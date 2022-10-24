ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stillwater, OK

KOCO

Hall of Famer Johnny Bench coming home to Oklahoma for 75th birthday celebration

OKLAHOMA CITY — Hall of Fame baseball player Johnny Bench will be back in his home state of Oklahoma later this year to celebrate his 75th birthday. Bench was born on Dec. 7, 1947, and was raised in Binger, which is 60 miles west of Oklahoma City. The Cincinnati Reds drafted the Oklahoma baseball prospect in 1965, and Bench went on to become arguably the best catch in baseball history.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
OKC VeloCity

Wheeler Bio announces initial closing of Series A round supporting expansion In Oklahoma

Wheeler Bio, a contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) specializing in small-batch clinical production of biologics, announced the first closing of its Series A financing round. The round was co-led by Charles River Laboratories and Echo Investment Capital with participation from ATUM, Floating Point Advisors, Plains Venture Partners (a subsidiary...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
OKC VeloCity

OKC investment firm named second fastest-growing firm in Oklahoma

Oklahoma City-based Full Sail Capital has been named first runner-up in Citywire’s annual ranking of the fastest-growing registered financial advisory firms in Oklahoma. The London-based financial news publisher cited Full Sail Capital’s 2021 assets under management (AUM) of $1.7 billion in its listing of 50 Growers Across America, published this summer. Founded in 2018, Full Sail Capital offers wealth and asset integration, investment management, financial planning, estate plan consulting and family office services.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
bristownews.com

Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation fishing report

Eucha: October 16. Elevation is 4.5 ft. below normal and falling, water temperature 70°F and clear. (USGS Lake Level) Largemouth bass fair on Alabama rigs, plastic baits, and spinnerbaits around brush structure, docks, main lake, points, and riprap. Channel catfish fair on chicken liver, shad, shrimp, stinkbait, and worms around brush structure, channels, coves, docks, main lake, and points. Crappie fair on jigs, minnows, and small lures around brush structure, docks, and points. Comments: With the City of Tulsa drawing water out of Eucha to keep Spavinaw Lake full for water supply in Tulsa the boat ramp and launching areas around the “gigging flats” is virtually unusable. Expect the lake water level to continue to drop about a foot a week. Report submitted by Zane Arnold, game warden stationed in Delaware County.
OKLAHOMA STATE
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Thousands without power in Oklahoma

Thousands are without power in Oklahoma Tuesday. The Public Service Company of Oklahoma (PSO) outage map indicates more than 800 PSO customers are without power in the state, as of 11 a.m. The Oklahoma Gas & Electric Company outage map indicates they have more than 3,000 customers without power. More...
OKLAHOMA STATE
kaynewscow.com

Phillips 66 issues statement on staff reductions

HOUSTON, Texas — Phillips 66 officials confirmed today that the company is reducing staff at several locations including Ponca City. “Phillips 66 is undergoing a companywide effort to optimize its cost structure and reimagine its operating model to enable sustainable savings,” said Bernardo Fallas, Phillips 66 Media Relations. “As a result of this effort, some employees have been given new assignments in their current location while some have been offered positions at other sites, and some positions have been eliminated.”
PONCA CITY, OK
KFOR

A little more rain now, big storm next week

Parts of the state have seen a good 1″+ of rainfall from Thursday night through Friday and we aren’t completely done yet!. Look for showers to continue the rest of the day Friday in southern Oklahoma before moving a bit further north into OKC Friday night. Additional rainfall totals of a few tenths of an inch can be expected.
OKLAHOMA STATE
kswo.com

Dr. Cornel Pewewardy receives 2022 NIEA Lifetime Achievement Award

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - On Oct. 7, Dr. Cornel Pewewardy was honored by the National Indian Education Association (NIEA) for his continuing dedication to the education and success of native students and communities. Pewewardy received the 2022 NIEA Lifetime Achievement Award at an awards luncheon at the 53rd Annual...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

Oklahoma City District Attorney Candidates Respond To Mexico Arrest

Oklahoma County District Attorney Candidates respond to an Oklahoma woman, Courtney Wells, who was convicted of fraud being arrested in Mexico. Prosecutors said her co-defendant Chris Mayes helped plan the escape. Court documents also said she told investigators that emails potentially exonerating Mayes were fake. Those emails are now at...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

