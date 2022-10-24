ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ithaca, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
whcuradio.com

Police: Avoid area of Tompkins County Library and Cayuga St. garage

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Early morning police activity in Ithaca, and the public is being asked to stay away. Tompkins SIREN issued an alert shortly before five o’clock this morning advising drivers and passersby to avoid the area of Six Mile Creek Walk behind the Tompkins County Public Library and the Cayuga Street parking garage.
ITHACA, NY
rewind1077.com

Authorities investigating homicide in the City of Ithaca

ITHACA, N.Y, (WHCU) – An active homicide investigation in Ithaca. The Ithaca Police Department says the victim in today’s early morning stabbing incident has died. They’re being assisted in the investigation by the Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office and the New York State Police. The victim’s name is not being released at this time. The homicide took place in the public area behind 131 East Green Street around 1:15 a.m. Anyone who may have observed suspicious activity or has any information is asked to contact IPD.
ITHACA, NY
rewind1077.com

Health officials in Ithaca looking for dog to rule out rabies

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Health officials looking for a dog that bit someone in Ithaca. The bite occurred this morning near the Cornell Law School on College Avenue. The dog is described as a yellow lab named “Cider,” who was being walked on a leash by a woman with greying hair. The Tompkins County Health Department is trying to confirm the vaccination status of the dog to rule out the possibility of a rabies infection.
ITHACA, NY
binghamtonhomepage.com

Another violent incident in Ithaca this morning

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – Law enforcement officials in Ithaca are reporting another violent incident that occurred in the early morning hours this morning. The Ithaca Police Department is reporting that around 1:15 a.m. this morning, they responded to a stabbing incident. No additional information is being released at this...
ITHACA, NY
rewind1077.com

DEC conducts river training in Owego

OWEGO, N.Y. (WHCU) – Night-time training on a river in Tioga County. Forest Rangers from the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation were in Owego last week for airboat training on the Susquehanna. The exercises were to maintain proficiency in operating the boat in low light and dark conditions.
OWEGO, NY
rewind1077.com

Etna Lane Bridge reopens in the Town of Dryden

ETNA, N.Y. (WHCU) – A bridge in the Town of Dryden officially reopening. The Tompkins County Highway Department held a ribbon cutting ceremony today for the completion of the Etna Lane Bridge. Tompkins County Legislators Greg Mezey and Mike Lane were in attendance. The bridge closed in May.
DRYDEN, NY
NewsChannel 36

Elmira Police Offering Cheap Vehicles to Residents via Auction Website

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) - The Elmira Police Department is again using the online auction site, Auctions International, to offer vehicles to residents. According to EPD, the current auction went live Wednesday and will run through November 9th. EPD says there are currently 17 vehicles available. All vehicles are sold with...
ELMIRA, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

Bears are Running Wild in Broome County

As winter approaches, it seems bears in the Broome County area are getting a little more adventurous in residential areas during their search for food. It's no secret that I'm terrified of bears. Growing up on Long Island, I never had to wonder how to survive if I came across a bear in my travels. And when I moved to Binghamton, I assumed that if I stayed far way from the woods as best as I could, I probably wouldn't run into any bears.
BROOME COUNTY, NY
rewind1077.com

Tompkins County website to become more language-accessible

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Tompkins County aims to make its website more friendly for foreign languages. Communications Director Dominick Recckio says locals are translating the site by hand. Funds from the American Rescue Plan Act are being used to pay the locals, he says. Recckio says eight or nine...
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
rewind1077.com

Winter parking rules to begin Tuesday in Trumansburg

TRUMANSBURG, N.Y. (WHCU) — Winter parking rules in Trumansburg will begin next week. Starting on Tuesday, overnight parking on East Main Street to West Main Street, Union Street, and Old Main Street between West Main and Washington Street will not be allowed between 2AM and 6AM. The ban remains...
TRUMANSBURG, NY
rewind1077.com

Opposition remains strong to Dandy proposal in Lansing

LANSING, N.Y. (WHCU) — The opinions of Lansing residents remain mostly negative toward a proposed new Dandy Mini-Mart. According to the Ithaca Voice, a recent public hearing drew nearly unanimous opposition to the proposal, which would see a nearly 59-hundred square foot Dandy built across from the Rogues’ Harbor Inn at the intersection of East Shore Drive and Ridge Road. A larger version was first proposed in January 2021.
LANSING, NY
NewsChannel 36

Early Morning Accident on I-86 Results in DWI Arrest

BIG FLATS, N.Y. (WENY) - A Painted Post area woman was arrested for aggravated DWI after an accident on I-86 Thursday morning in Big Flats. According to state police, no one was injured when the accident occurred around 7 AM in the eastbound direction. Melissa Bower-Schilberger, 46, was charged with...
BIG FLATS, NY
whcuradio.com

Tompkins County sees increase in vehicle fires, data shows

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — In Tompkins County, reports of vehicle fires are up for the third straight month. The Emergency Response Department received eight calls about vehicle fires in September. That’s double the number from August, and substantially higher than July. Nearby in Cortland County, a burning car...
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
whcuradio.com

Finger Lakes Land Trust receives land donation with natural shoreline

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – The Finger Lakes Land Trust adds more property. Representatives from the organization say 30 acres was donated by the estate of Robert Kriss, a Geneva resident who passed away in 2001. It’s located in the Town of Fayette in Seneca County, and it comes with more than a thousand feet of undeveloped shoreline. Protecting natural shorelines is one of the organizations top strategies for protecting water quality in the region.
SENECA COUNTY, NY
Cornell Daily Sun

The Ithaca McDonald’s: Busiest Location in the State?

It’s no secret that the Ithaca McDonald’s is busy. I can comfortably say that I have consistently waited for over 20 minutes in the drive-through line most times I’ve gone (excluding the midnight snack runs). In fact, the Ithaca McDonald’s drive-through is regarded by locals as one of the busiest drive-throughs in the state. As a frequent patron of the Ithaca McDonald’s drive-through myself, I needed to find out a bit more about what makes our McDonald’s drive-through different.
ITHACA, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy