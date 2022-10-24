Read full article on original website
5 Charming Small Towns in New York That Are Considered a Must-Visit
L.L. Bean's Bootmobile Pop-up Returning to Ithaca
Man dies after falling into Ithaca Falls, trying to take a photo
A Woman Got to Have Spotted Shrek in Her Green Curry
Starbucks Baristas Rally Against CEO Howard Schultz
whcuradio.com
Police: Avoid area of Tompkins County Library and Cayuga St. garage
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Early morning police activity in Ithaca, and the public is being asked to stay away. Tompkins SIREN issued an alert shortly before five o’clock this morning advising drivers and passersby to avoid the area of Six Mile Creek Walk behind the Tompkins County Public Library and the Cayuga Street parking garage.
rewind1077.com
Authorities investigating homicide in the City of Ithaca
ITHACA, N.Y, (WHCU) – An active homicide investigation in Ithaca. The Ithaca Police Department says the victim in today’s early morning stabbing incident has died. They’re being assisted in the investigation by the Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office and the New York State Police. The victim’s name is not being released at this time. The homicide took place in the public area behind 131 East Green Street around 1:15 a.m. Anyone who may have observed suspicious activity or has any information is asked to contact IPD.
rewind1077.com
Health officials in Ithaca looking for dog to rule out rabies
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Health officials looking for a dog that bit someone in Ithaca. The bite occurred this morning near the Cornell Law School on College Avenue. The dog is described as a yellow lab named “Cider,” who was being walked on a leash by a woman with greying hair. The Tompkins County Health Department is trying to confirm the vaccination status of the dog to rule out the possibility of a rabies infection.
binghamtonhomepage.com
Another violent incident in Ithaca this morning
ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – Law enforcement officials in Ithaca are reporting another violent incident that occurred in the early morning hours this morning. The Ithaca Police Department is reporting that around 1:15 a.m. this morning, they responded to a stabbing incident. No additional information is being released at this...
rewind1077.com
DEC conducts river training in Owego
OWEGO, N.Y. (WHCU) – Night-time training on a river in Tioga County. Forest Rangers from the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation were in Owego last week for airboat training on the Susquehanna. The exercises were to maintain proficiency in operating the boat in low light and dark conditions.
rewind1077.com
Etna Lane Bridge reopens in the Town of Dryden
ETNA, N.Y. (WHCU) – A bridge in the Town of Dryden officially reopening. The Tompkins County Highway Department held a ribbon cutting ceremony today for the completion of the Etna Lane Bridge. Tompkins County Legislators Greg Mezey and Mike Lane were in attendance. The bridge closed in May.
Police still on scene investigating early morning stabbing
ITHACA, N.Y.—Officers from the Ithaca Police Department responded to a stabbing at approximately 1:15 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 28, near the Six Mile Creek Walk behind the Tompkins County Library and Cayuga Street Parking Garage, according to a SIREN alert sent early this morning. Police are still on the...
NewsChannel 36
Residents clean up “Jungle” encampments on Ithaca’s West End
ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Many came to help clean up encampments in the Ithaca “Jungle” Thursday morning. People came not only to help the city but also to help the community. “This has been an ongoing source of a lot of crime, overdoses, deaths, and it's a major...
NewsChannel 36
Elmira Police Offering Cheap Vehicles to Residents via Auction Website
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) - The Elmira Police Department is again using the online auction site, Auctions International, to offer vehicles to residents. According to EPD, the current auction went live Wednesday and will run through November 9th. EPD says there are currently 17 vehicles available. All vehicles are sold with...
