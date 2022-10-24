Read full article on original website
Investigation beginning with robbery leads police to major drug bust in Beaver County
BEAVER COUNTY, Pa. — An investigation that began with a robbery led police to a major drug bust in Aliquippa. The investigation began when three men robbed the Firehouse Lounge in Ambridge while the owner was still inside. The men stole more than $13,000 and led police to a...
beavercountyradio.com
Hopewell School Board Hires Familiar Beaver County Person As New Superintendent
(Hopewell Twp., Beaver County, Pa.) The Hopewell School Board met earlier this week and hired Dr. Jeffrey R. Beltz as the district’s new superintendent. The term is for 4 years and 7.5 months beginning November 15, 2022 through June 30, 2027. The employment agreement was approved dated October 25, 2022. Dr. Robert Kartychak, high school assistant principal, was named acting superintendent following the resignation of Dr. Michelle Miller last year. Dr. Kartychak welcomed Dr. Beltz and told him he’s looking forward to working with him.
wisr680.com
City Police Officer Selurud Honored
A local police officer was among those honored at an event in Pittsburgh last week. Officer Mike Sulerud received recognition for heroic and outstanding conduct at the Amen Corner Senator John Heinz Law Enforcement Awards last Friday in Green Tree. The City sponsored a table at the luncheon which allowed...
explore venango
BREAKING NEWS: Police Searching for Missing Oil City Man
OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT) – Police are asking the public’s help in the search for a missing 56-year-old man who was last seen on October 24. According to a release issued on Friday afternoon (October 28), Oil City Police are searching for Guy T. Goodwill, 56, of Oil City.
explore venango
BREAKING NEWS: Man Taking Out Trash Struck and Killed By Suspected Drunk Driver
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A 61-year-old Oil City man has died after being struck by a suspected drunk driver in Cranberry Township on Thursday night. According to Erie County Coroner Lyell Cook, 61-year-old Michael McSparren, of Oil City, died at 11:01 p.m. on Thursday, October 28, at UPMC Hamot in Erie.
Duo wanted for attempted kidnapping of 7-year-old in Jefferson County
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are looking for a man and woman they were told tried to abduct a 7-year-old girl on Wednesday. On Oct. 26, state police in Punxsutawney responded to a report of an attempted kidnapping on No. 8 Road in Perry Township. The girl told troopers the suspects’ vehicle is […]
Bodies recently found in Pittsburgh communities being investigated as homicides
Pittsburgh police continue to investigate the deaths of two men whose bodies were found earlier this week. Officers were dispatched at 10:15 a.m. Wednesday for reports of a dead man found along the 800 block of Aisbett Street in the city’s Garfield neighborhood. Public Safety spokeswoman Cara Cruz said...
Beaver County parents frustrated from seeing delayed emergency response time
BEAVER COUNTY, Pa. — Beaver County parents say their township’s response times to emergencies could have cost them their daughter’s life. Shane Sadauskas called 911 Monday night after his 11-month-old was turning blue inside their Hanover Township home. A piece of plastic toy lodged in her throat. Shane and his wife are both CPR certified, and immediately began CPR.
explore venango
BREAKING NEWS: Pedestrian Struck by Vehicle in Cranberry Township; Life-Flighted to Hospital
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A pedestrian was Life-Flighted to an Erie-area hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Cranberry Township on Thursday night. According to a Venango County 9-1-1 dispatcher, the call came in at 8:44 p.m. on Thursday, October 27, for a motor vehicle accident involving a pedestrian at the intersection of Innis Street Extension and State Route 257, in Cranberry Township, Venango County.
wisr680.com
City Man Charged After Violent Domestic Incident
A Butler man is in the Butler County Prison this morning following a domestic situation earlier this week. Butler City Police say on Tuesday around 2:30 p.m. they were called to a home on Walker Avenue for what they described as a “violent situation.”. Police accuse 19-year-old Damian Blystone...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Lower Burrell police accuse man of repeatedly fighting officers throughout his arrest, even in his jail cell
A man wanted on an arrest warrant was charged with felonies by Lower Burrell police after they accused him of kneeing an officer who tried to take him into custody and spitting blood at officers while he was in a holding cell. Christopher A. Love, 38, of the 700 block...
wisr680.com
BC3’s Armstrong Campus Receives $2 Million State Grant
The new BC3 building currently under construction in Armstrong County will have more state funding coming its way. Senator Joe Pittman’s office announced that the state has awarded Butler County Community College $2 million toward their new two-story building in Ford City Borough. The money is from the Redevelopment...
Beaver County residents concerned about speeding on Route 68 after fatal crash
INDUSTRY, Pa. — Residents in Industry are concerned about speeding along Route 68 following a fatal crash Wednesday night. The posted speed limit is 35 mph. but people who live there say drivers are going much faster than that on the road. “51 in just the past year and...
wisr680.com
City To Receive $1.4 Million For Parks And Housing Repair
The City of Butler will receive a large state grant to make significant improvements to local parks. With the assistance of the City Redevelopment Authority, City officials applied for an over $1.4 million CDBG Cares Act grant earlier this year. There is no local matching money required for this funding.
wtae.com
All-clear given at UPMC after alert warned of possible person with a gun
An all-clear was given at UPMC following a report of a possible person with a gun at UPMC Presby. Pittsburgh's Action News 4 has learned that was not the case and there is not presently any cause for concern in this area. "A bronze alert issued this morning was sent...
Group in McKeesport demands justice over death of 15-year-old girl
Group in McKeesport demands justice over death of 15-year-old girl Take Action Advocacy Group gathered in McKeesport Thursday morning, demanding accountability in the death of 15-year-old Kazyiah Thomas. McKEESPORT, Pa. — Take Action Advocacy Group gathered in McKeesport Thursday morning, demanding accountability in the death of 15-year-old Kazyiah Thomas.
explorejeffersonpa.com
Police Searching for Missing Redbank Township Man
REDBANK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Clarion are asking the public for information regarding a missing 57-year-old man who was last seen on October 13. According to a release issued on Wednesday evening (October 26), police are attempting to locate 57-year-old Duane Carl Schlopy, who was last seen on Thursday, October 13, at 7:30 p.m. at his residence in Redbank Township, Clarion County.
Four people shot in short period of time around Pittsburgh
The increase in gun violence around the city continued on Thursday evening. Pittsburgh Police say three people were shot in the Spring Hill area around 11:55 p.m.
Bicyclist hit by school bus in Allegheny County; 1 injured
RICHLAND TOWNSHIP, Pa. — One person was transported to an area hospital after a school bus hit a bicyclist early Wednesday morning. It happened along William Flynn Highway in Richland Township around midnight. A medical helicopter was requested. The extent of the person’s injuries has not been released.
Butler man charged after assault hospitalizes woman
BUTLER, Pa. (KDKA) - A 19-year-old Butler man is facing multiple charges after police said he beat a woman, sending her to the hospital. Butler City Police said they were called to a home on Walker Avenue Tuesday afternoon for a "violent domestic situation." The victim told police Damian Blystone punched her, dragged her around the home and threatened to kill her while a 14-year-old was there. The woman said Blystone threatened her with a gun and fired a shot near her head before pistol whipping her and hitting her in the ribs. Police said Blystone was arrested and held on a detainer by Butler County Probation. The woman was taken to Butler Memorial Hospital. Police didn't give an update on her condition. Officers got a search warrant and said they found two large bags of marijuana, THC cartridges and two pistols, one of which had an altered serial number. Blystone is facing multiple charges, including aggravated assault, possession with the intent to deliver, unlawful restraint and firearms violations.
