Chadwick Boseman, Ryan Coogler, Serena Pitt + More!
‘WAKANDA FOREVER’ DIRECTOR HONORS CHADWICK BOSEMAN AT THE FILM’S WORLD PREMIERE: Wakanda Forever saw its world premiere in Los Angeles Wednesday night (October 26th), and all the stars showed up in style. According to Good Morning America, the film’s director, Ryan Coogler, wore a black and gold dog-tag necklace with the late Chadwick Boseman‘s face on it. “It was a necklace that I had made while we were getting ready to start filming because I wanted to keep him close to me,” Coogler said. Rihanna & A$AP Rocky, Angela Bassett, Letitia Wright, Lupita Nyong'o, Chloe & Halle Bailey, Michael B. Jordan, and Quinta Brunson were among those who attended the premiere.
Bits And Pieces: Craig Morgan
Craig Morgan has released the music video for his newest single, “How You Make A Man,” which made its world premiere yesterday (Wednesday, October 26th) on CMT, CMT Music, CMT.com, and Paramount’s Times Square billboards. The clip was co-directed by Craig’s friend and film/TV star Angie Harmon, whom the singer worked alongside in the music video for “This Ole Boy” and during a guest appearance on Rizzoli & Isles.
Billy Ray Cyrus To Release New Song, Co-Star In New Movie
Billy Ray Cyrus has both a new movie and new song on the horizon. He will release a new single with his rumored fiancee, singer/songwriter Firerose, titled “Time.” The two co-wrote the song, which will be released in November. “Time” is featured in Billy Ray's upcoming film, called...
Kourtney Kardashian Says She Was ‘Blackout’ Drunk When She Married Travis Barker In Las Vegas
Apparently, Kourtney Kardashian was a hot mess when she and Travis Barker got married in Las Vegas earlier this year. The Poosh founder shared all the details on the latest episode of The Kardashians, admitting that she got “blackout” drunk and threw up afterwards. “I blacked out,” Kardashian...
