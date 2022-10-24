Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Halloween Events in Maine for the Weekend of 10/29 & 10/30The Maine WriterAugusta, ME
4 Great Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Kosta’s Restaurant & Bar in Old Town, MEStephen L DaltonOld Town, ME
The Governor's Restaurant in Old Town, MEStephen L DaltonOld Town, ME
Bangor Will Be Sending Social Workers Instead of Police To Mental Health Calls With New Community Assistance TeamThe Maine WriterBangor, ME
Related
Here’s the Possible Date Bangor Will Be Breaking Out the Snow Shovels
Winter will show up whether we like it or not. There's no escape. Every now and then, snow makes a super late appearance, and you almost let yourself wonder for just a minute if this is going to be a nice, slow year for snow. But usually, sometime in December or January, we start getting pummeled. But almost everyone gets a little giddy over the first snow of the year.
foxbangor.com
Local artist raising funds for Southwest Harbor Public Library
SOUTHWEST HARBOR– Well know artist Judy Taylor is gifting a piece of artwork to the Southwest Harbor Public Library. Taylor is releasing a limited edition of her painting “Echo Lake Beach” in prints. All of the proceeds from the sales will be donated to the library. You...
foxbangor.com
Weekend community events
Various events at local businesses downtown. MDI YMCA Trunk or Treat, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Admission by donation. Ellsworth Public Library book sale. Located within the library in the Riverview room. Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Farmington:. Farmington Fright...
The Governor's Restaurant in Old Town, ME
If you’re going to the Governor’s on the weekend, you better call (207-827-4277) ahead to ensure you’ll be seated, especially if there are a bunch of you. After August, college students typically fill the seats to get some genuine home cooking.
wabi.tv
Car crashes into Bangor’s Bull Moose
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A car crashed into a building in Bangor Friday morning. It happened around 11 a.m. at Bull Moose on Hogan Road. Police say the driver is okay after the slow speed crash took out a pole outside the store. All the stores in The Maine Square...
Trenton Volunteer Fire Department Cancels Hunter’s Breakfast Saturday – Will Be Handing Out Treats Halloween
Some disappointing news out of Trenton! The Trenton Volunteer Fire Department has cancelled the Hunter's Breakfast that was set to take place this Saturday, October 29th. They do want to thank everyone who came out and supported them this season. On a personal note it was awesome to see so many people, and to be able to broadcast from the fire station as we did pre-COVID!
foxbangor.com
Maine Veterans Project continues to assist amid losing wood bank
BANGOR/BREWER — Maine Veterans Project president Doc Goodwin said he had to make a gut-wrenching decision: getting rid of the wood bank his organization established to help the community. He said the decision was made after wood and monetary donations this year were down more than 82%. “We take...
mainebiz.biz
Proposal for 54 condo units under review in Ellsworth
Courtesy / Hedefine Engineering & Design Inc. The city of Ellsworth is reviewing a proposal to build 54 condominium units several blocks from the downtown. In recent years, developers have been working hard to keep up with booming demand for residential construction in Ellsworth, with units receiving multiple queries within hours of availability.
mainebiz.biz
$1M restoration of old sea captain’s house in Searsport almost complete
When a retired medical provider from Florida and her daughter bought a 19th-century sea captain’s home in Searsport in 2019, they knew a lot of restoration work would have to be done to bring it back as a bed-and-breakfast. To date, they’ve invested about $1 million to tackle the...
foxbangor.com
Bar Harbor partners with community to test all wells for arsenic
BAR HARBOR — The town of Bar Harbor is teaming up with the Mount Desert Island Biological Laboratory and the Conners Emerson school in advising members of the community to test their wells. Science teacher Lynn Hanna talked about the program and what students do. “We do a project...
foxbangor.com
Community celebrates spooky holiday season during “Trunk or Treat” event
OLD TOWN — The Holy Family Church in Old Town held their trunk or treat festivities. Kids and adults came ready to scare while racking up a few treats. Brunswick Street was full of parents, kids and community members from neighboring towns happy to celebrate with a night of spooky fun.
Ellsworth American
Twilite Motel closes after six decades
ELLSWORTH — The Twilite Motel, which has been open for 67 years, will no longer be operating as a motel. Former owners Ariela and Chuck Zucker sold the business on Oct. 12 after owning and operating the motel since 2007. The motel has changed hands five times during its lifetime.
colbyecho.news
Waterville landlords concerned about proposed ordinances
On Oct. 18, the Waterville City Council held its weekly meeting to discuss matters of importance to the city. One point of contention was the proposed rental registration ordinance. This ordinance requires more comprehensive documentation of the housing in Waterville. This includes the contact information of landlords, the number of...
foxbangor.com
Island nursing home could reopen
DEER ISLE- A nursing home on Deer Isle that closed in 2021 could be reopening, but not in the same capacity. The Island Nursing Home Board of Directors is working on a plan to become a residential home with 32 beds. Residential care facilities offer meals and medication but they...
foxbangor.com
Threat closes Millinocket schools
MILLINOCKET- The Millinocket school department closed schools early today and canceled school and all events for tomorrow because of a threat made to the schools. A statement made on the department’s Facebook page said the schools were closed out of an abundance of caution. Officials said after interviews with...
Bangor police respond to incident outside VA Clinic
BANGOR, Maine — Bangor police responded to an initial report of a "weapon discharge" outside the Bangor VA Clinic located at 35 State Hospital Drive around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a 67-year-old male in his vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound, a...
Ellsworth American
Deer Isle couple indicted on tax evasion charges
Ronald Oliver, 64, was indicted on four counts of intentional tax evasion and two counts of theft by deception. Sandy Oliver, 59, was indicted on three counts of intentional tax evasion and one count of theft by deception. The alleged violations dated from Feb. 21, 2017, through April 13, 2020,...
This Maine Home Features Amazing Views Of The Sunrise And Sunset
Many of Maine's homes offer stunning views of the majesty of our state. Mountains, forests, rolling fields, and, of course, the state's rugged coastline. If you are lucky, your home provides you with a great view of the sunrise or the sunset. You are NEVER lucky enough to have views of both the sunrise and the sunset...
mainepublic.org
Bangor to allow development of tiny homes, permanent supportive housing
City councilors have approved a new ordinance that will allow developers to build tiny home parks in Bangor. The ordinance is another tool that the city could use to expand its local housing stock, said Bangor planning officer Anne Krieg. It also stems from an affordable housing study that the city conducted back in 2019.
One person arrested following incident at Fairfield Circle K
FAIRFIELD, Maine — One person has been arrested following a report of an incident at a Circle K truck stop in Fairfield on Saturday. In a press release, the Fairfield Police Department's public information officer, Casey Dugas, said the arrest happened after officers with the Fairfield Police Department found a parked car belonging to the individual at the Circle K truck stop on Center Road. Police had also received information that the individual might be inside a tractor-trailer in the back parking lot.
Comments / 0