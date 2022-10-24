ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Karns City, PA

beavercountyradio.com

Hopewell School Board Hires Familiar Beaver County Person As New Superintendent

(Hopewell Twp., Beaver County, Pa.) The Hopewell School Board met earlier this week and hired Dr. Jeffrey R. Beltz as the district’s new superintendent. The term is for 4 years and 7.5 months beginning November 15, 2022 through June 30, 2027. The employment agreement was approved dated October 25, 2022. Dr. Robert Kartychak, high school assistant principal, was named acting superintendent following the resignation of Dr. Michelle Miller last year. Dr. Kartychak welcomed Dr. Beltz and told him he’s looking forward to working with him.
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
wisr680.com

City Police Officer Selurud Honored

A local police officer was among those honored at an event in Pittsburgh last week. Officer Mike Sulerud received recognition for heroic and outstanding conduct at the Amen Corner Senator John Heinz Law Enforcement Awards last Friday in Green Tree. The City sponsored a table at the luncheon which allowed...
PITTSBURGH, PA
explore venango

BREAKING NEWS: Police Searching for Missing Oil City Man

OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT) – Police are asking the public’s help in the search for a missing 56-year-old man who was last seen on October 24. According to a release issued on Friday afternoon (October 28), Oil City Police are searching for Guy T. Goodwill, 56, of Oil City.
OIL CITY, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Beaver County parents frustrated from seeing delayed emergency response time

BEAVER COUNTY, Pa. — Beaver County parents say their township’s response times to emergencies could have cost them their daughter’s life. Shane Sadauskas called 911 Monday night after his 11-month-old was turning blue inside their Hanover Township home. A piece of plastic toy lodged in her throat. Shane and his wife are both CPR certified, and immediately began CPR.
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
explore venango

BREAKING NEWS: Pedestrian Struck by Vehicle in Cranberry Township; Life-Flighted to Hospital

CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A pedestrian was Life-Flighted to an Erie-area hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Cranberry Township on Thursday night. According to a Venango County 9-1-1 dispatcher, the call came in at 8:44 p.m. on Thursday, October 27, for a motor vehicle accident involving a pedestrian at the intersection of Innis Street Extension and State Route 257, in Cranberry Township, Venango County.
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
wisr680.com

City Man Charged After Violent Domestic Incident

A Butler man is in the Butler County Prison this morning following a domestic situation earlier this week. Butler City Police say on Tuesday around 2:30 p.m. they were called to a home on Walker Avenue for what they described as a “violent situation.”. Police accuse 19-year-old Damian Blystone...
BUTLER, PA
wisr680.com

BC3’s Armstrong Campus Receives $2 Million State Grant

The new BC3 building currently under construction in Armstrong County will have more state funding coming its way. Senator Joe Pittman’s office announced that the state has awarded Butler County Community College $2 million toward their new two-story building in Ford City Borough. The money is from the Redevelopment...
ARMSTRONG COUNTY, PA
wisr680.com

City To Receive $1.4 Million For Parks And Housing Repair

The City of Butler will receive a large state grant to make significant improvements to local parks. With the assistance of the City Redevelopment Authority, City officials applied for an over $1.4 million CDBG Cares Act grant earlier this year. There is no local matching money required for this funding.
BUTLER, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Group in McKeesport demands justice over death of 15-year-old girl

Group in McKeesport demands justice over death of 15-year-old girl Take Action Advocacy Group gathered in McKeesport Thursday morning, demanding accountability in the death of 15-year-old Kazyiah Thomas. McKEESPORT, Pa. — Take Action Advocacy Group gathered in McKeesport Thursday morning, demanding accountability in the death of 15-year-old Kazyiah Thomas.
MCKEESPORT, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Police Searching for Missing Redbank Township Man

REDBANK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Clarion are asking the public for information regarding a missing 57-year-old man who was last seen on October 13. According to a release issued on Wednesday evening (October 26), police are attempting to locate 57-year-old Duane Carl Schlopy, who was last seen on Thursday, October 13, at 7:30 p.m. at his residence in Redbank Township, Clarion County.
CLARION COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Butler man charged after assault hospitalizes woman

BUTLER, Pa. (KDKA) - A 19-year-old Butler man is facing multiple charges after police said he beat a woman, sending her to the hospital. Butler City Police said they were called to a home on Walker Avenue Tuesday afternoon for a "violent domestic situation." The victim told police Damian Blystone punched her, dragged her around the home and threatened to kill her while a 14-year-old was there. The woman said Blystone threatened her with a gun and fired a shot near her head before pistol whipping her and hitting her in the ribs. Police said Blystone was arrested and held on a detainer by Butler County Probation. The woman was taken to Butler Memorial Hospital. Police didn't give an update on her condition. Officers got a search warrant and said they found two large bags of marijuana, THC cartridges and two pistols, one of which had an altered serial number. Blystone is facing multiple charges, including aggravated assault, possession with the intent to deliver, unlawful restraint and firearms violations. 
BUTLER, PA

