‘WAKANDA FOREVER’ DIRECTOR HONORS CHADWICK BOSEMAN AT THE FILM’S WORLD PREMIERE: Wakanda Forever saw its world premiere in Los Angeles Wednesday night (October 26th), and all the stars showed up in style. According to Good Morning America, the film’s director, Ryan Coogler, wore a black and gold dog-tag necklace with the late Chadwick Boseman‘s face on it. “It was a necklace that I had made while we were getting ready to start filming because I wanted to keep him close to me,” Coogler said. Rihanna & A$AP Rocky, Angela Bassett, Letitia Wright, Lupita Nyong'o, Chloe & Halle Bailey, Michael B. Jordan, and Quinta Brunson were among those who attended the premiere.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO