The Worcester EcoTarium Invites Children of All Ages to 'Science Tricks & Animal Treats'Camilo DíazWorcester, MA
Tufts community celebrates the fall season through various social events, activities￼￼The Tufts DailyHarvard, MA
Harvard Medical School tests for bionic pancreas, device to treat Type 1 diabetesThe Tufts DailyHarvard, MA
Ukrainian religious icons made from ammunition boxes to be on display at Massachusetts museumD.J. EatonClinton, MA
60 Year Old Iconic Furniture Store Permanently ClosesCadrene HeslopWorcester, MA
Popular North Shore sub shop closing its doors this weekend after nearly 60 years of business
SAUGUS, Mass. — A popular sub shop on the North Shore will be closing its doors this weekend after nearly six decades of business. In a Facebook post, Lena’s Sub Shop confirmed that it’s last day of serving the residents of Saugus and the surrounding communities will be Saturday.
Boston Globe
Oakholm Brewing Co. in Brookfield is beautiful, and other recent thoughts on beer
It’s possible that the most beautiful brewery in Massachusetts is Oakholm Brewing Co. in Brookfield. There are other pretty breweries in the state, of course, but on the right day, with the right people, Oakholm rivals all of them. Set on 115 acres in a town southwest of Worcester, Oakholm is a working blueberry, raspberry, and Christmas tree farm. In 2018, an old hay barn on the property was converted into a taproom. Lambs, goats, and other animals still wander the grounds, and if you’re looking to get married you can do that here as well.
New Kelly’s Roast Beef location now open for business
SALEM, N.H. — A new Kelly’s Roast Beef location is officially open for business. The popular restaurant chain is now serving customers on South Broadway in Salem, New Hampshire. In a Facebook post, Kelly’s wrote, “Stop by 181 South Broadway to experience our melt in your mouth roast...
Local woman living culinary dream after trading in old job to become her own boss
WORCESTER, Mass. — We’ve all heard the saying, variety is the spice of life. One local woman is trying to make that spice—a little healthier. “This is my personal favorite,” said Alicia Haddad, of Alicia’s Spice Co. Ever since Alicia Haddad was a young girl,...
Dogs fill Eastern States Expo for Howl-O-Ween dog shows (photos)
Dogs of all shapes and sizes are converging on the grounds of the Eastern States Exposition in West Springfield in search of ribbons during a weekend of dog shows. Friday and Saturday will feature the Queensboro Kennel Club and Sunday will showcase the return of the Riverhead Kennel Club after their Thursday show featured here.
French bulldogs, Shiba Inus, Shih Tzus from ‘puppy mills’ up for adoption in New England
More than 60 dogs and puppies, including French bulldogs, Shiba Inus, Shih Tzus, have been relocated to adoption centers in New England after being surrendered from Midwestern commercial breeding facilities — commonly called “puppy mills.”. Groups such as the Northeast Animal Shelter in Salem and the Dakin Humane...
A look at the "weirdness" of the Bridgewater Triangle
BRIDGEWATER - Have you ever heard of the Bridgewater Triangle?It's a 200 square mile so-called paranormal vortex with 3 points in Abington, Rehoboth and Freetown. And inside? The communities of Taunton, Raynham, Berkley, Dighton, Brockton, Easton and Bridgewater.So why is it called the triangle? Cryptozoologist Loren Coleman came up with the nickname back in 1983."The Bridgewater Triangle, I think per square foot we've got more weirdness here than the Bermuda Triangle could hold a candle to, and the reason of course is so much history," author and podcaster Jeff Belanger told WBZ-TV.Belanger met us recently inside the triangle...
spectrumnews1.com
Worcester holds groundbreaking for development at former Table Talk Pies site
WORCESTER, Mass. - City and state leaders held a groundbreaking ceremony Thursday at the former site of the Table Talk Pies factory in Worcester. Developers are planning to build a mixed-use development at the 120 Washington Street property. The project is led by Boston Capital Development. They plan to add 83 units of affordable housing as part of phase one of the project.
Raising Cane’s chicken finger chain confirms plan to open in Enfield
Raising Cane’s, a nationally-loved chicken finger restaurant with the majority of its locations in southern states, has confirmed they will be opening their second New England location in Enfield, Conn., WTNH reported.
birchrestaurant.com
Title 14 Best Restaurants in Worcester, MA
Although Worcester is the second largest city in Massachusetts, there is no less amazing community, history, and activity than Boston. It is the perfect intersection of nature, sports, and landmarks like the famous Union Station. This melting pot leaves a great space for cuisines of all types to make an...
wgbh.org
People are moving from Worcester to small towns because they can't afford the rent
Five days a week, Manny Marval drives his black Ford Escape to an Applebee’s restaurant outside Worcester. He works his shift as a prep cook, chopping vegetables and seasoning meat. Eight hours later, Marval walks out of the Applebee’s and steps into the car to head to his second...
