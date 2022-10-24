ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gaffney, SC

Gaffney's Jaiden McDowell is the Week 9 high school football Athlete of the Week

By Sam Albuquerque, Herald-Journal
 6 days ago

For the second week in a row, Gaffney freshman running back Jaiden McDowell is the Spartanburg Herald-Journal high school football Athlete of the Week. McDowell received 48% of the total vote after a 172 yard and three touchdown performance in Gaffney's (6-2, 3-0 Region 2-AAAAA) 41-29 win over Dorman (8-1, 2-1 Region 2-AAAAA).

Broome (6-3, 3-0 Region 3-AAA) quarterback Kamajay Brackett-Brannon finished in second with 20% of the vote after rushing for 100 yards and one touchdown, and throwing for 109 yards and two more TDs on 4-of-9 passing, while Gaffney quarterback and Duke commit Grayson Loftis rounded out the podium places with 19% of the vote after a 208 yard and two touchdown outing.

REGION CHAMPS: Gaffney's evolution started with the run and ended with a region title after Dorman win

FOOTBALL TIEBREAKERS: How do region and playoff tiebreakers work for high school football teams in the Upstate?

FRESHMAN SENSATION: Broome freshman running back Jaylen McGill has grown to be the best in the Spartanburg area

Nominees

Kamajay Brackett-Brannon, Broome: Brackett-Brannon had 100 rushing yards and one rushing touchdown, he also threw for 109 yards and two passing TDs on 4-of-9 passing in Broome's (6-3, 3-0 Region 3-AAA) 48-0 win over Carolina (2-8, 0-4 Region 3-AAA).

Shawn Cunningham, Chapman: Cunningham caught five passes for 136 yards and three touchdowns in Chapman's (5-4, 3-0 Region 3-AAA) 64-34 win over Blue Ridge (4-5, 1-2 Region 3-AAA).

Coleman Gray, Chapman: Gray threw for 236 yards and four touchdowns, he also ran for 34 yards and another TD.

DJ Porter, Dorman: Porter had 306 all-purpose yards and ran for three touchdowns in Dorman's (8-1, 2-1 Region 2-AAAAA) 41-29 loss to Gaffney (6-2, 3-0 Region 2-AAAAA).

Grayson Loftis, Gaffney: Loftis threw for 208 yards and two touchdowns on 15-of-24 passing in a 41-29 win over Dorman.

Jaiden McDowell, Gaffney: McDowell ran for 172 yards and three touchdowns on 20 carries.

Raheim Jeter, Spartanburg: Jeter recorded 191 total yards and three touchdowns on 13-of-16 passing.

This article originally appeared on Herald-Journal: Gaffney's Jaiden McDowell is the Week 9 high school football Athlete of the Week

