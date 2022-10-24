Read full article on original website
Related
wfxl.com
Georgia Deputy Superintendent CTAE receives national award
Dr. Barbara Wall, the Deputy Superintendent for Career, Technical, and Agricultural Education at the Georgia Department of Education, was awarded the State CTE Distinguished Leadership Award this month by Advance CTE. The award recognizes current and former state CTE leaders who have a distinguished and tenured history of service and...
wfxl.com
Georgia is the #2 state interested in the Student Loan Forgiveness applications
According to a geotagged Twitter data test, Georgia is ranked top two for applications for the Student Loan Forgiveness Program. Despite the loan forgiveness plan being temporarily paused due to pending lawsuits, interest in the student loan forgiveness application continues to be incredibly high. The beta test site was launched...
wfxl.com
Phoebe Health System urges vaccination as flu cases spike
Georgia is suffering through a spike in flu cases that is nearly unprecedented this early in the season. According to the CDC, 13 levels of influenza-like illness activity, from minimal to very high, Georgia is at a 10 (high) on that scale. Phoebe Putney Health System Chief Medical Officer, Dianna...
wfxl.com
Georgia High School Football Scores - October 28, 2022
Central-Talbotton vs. Manchester, ccd. KIPP Atlanta vs. Walker, ccd. Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
wfxl.com
Three suspects wanted for multiple counts of fraud
The Thomas County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating these suspects for multiple counts of depositing fraudulent checks in Georgia and Florida. Ja’quez Walker. Keith Howard. Arthur Battle Jr. A cash reward is available for information leading to their arrest. If you have...
wfxl.com
Friday night lights in Southwest Georgia: October 28, 2022
Gameday— that one word is music to many people's ears. Another week of high school football is upon us in Southwest Georgia. Dougherty at Carver, Columbus (OS) Clinch Co. at Charlton Co. Coffee at Greenbrier. Colquitt Co. at Valdosta. Cook at Fitzgerald. Crisp Co. at Thomasville. Early Co. at...
wfxl.com
Free subs for First Responders on October 28
In honor of National First Responders Day on Friday, October 28, all Firehouse Subs restaurants. This is to celebrate local first responder heroes with a special offer throughout the day. On Friday, all area firefighters, police officers, paramedics and EMTs (in-uniform or with valid ID) are invited to stop by...
wfxl.com
Woman admits to biting 4-year-old's arm, state suspends child care license
ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. (WWMT) — A woman will be barred from operating a child care facility in Michigan ever again under an emergency order filed Wednesday by the Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs. The state found Deborah Loudin in violation of the Child Care Organizations Act and administrative...
wfxl.com
FBI New York searching for a suspect with ties to Metro Atlanta
The New York FBI Hudson Valley Safe Streets Task Force and the New York State Police are asking the public for help locating 31-year-old Jesus Torres, of Goshen, NY. Investigators say, he is wanted for raping a female child. The Southern District of New York has issued a warrant for Torres for unlawful flight to avoid prosecution.
Comments / 0