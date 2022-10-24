ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kevin Saunderson announced as special guest DJ for Maxim’s inaugural Halloween party at The Morrie

By Lee DeVito
Kevin Saunderson will perform a DJ set at the Morrie Royal Oak on Friday as part of the Maxim Halloween Takeover.

Detroit electronic music pioneer Kevin Saunderson has been announced as the special guest DJ for Maxim magazine’s inaugural Halloween Takeover at The Morrie’s Royal and Birmingham locations.

The influential producer, known as one-third of the Belleville Three and one-half of Chicago house sensation Inner City, will perform on Friday at The Morrie Royal Oak, while DJ Glo Up Jake will perform at The Morrie Birmingham.

On Saturday, L.A.-based duo Party Shirt will hold it down in Royal Oak while Canadian DJ Murda Beatz will perform in Birmingham. Both parties also feature a costume contest with a $1,000 prize each night at both locations.

(Plus, since it’s Maxim, there will be models; if you think you have what it takes to work the red carpet, the party is seeking fresh faces. You can apply to be one at vipnightlife.com/casting .)

Starts at 9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28 and Saturday, Oct. 29 at The Morrie; 511 S. Main St., Royal Oak and 260 N. Old Woodward Ave., Birmingham; detroitnightlife.com . Tickets are $40. Ages 21 and older only.