WCVB
Multiple women say their drinks were drugged in separate incidents at Boston music venue
BOSTON — Multiple women who attended concerts at the same Boston venue, some of them days apart, had their drinks drugged while attending those shows. One woman told NewsCenter 5 that her drink was spiked during the Oct. 10 Jack Harlow concert at the MGM Music Hall at Fenway.
Tasty Top demolished to make way for Starbucks in Easthampton
Construction is underway for a new Starbucks branch at the former Tasty Top site at 93-97 Northampton Street. The building that once housed the popular ice cream stand was razed last week as the multi-billion dollar company continues to expand its western Massachusetts footprint. In March, the Easthampton Planning Board approved a 2,200-square-foot Starbucks with 33 parking spaces and a drive-thru, MassLive previously reported.
Specialty breed dogs going up for adoption in Massachusetts
SALEM - Some in-demand breeds of dogs are going up for adoption in Massachusetts.The MSPCA 's Cape Cod location in Centerville and Northeast Animal Shelter in Salem have received 33 specialty breed dogs, including French Bulldogs, doodles, shihtzus, shiba inus, cairn terriers and a pomeranian. They were rescued from puppy mills in the Midwest and flown to Connecticut Thursday afternoon.Even though most of the dogs are less than a year old, the MSPCA says they were likely considered too old to be sold at the commercial breeding facilities."Our relocation and animal care programs allow us to immediately meet the needs of animals that are in institutional systems that exploit them while our advocacy department works on long term strategies to protect animals in these systems," MSPCA's adoption director Mike Keiley said in a statement.The adoption process is expected to be competitive. Anyone who is interested in adopting a dog can visit https://neas.org/adopt.
Cyanobacteria advisory for people and pets in Southern Lake Quinsigamond
WORCESTER — The Department of Inspectional Services is advising residents and their pets to avoid cyanobacteria containing scums in the southern portion of Lake Quinisgamond known colloquially as Half Moon Cove. All persons should avoid contact with scums and keep pets out of the water where scums are present.
WCAX
Missing Massachusetts girl found
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -A girl who disappeared from a southern Massachusetts town was found safe. Police were asking people in New England cities to keep an eye out for 16-year-old Colleen Weaver. She was last seen near her home in Raynham, Massachusetts last Tuesday. They say because of a neurological...
worcestermag.com
'You can't put limits on anybody': Curtis Kariuki eyes Worcester store, skateboard line
Curtis Kariuki spent much of the past five years away from his native Worcester, using the skills he developed filming skateboard videos downtown to document tours for major artists such as Lil Yachty and Post Malone. When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, he set up shop in Los Angeles and devoted time to his clothing brand, Denied Approval, but Worcester was never far from his mind.
ABC6.com
Massachusetts residents will no longer be able to trash old mattresses or box springs
TAUNTON, Mass. (WLNE) — Massachusetts residents looking to get rid of their old mattress or box spring can no longer put it in their trash starting Nov. 1. The Commonwealth is implementing new waste ban disposal regulations that require mattresses and box spring boxes to be recycled or donated.
QSR magazine
Shake Shack Opens 12th Massachusetts Location
Shake Shack will open its doors to its newest, and 12th overall, Massachusetts location on Friday, October 28 at 11 a.m. The Shack will be part of WS Development’s Derby Street Shops at 100 Derby Street (Suite 505) in Hingham, located near the center’s iconic “The Woody Wall'' mural. Positioned halfway between Boston and Cape Cod, Derby Street is a premier destination with of-the-moment retailers and unique events; with 65 spots to shop and dine, Derby Street is an eclectic collection of local and national brands.
worcestermag.com
Cannabis Confidential: Clayground scores with 420 paint nights
You’ve probably heard about Paint and Sip nights, where group painting class and wine-drinking are combined into one fun and creative activity. Operating since 1996, Clayground Paint Your Own Pottery Studio in Worcester is usually the go-to venue for children birthday parties and other family-friendly endeavors, but on select days after their normal operating hours, they offer adult customers a unique opportunity: the chance to create their own customized ceramic cannabis pipes.
