Harrison Commissioners eye reinstating agenda meetings

Harrison commissioners are considering bringing back agenda meetings to have a forum where they can hash out ideas and issues before regular business meetings.

Municipalities typically use the sessions to have informal discussions and iron out concerns.

In the past, agenda sessions were scheduled the Thursday before the regular Monday meetings. The township stopped having them about three years ago, but it was unclear why.

“I’m completely in favor of starting the agenda meetings up again,” Chairman Gary Meanor said.

He said they could start as soon as next month, if scheduling permits.

Commissioners Chuck Dizard and Jim Erb also said they are in favor of having the extra time to discuss items potentially up for vote.

Dizard said having scheduled agenda meetings is a valuable community tool and a chance for board members to exchange opinions.

Erb added, “A public agenda meeting will allow us to discuss issues and concerns as a group that are important to the township and the residents.”

Commissioners could vote on the move during their regular 6 p.m. meeting Monday night at the municipal building, One Municipal Drive.

Also on tap for the meeting is a vote to spend up to $1,500 on a partnership with the Allegheny League of Municipalities’ public partner program to recruit a new township manager.

Former Manager John Pallone resigned in September.