15 Ways to Celebrate the 100th Anniversary of Cincinnati-Style Chili

Cincinnati-style chili originated at Empress Chili downtown.

Certain cities are in part defined by their native cuisines. Although at times stereotypical, one cannot debate the value of partaking in a hot slice of New York-style pizza in the Big Apple, a hunk of deep dish in Chicago or a greasy cheesesteak topped with Cheez Whiz in Philadelphia. And while these dishes are unique and delicious, it could be argued that none quite reach the culinary heights of Cincinnati-style chili.Whether you love it or hate it , the local delicacy is a long-held part of Queen City culture and is, in fact, celebrating its 100th birthday on Oct. 24, 2022.To commemorate the centennial, the Cincinnati & Hamilton County Public Library is gathering local chili parlor owners for a photograph at the site of the original Empress Chili — now home to the library at Ninth and Vine streets downtown — where Cincinnati-style chili was first served in 1922.Named after a next-door burlesque theater (the Empress), Empress Chili was invented by Greek immigrants Tom and John Kiradjieff. The duo used Mediterranean-inspired spices to create a meat sauce used initially to top hot dogs sold out of a cart. The beef-based sauce, with hints of cinnamon and chocolate, eventually became the key ingredient in the 3-Way — a plate of pasta topped with chili, an unnecessary amount of shredded cheddar cheese and a side of oyster crackers.

Another Greek immigrant, Nicholas Lambrinides, a former Empress employee, started Skyline Chili in 1949, building it into a regional chain operating in four states (including Florida, for some reason).



Its top competitor in the local chili chain wars, Gold Star, was founded in 1965 by the four Jordanian Daoud brothers using a secret family recipe.

Whether you're a die-hard supporter of Skyline or Gold Star, there are more chili parlors here per capita and per square mile than any other place in the world, according to local food historian Dann Woellert in his book The Authentic History of Cincinnati Chili.



So if you want to celebrate the 100th birthday of the city's saucy, meaty and magical creation, we can think of no better way than eating it.



Here are 15 chili parlors to grab a 3-Way or a coney.





Bard's Burgers & Chili

Calling themselves "the dive that's worth the drive," Bard's has been featured on local news and on the Food Network for its giant Bardzilla food challenge and flash-fried cheese curds. As the name suggests, the eatery specializes in both burgers and chili. Bard's makes its Cincinnati-style chili with local wagyu beef. You can get it in a 2-, 3-, 4- or 5-Way; in a bowl (with or without cheese); and in any iteration of a coney, including a chili cheese sandwich.

Blue Ash Chili

Blue Ash Chili offers a variety of Cincinnati-style chili combinations and double-decker sandwiches at its various locations. The restaurant is known as a favorite of Guy Fieri and hisshow. The restaurant serves 3-, 4- and 5-Ways, plus a 6-Way, which offers fresh or fried slices of jalapeno.

Blue Jay Restaurant

Camp Washington Chili

Since its opening in 1967, the Blue Jay Restaurant has, for the most part, remained the same, boasting a nostalgic image and homestyle eats. As with any good local diner, there’s Cincinnati-style chili in bowls, on coneys and 3-Ways, plus classics like all-day breakfast, double decker sandwiches and homemade pie. Try the Northsider omelet, with chili and cheddar.This James Beard American Regional Classic award winner has been around since 1940. Named one of the “10 Best Restaurants in Cincinnati” by, Greek immigrant Johnny Johnson has worked there since 1951 and is the patriarch of the restaurant's operating family. The Googie-style diner is open 24/6 (closed on Sunday). Order the 513-Way, which incorporates another favorite Cincinnati meat — goetta.

The Chili Hut

Started in 2013, this food-truck-turned-brick-and-mortar slings cheese coneys, 2-, 3-, 4-, or 5-Ways and sandwich options for the non-chili lovers. Unique coney options include the Slaw Dog, a cheese coney topped with coleslaw, and the Eden Pork, a cheese coney featuring a spicy mett instead of a hot dog.

Dixie Chili

Empress Chili

Gourmet Chili

Lucky Dog OTR

Pepper Pod

Pleasant Ridge Chili Parlor

Founded in 1929 by “Papa Nick,” Dixie Chili has classic, secret-ingredient Cincinnati-style chili with cheese and onions on spaghetti. Traditionally, Dixie’s offerings are dominated by Wisconsin cheddar, and the garlic is a great counterbalance to the dairy, making it one of the area’s favorite chili joints. Order a 6-Way — chili and spaghetti topped with pinto beans, chopped sweet onion, fresh-chopped garlic and cheddar cheese.Carrying on the tradition of the original, Empress offers the usual crop of double-decker sandwiches and ways, as well as individual chili pizzas with chili, cheese, mustard and onion on pizza dough.This unassuming chili spot tucked away on Newport's Monmouth Street serves up all-day breakfast, burgers, gyros and, of course, Cincinnati-style chili. They even offer a small menu of desserts, including baklava.Lucky Dog calls itself the "culmination of over 20 years of restaurant experience by founders Ryan Reynolds and Ray Gammouh." Using hot dogs from Queen City Sausage, chili fans can opt for coneys, chili metts, chili cheese sandwiches, regular dogs or even a coney crate (10 for $25). They also serve their signature chili in 2-, 3-, 4- and 5-Ways and even on salad.Greasy spoon dining at its best, the Pepper Pod is a Newport legend. Grab a 3-, 4- or 5-Way or something off their all-day breakfast menu. The Northern Kentucky diner was even featured in the moviestarring Zac Efron — it was filmed in the Greater Cincinnati area.This local multi-generational diner has been serving Cincinnati-style chili and American classics for over 50 years. They also offer chili to-go and late-night eats, like french fries topped with everything from chili to cheese to gravy.

Price Hill Chili

A family-run West Side Cincinnati legend (founded by Greeks!) in operation since 1962. Order a Coney Island: a grilled wiener on a bun, topped with mustard, homemade chili and fresh-chopped onion.

Silver Ladle

Skyline Chili

This multiple-time Taste of Cincinnati award winner is a perfect spot to grab lunch downtown. You can create your own chili concoction with traditional spaghetti as the base or opt for a salad, french fries, burrito or tortilla chips. Chili includes classic Cincinnati-style with beef or chicken as the protein, or a black bean chili. Make it a 3-Way with onions and cheese or add sour cream, jalapenos or black bean soup (yes, this is a topper option).Can’t turn a corner without finding one. It’s also the official chili of the Reds, so you can also get Skyline in the stadium. Pick which way you want your way: dry (less saucy), wet (more saucy) or vegetarian — bean-and-rice chili over spaghetti, topped with a ton of shredded cheddar.

Gold Star

The other Cincinnati-chili chain and the official chili of the Bengals. In addition to burgers, salads, and chili iterations, Gold Star comes up with a variety of unique chili choices. The Gorito is a flour tortilla filled with chili, shredded cheese, ranch dressing and Fritos chips.

Stay connected with CityBeat. Subscribe to our newsletters , and follow us on Facebook , Instagram , Twitter , Google News , Apple News and Reddit .

Send CityBeat a news or story tip or submit a calendar event .

[content-4] [content-3] [content-5]