Davante Adams makes sure tunnel path is clear before leaving field

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (WDAF) — Two weeks after Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams pushed a photographer to the ground as he exited GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, he made sure to look both ways before heading down his home stadium tunnel.

The Raiders defeated the Houston Texans 38-20 at Allegiant Stadium, and Adams finished with 8 catches for 95 yards.

As he left the field and approached the tunnel , he stopped and made sure there was nobody in the way, and once the coast was clear, he shuffled sideways into the tunnel.

Adams’ maneuver was in reference to the incident that ended with him receiving a citation for assault from the Kansas City Police Department.

Sunday was the first time Adams played since apologizing to the photographer due to the Raiders having a bye week in Week 6.

The incident remains under investigation by the NFL.

