Last week, a teen girl was lured outside by someone pretending to be her classmate online. She hasn't been seen since.Fatim HemrajRaynham, MA
History’s Villains: True CrimesWilliam Saint ValFall River, MA
Local Zoo Invites You to Spooky Festive Halloween Fun!Camilo Díaz
3 Free Halloween Celebrations Your Entire Family Will EnjoyDianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
Missing In MassachusettsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBoston, MA
Missing Raynham Teen Colleen Weaver Found Safe in New York City
RAYNHAM (1420 WBSM) — Colleen Weaver, the 16-year-old girl who went missing from her Raynham home back on October 18, has been found safe in New York City, police said. Raynham Police Chief James Donovan issued a statement just before 12:30 a.m. on Friday, October 28 reporting that Weaver had just been located a short time before.
A New Bedford Restaurant/Chef Is Giving Back to a Local Family up Against the Ropes Battling Cancer
Life as we know it is unpredictable and occasionally unfair. Just ask the Tavares family. Brittney and Ryan Tavares are well known in the New Bedford area and have been up against some pretty heavy news over the past couple of years battling cancer. Their rocky road began as breast cancer that lead to a double mastectomy, followed by a brief victory, and now a dreaded biopsy of Leptomeningeal disease in Brittney's spine and brain was determined back on October 20th.
Annual Halloween Parade Returns to Acushnet for a Beloved Family Tradition
A beloved tradition returns to Acushnet on Halloween night for the annual Halloween Parade, hosted by the Acushnet Fire & EMS Department. Thomas Farland, the chief of the Acushnet Fire Department, is excited to continue the tradition that attracts over a thousand families every Halloween night. “I think people love...
New Bedford Premiere of Hip Hop Horror Film ‘Deep Redd’
New Bedford is an up-an-coming location on the horror movie map, and Deep Redd is the latest buzz-worthy film among the SouthCoast creative and hip hop communities. Its first showing in New Bedford is Friday, October 28 at 9 p.m. at the historic Verdean Veterans Memorial Hall, located at 561 Purchase Street.
2 Mass. communities irked by influx of people seeking shelter under care of state
Local officials in Kingston and Plymouth said they had little warning before a group of families speaking relatively little English arrived in their town in need of shelter last Friday. In Kingston, the group has since grown to include more than 100 men, women and children, placed in a Kingston...
Here Are The Safest Spots For Trick-or-Treating On The SouthCoast
There are lots of different ways to rank the cities and towns across the SouthCoast and just in time for Halloween, we have run the numbers on the best places for trick-or-treating. In a recent national ranking by the Chamber of Commerce, Cambridge came in second among safest cities to...
See the Sweet New Face at Buttonwood Park Zoo
Just before Labor Day, an newborn baby sloth was welcomed at Buttonwood Park Zoo. Now you can start spotting the cutest new addition to the family in the Rainforests, Rivers & Reefs exhibit. The sight of a tiny, newborn sloth clinging to its mother is worthy of an out loud...
New Bedford Police Officer Awarded Medal of Valor for Selfless Act of Bravery
Earlier this week, New Bedford police officer Michael Carrier was awarded the Medal of Valor for his act of selfless bravery in his attempt to save an armed, suicidal man earlier this year. Officer Carrier has been on the force since 1992, and over the past thirty years, has dedicated...
Extremely Rare Bird Spotted in Brewster on Cape Cod
Cape Cod's beaches have become famous lately for shark and whale sightings. Now a rare bird, hardly ever seen in Massachusetts, has popped up in Brewster. Mark Faherty, Science Coordinator at Massachusetts Audubon Cape Cod and who writes and delivers "The Weekly Bird Report" for Cape and Islands NPR affiliate WCAI and the station's website capeandislands.org, said he spotted a Vermilion Flycatcher, extremely rare in Massachusetts, last Friday.
City of Taunton Annual Scarecrow Contest Wants You to Pick The Winner!
New Bedford (and all the local towns) should really do something like this. As seen on the official city of Taunton Facebook page:. “Fall is in the air, and our Scarecrow Friends have arrived downtown! Take a ride around and see all of the creative work done by both Taunton Schools & Businesses. Cast your votes here on Facebook by “liking” your favorites. The Scarecrows (one school & one business) with the most 👍🏻/❤️ will be this year’s winners. Voting starts now and will end on Friday, October 28th at noon. Good Luck to everyone – these Scarecrows are ALL Awesome!” #ScarecrowContest #Vote #FallFun #TauntonMA.
New Bedford Elephant Passes 8 Million Views on TikTok Thanks to Drumming Skills
Buttonwood Park Zoo in New Bedford is trending on TikTok thanks to a 58-year-old elephant, a podcaster, and a drum. Emily the Asian Elephant seems to have a knack for drumming, and her solo performance during an enrichment session has amassed over 8 million views. Emily the Elephant. Emily the...
Dartmouth Man Arrested in Early-Morning Westport Crash
WESTPORT (1420 AM) — A Dartmouth man is under arrest after allegedly crashing into a fire hydrant near White’s of Westport, flooding the roadway as his car was on fire. According to Westport Police, officers responded to the area of 66 State Road, near White’s of Westport, early this morning at about 2:36 a.m. for a reported motor vehicle crash.
BREAKING: St. Bridget Church Closed; No Masses This Weekend
FRAMINGHAM – Saint Bridget Church announced this afternoon, October 26, there will be no masses this weekend, and the church will be closed. “Due to Parish staff contracting COVID, and under an abundance of caution, the church will remain closed and reopen on Wednesday, November 2,” said the announcement.
Last week, a teen girl was lured outside by someone pretending to be her classmate online. She hasn't been seen since.
Casey and Kristin Weaver at a vigil for their missing daughter, 16-year-old ColleenEnterprise News. When Kristen Weaver went to her daughter's bedroom to wake her up for school on October 18, 2022, 16-year-old Colleen was nowhere to be found. Panicked, Kristin and her husband, Casey called the police and reported Colleen missing. A week later, there has been no trace of the teen.
Greater New Bedford Gets Over $2 Million in State Grants
NEW BEDFORD — Projects based in New Bedford and Fairhaven — including the redevelopment of the Capitol Theater and the Glaser Glass buildings — have been awarded more than $2 million in state economic development grants. Announced this week, the funding comes from the state's Community One...
Raynham Police Give Update in Search for Missing Girl
RAYNHAM — Raynham police are giving an update on the search for a 16-year-old girl thought to have left her home early in the morning on Tuesday, Oct. 18. Police said Colleen Weaver is thought to be in danger, after she left her home near Orchard and King streets some time between 1 and 4 a.m. Tuesday.
Provincetown listed as one possible location for Raynham teen missing for a week
Since Weaver was reported missing by her family, the Raynham Police Department has been in close contact with local, state and federal partners — including the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children, the Commonwealth Fusion Center and Massachusetts State Police detectives assigned to the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office.
Suspicious item found at Dunkin’ in Taunton a hoax, police say
TAUNTON, Mass. (WLNE) — Taunton police said Thursday that a Dunkin’ employee found a suspicious item outside the business. The incident happened just before 1 p.m. on Broadway. Chief Edward Walsh said they called in the Massachusetts State Police Bomb Squad after coming across the item that was...
Massachusetts residents will no longer be able to trash old mattresses or box springs
TAUNTON, Mass. (WLNE) — Massachusetts residents looking to get rid of their old mattress or box spring can no longer put it in their trash starting Nov. 1. The Commonwealth is implementing new waste ban disposal regulations that require mattresses and box spring boxes to be recycled or donated.
