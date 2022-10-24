Read full article on original website
KOCO
Hall of Famer Johnny Bench coming home to Oklahoma for 75th birthday celebration
OKLAHOMA CITY — Hall of Fame baseball player Johnny Bench will be back in his home state of Oklahoma later this year to celebrate his 75th birthday. Bench was born on Dec. 7, 1947, and was raised in Binger, which is 60 miles west of Oklahoma City. The Cincinnati Reds drafted the Oklahoma baseball prospect in 1965, and Bench went on to become arguably the best catch in baseball history.
7 Oklahoma Hometowns Amongt Worst ‘Small Cities In America’
A recent study ranked all of the smaller cities in America and 12 hometowns on the list were from here in Oklahoma. The expected nicer communities were comfortably ranked in the middle, but over half were listed as some of the worst in the country. While it doesn't sound very...
KOCO
Students from OKC, Tulsa learn about Oklahoma's sacred soil thanks to field trip program
OKLAHOMA CITY — A new partnership kicked off Friday between two of Oklahoma's most significant historical sites to give high school students an opportunity to visit both memorials in one day. Greenwood Rising and the Oklahoma City National Memorial and Museum teamed up to host field trips for ninth...
publicradiotulsa.org
In the race for governor, Kevin Stitt, Joy Hofmeister are trying to win favor with Oklahoma’s growing Latino population
In an election year where Republicans nationally hope to make big waves among Latino voters and Democrats are trying to hold on to what has historically been a safe vote, both Gov. Kevin Stitt and challenger Joy Hofmeister are working hard to appeal to the community. Stitt is running what...
OKC VeloCity
Wheeler Bio announces initial closing of Series A round supporting expansion In Oklahoma
Wheeler Bio, a contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) specializing in small-batch clinical production of biologics, announced the first closing of its Series A financing round. The round was co-led by Charles River Laboratories and Echo Investment Capital with participation from ATUM, Floating Point Advisors, Plains Venture Partners (a subsidiary...
KOCO
Country music legend Shania Twain bringing Queen of Me Tour to Oklahoma
TULSA, Okla. — Country music legend Shania Twain will be in Oklahoma this summer for her Queen of Me Tour. Twain will perform at the BOK Center in Tulsa on June 3 as part of a 49-date global tour. The tour marks Twain's first in nearly five years following a Las Vegas residency run.
KFOR
Tracking Oklahoma’s next storm system. It’s taking a southern path! What does this mean?
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — Tracking our next storm system for late tonight, Friday into Saturday. It’s taking a southern path across north Texas. This means heaviest rain south and east with much less rain northwest. The OKC Metro on the northern edge! Should clear out for Sunday and...
OKC VeloCity
OKC investment firm named second fastest-growing firm in Oklahoma
Oklahoma City-based Full Sail Capital has been named first runner-up in Citywire’s annual ranking of the fastest-growing registered financial advisory firms in Oklahoma. The London-based financial news publisher cited Full Sail Capital’s 2021 assets under management (AUM) of $1.7 billion in its listing of 50 Growers Across America, published this summer. Founded in 2018, Full Sail Capital offers wealth and asset integration, investment management, financial planning, estate plan consulting and family office services.
KOCO
Walk to Defeat ALS set for Sunday in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — The annual Walk to Defeat ALS is set for Sunday, Oct. 30 in Oklahoma City. Christy Galyean spoke to KOCO about the walk. You can click the video player above to watch the full interview.
bristownews.com
Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation fishing report
Eucha: October 16. Elevation is 4.5 ft. below normal and falling, water temperature 70°F and clear. (USGS Lake Level) Largemouth bass fair on Alabama rigs, plastic baits, and spinnerbaits around brush structure, docks, main lake, points, and riprap. Channel catfish fair on chicken liver, shad, shrimp, stinkbait, and worms around brush structure, channels, coves, docks, main lake, and points. Crappie fair on jigs, minnows, and small lures around brush structure, docks, and points. Comments: With the City of Tulsa drawing water out of Eucha to keep Spavinaw Lake full for water supply in Tulsa the boat ramp and launching areas around the “gigging flats” is virtually unusable. Expect the lake water level to continue to drop about a foot a week. Report submitted by Zane Arnold, game warden stationed in Delaware County.
Thousands without power in Oklahoma
Thousands are without power in Oklahoma Tuesday. The Public Service Company of Oklahoma (PSO) outage map indicates more than 800 PSO customers are without power in the state, as of 11 a.m. The Oklahoma Gas & Electric Company outage map indicates they have more than 3,000 customers without power. More...
kaynewscow.com
Phillips 66 issues statement on staff reductions
HOUSTON, Texas — Phillips 66 officials confirmed today that the company is reducing staff at several locations including Ponca City. “Phillips 66 is undergoing a companywide effort to optimize its cost structure and reimagine its operating model to enable sustainable savings,” said Bernardo Fallas, Phillips 66 Media Relations. “As a result of this effort, some employees have been given new assignments in their current location while some have been offered positions at other sites, and some positions have been eliminated.”
KTUL
Man seen stealing political signs from Tulsa yards as division worsens as election nears
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Divisiveness is leading to the majority of Republicans and Democrats believing that the other party represents a threat that could destroy America as we know it, and there are instances of tempers flaring in Tulsa as some political signs get stolen. Trena Burton has several...
Oklahoma City billionaire is giving away his company
The founder and owner of Oklahoma City based Hobby Lobby has announced he is giving away his company. Green announced that he has chosen God over his company and made the decision to give it away, saying it "gives me a bigger purpose than just making money."
KFOR
A little more rain now, big storm next week
Parts of the state have seen a good 1″+ of rainfall from Thursday night through Friday and we aren’t completely done yet!. Look for showers to continue the rest of the day Friday in southern Oklahoma before moving a bit further north into OKC Friday night. Additional rainfall totals of a few tenths of an inch can be expected.
KOCO
Oklahoma middle school needs help ensuring students have food, clothes this winter
OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma middle school needs help ensuring students have food and clothing this winter. The district said the Western Heights Middle School food pantry is used to feed more than 400 students. With the winter months coming up, they need help filling the shelves. "We see...
kswo.com
Dr. Cornel Pewewardy receives 2022 NIEA Lifetime Achievement Award
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - On Oct. 7, Dr. Cornel Pewewardy was honored by the National Indian Education Association (NIEA) for his continuing dedication to the education and success of native students and communities. Pewewardy received the 2022 NIEA Lifetime Achievement Award at an awards luncheon at the 53rd Annual...
News On 6
Oklahoma City District Attorney Candidates Respond To Mexico Arrest
Oklahoma County District Attorney Candidates respond to an Oklahoma woman, Courtney Wells, who was convicted of fraud being arrested in Mexico. Prosecutors said her co-defendant Chris Mayes helped plan the escape. Court documents also said she told investigators that emails potentially exonerating Mayes were fake. Those emails are now at...
KOCO
Oklahoma small businesses offer tricks, treats and fun for Halloween weekend
OKLAHOMA CITY — Halloween is full of frights and fun for Oklahomans, but this weekend can also be a big deal for small business owners. "We got a lot of new shows scheduled, new talent coming in for the midway. Lot more actors coming in," said John Pagonis, who owns the Halloween attraction Guthrie Haunts.
KOCO
Oklahomans remember bitter ice storm that left thousands without power statewide
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahomans may remember the bitterly cold ice storm that left thousands without power across the state. The storm was officially two years ago. In the historical Heritage Hills neighborhood, just north of downtown Oklahoma City, one of the worst and most memorable ice storms on record began.
