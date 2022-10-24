Eucha: October 16. Elevation is 4.5 ft. below normal and falling, water temperature 70°F and clear. (USGS Lake Level) Largemouth bass fair on Alabama rigs, plastic baits, and spinnerbaits around brush structure, docks, main lake, points, and riprap. Channel catfish fair on chicken liver, shad, shrimp, stinkbait, and worms around brush structure, channels, coves, docks, main lake, and points. Crappie fair on jigs, minnows, and small lures around brush structure, docks, and points. Comments: With the City of Tulsa drawing water out of Eucha to keep Spavinaw Lake full for water supply in Tulsa the boat ramp and launching areas around the “gigging flats” is virtually unusable. Expect the lake water level to continue to drop about a foot a week. Report submitted by Zane Arnold, game warden stationed in Delaware County.

OKLAHOMA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO