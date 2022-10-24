ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worcester, MA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Boston Globe

Oakholm Brewing Co. in Brookfield is beautiful, and other recent thoughts on beer

It’s possible that the most beautiful brewery in Massachusetts is Oakholm Brewing Co. in Brookfield. There are other pretty breweries in the state, of course, but on the right day, with the right people, Oakholm rivals all of them. Set on 115 acres in a town southwest of Worcester, Oakholm is a working blueberry, raspberry, and Christmas tree farm. In 2018, an old hay barn on the property was converted into a taproom. Lambs, goats, and other animals still wander the grounds, and if you’re looking to get married you can do that here as well.
BROOKFIELD, MA
CBS Boston

A look at the "weirdness" of the Bridgewater Triangle

BRIDGEWATER - Have you ever heard of the Bridgewater Triangle?It's a 200 square mile so-called paranormal vortex with 3 points in Abington, Rehoboth and Freetown. And inside? The communities of Taunton, Raynham, Berkley, Dighton, Brockton, Easton and Bridgewater.So why is it called the triangle? Cryptozoologist Loren Coleman came up with the nickname back in 1983."The Bridgewater Triangle, I think per square foot we've got more weirdness here than the Bermuda Triangle could hold a candle to, and the reason of course is so much history," author and podcaster Jeff Belanger told WBZ-TV.Belanger met us recently inside the triangle...
BRIDGEWATER, MA
spectrumnews1.com

Worcester holds groundbreaking for development at former Table Talk Pies site

WORCESTER, Mass. - City and state leaders held a groundbreaking ceremony Thursday at the former site of the Table Talk Pies factory in Worcester. Developers are planning to build a mixed-use development at the 120 Washington Street property. The project is led by Boston Capital Development. They plan to add 83 units of affordable housing as part of phase one of the project.
WORCESTER, MA
birchrestaurant.com

Title 14 Best Restaurants in Worcester, MA

Although Worcester is the second largest city in Massachusetts, there is no less amazing community, history, and activity than Boston. It is the perfect intersection of nature, sports, and landmarks like the famous Union Station. This melting pot leaves a great space for cuisines of all types to make an...
WORCESTER, MA
MassLive.com

Tasty Top demolished to make way for Starbucks in Easthampton

Construction is underway for a new Starbucks branch at the former Tasty Top site at 93-97 Northampton Street. The building that once housed the popular ice cream stand was razed last week as the multi-billion dollar company continues to expand its western Massachusetts footprint. In March, the Easthampton Planning Board approved a 2,200-square-foot Starbucks with 33 parking spaces and a drive-thru, MassLive previously reported.
EASTHAMPTON, MA
CBS Boston

Specialty breed dogs going up for adoption in Massachusetts

SALEM - Some in-demand breeds of dogs are going up for adoption in Massachusetts.The MSPCA 's Cape Cod location in Centerville and Northeast Animal Shelter in Salem have received 33 specialty breed dogs, including French Bulldogs, doodles, shihtzus, shiba inus, cairn terriers and a pomeranian. They were rescued from puppy mills in the Midwest and flown to Connecticut Thursday afternoon.Even though most of the dogs are less than a year old, the MSPCA says they were likely considered too old to be sold at the commercial breeding facilities."Our relocation and animal care programs allow us to immediately meet the needs of animals that are in institutional systems that exploit them while our advocacy department works on long term strategies to protect animals in these systems," MSPCA's adoption director Mike Keiley said in a statement.The adoption process is expected to be competitive. Anyone who is interested in adopting a dog can visit https://neas.org/adopt. 
SALEM, MA
WCAX

Missing Massachusetts girl found

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -A girl who disappeared from a southern Massachusetts town was found safe. Police were asking people in New England cities to keep an eye out for 16-year-old Colleen Weaver. She was last seen near her home in Raynham, Massachusetts last Tuesday. They say because of a neurological...
RAYNHAM, MA
worcestermag.com

'You can't put limits on anybody': Curtis Kariuki eyes Worcester store, skateboard line

Curtis Kariuki spent much of the past five years away from his native Worcester, using the skills he developed filming skateboard videos downtown to document tours for major artists such as Lil Yachty and Post Malone. When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, he set up shop in Los Angeles and devoted time to his clothing brand, Denied Approval, but Worcester was never far from his mind.
WORCESTER, MA
QSR magazine

Shake Shack Opens 12th Massachusetts Location

Shake Shack will open its doors to its newest, and 12th overall, Massachusetts location on Friday, October 28 at 11 a.m. The Shack will be part of WS Development’s Derby Street Shops at 100 Derby Street (Suite 505) in Hingham, located near the center’s iconic “The Woody Wall'' mural. Positioned halfway between Boston and Cape Cod, Derby Street is a premier destination with of-the-moment retailers and unique events; with 65 spots to shop and dine, Derby Street is an eclectic collection of local and national brands.
HINGHAM, MA
worcestermag.com

Cannabis Confidential: Clayground scores with 420 paint nights

You’ve probably heard about Paint and Sip nights, where group painting class and wine-drinking are combined into one fun and creative activity. Operating since 1996, Clayground Paint Your Own Pottery Studio in Worcester is usually the go-to venue for children birthday parties and other family-friendly endeavors, but on select days after their normal operating hours, they offer adult customers a unique opportunity: the chance to create their own customized ceramic cannabis pipes.
WORCESTER, MA
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
87K+
Followers
67K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy