However, we are still in the days of dismissing a mother’s voice as whiny, naggy, dull and uninteresting.One of the incredible things about stand-up comedy is that it is a place...