Bears are Running Wild in Broome County
As winter approaches, it seems bears in the Broome County area are getting a little more adventurous in residential areas during their search for food. It's no secret that I'm terrified of bears. Growing up on Long Island, I never had to wonder how to survive if I came across a bear in my travels. And when I moved to Binghamton, I assumed that if I stayed far way from the woods as best as I could, I probably wouldn't run into any bears.
rewind1077.com
Tompkins County website to become more language-accessible
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Tompkins County aims to make its website more friendly for foreign languages. Communications Director Dominick Recckio says locals are translating the site by hand. Funds from the American Rescue Plan Act are being used to pay the locals, he says. Recckio says eight or nine...
Cops Will Be Everywhere This Weekend In New York State
Happy Halloween weekend! The fun is underway from Buffalo to Syracuse to Albany in the Empire State. The cooler air is here and the leaves have fallen. Break out the candy and scary costumes and let's go!. Before the weekend starts, there are some things that the State of New...
Vestal Restaurant Ordered Closed by Broome Health Department
The Broome County Health Department has directed a restaurant in Vestal to cease all food operations. A notice posted in the main entrance of the Storming Crab restaurant at 2503 Vestal Parkway East. The closure order - dated October 10 - was signed by Mary McFadden, the county director of...
rewind1077.com
Winter parking rules to begin Tuesday in Trumansburg
TRUMANSBURG, N.Y. (WHCU) — Winter parking rules in Trumansburg will begin next week. Starting on Tuesday, overnight parking on East Main Street to West Main Street, Union Street, and Old Main Street between West Main and Washington Street will not be allowed between 2AM and 6AM. The ban remains...
rewind1077.com
Opposition remains strong to Dandy proposal in Lansing
LANSING, N.Y. (WHCU) — The opinions of Lansing residents remain mostly negative toward a proposed new Dandy Mini-Mart. According to the Ithaca Voice, a recent public hearing drew nearly unanimous opposition to the proposal, which would see a nearly 59-hundred square foot Dandy built across from the Rogues’ Harbor Inn at the intersection of East Shore Drive and Ridge Road. A larger version was first proposed in January 2021.
NewsChannel 36
Early Morning Accident on I-86 Results in DWI Arrest
BIG FLATS, N.Y. (WENY) - A Painted Post area woman was arrested for aggravated DWI after an accident on I-86 Thursday morning in Big Flats. According to state police, no one was injured when the accident occurred around 7 AM in the eastbound direction. Melissa Bower-Schilberger, 46, was charged with...
whcuradio.com
Tompkins County sees increase in vehicle fires, data shows
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — In Tompkins County, reports of vehicle fires are up for the third straight month. The Emergency Response Department received eight calls about vehicle fires in September. That’s double the number from August, and substantially higher than July. Nearby in Cortland County, a burning car...
whcuradio.com
Finger Lakes Land Trust receives land donation with natural shoreline
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – The Finger Lakes Land Trust adds more property. Representatives from the organization say 30 acres was donated by the estate of Robert Kriss, a Geneva resident who passed away in 2001. It’s located in the Town of Fayette in Seneca County, and it comes with more than a thousand feet of undeveloped shoreline. Protecting natural shorelines is one of the organizations top strategies for protecting water quality in the region.
Cornell Daily Sun
The Ithaca McDonald’s: Busiest Location in the State?
It’s no secret that the Ithaca McDonald’s is busy. I can comfortably say that I have consistently waited for over 20 minutes in the drive-through line most times I’ve gone (excluding the midnight snack runs). In fact, the Ithaca McDonald’s drive-through is regarded by locals as one of the busiest drive-throughs in the state. As a frequent patron of the Ithaca McDonald’s drive-through myself, I needed to find out a bit more about what makes our McDonald’s drive-through different.
NewsChannel 36
Two Steuben County Sheriff's Deputies Graduate From Alfred State Police Academy
HORNELL, N.Y. (WENY) - Two Steuben County Sheriff's Deputies were honored Wednesday as graduates of the Alfred State Police Academy. According to the county sheriff's office, Cameron Dye and Cody Henry graduated on October 21st at a ceremony at the Main Place in Hornell. Deputy Dye received recognition for demonstrating...
