Las Vegas, NV

Effingham Radio

Matthew Perry Apologizes To Keanu Reeves For Memoir Comments

Matthew Perry dissed Keanu Reeves in his new memoir Friends, Lovers, and The Big Terrible Thing, and now he’s offered the Matrix actor an apology. In the book, Perry writes of his late friend River Phoenix: “River was a beautiful man, inside and out — too beautiful for this world, it turned out. It always seems to be the really talented guys who go down. Why is it that the original thinkers like River Phoenix and Heath Ledger die, but Keanu Reeves still walks among us?”
Effingham Radio

Darius Rucker Celebrates #1 Hit, Diamond Certification of ‘Wagon Wheel’

Darius Rucker celebrated his career 10th Number One hit, “Beers And Sunshine,” with a party in Nashville on Wednesday (October 26th). The event also acknowledged the RIAA Diamond certification, or 10X platinum certification, of “Wagon Wheel,” which is only the fourth country song to achieve that feat. The song actually passed the 11-million mark before the celebration took place. NBC's Today show anchor Craig Melvin was on hand to celebrate and present Darius with the RIAA Diamond trophy in honor of his “Wagon Wheel” achievement.
NASHVILLE, TN
Effingham Radio

Chadwick Boseman, Ryan Coogler, Serena Pitt + More!

‘WAKANDA FOREVER’ DIRECTOR HONORS CHADWICK BOSEMAN AT THE FILM’S WORLD PREMIERE: Wakanda Forever saw its world premiere in Los Angeles Wednesday night (October 26th), and all the stars showed up in style. According to Good Morning America, the film’s director, Ryan Coogler, wore a black and gold dog-tag necklace with the late Chadwick Boseman‘s face on it. “It was a necklace that I had made while we were getting ready to start filming because I wanted to keep him close to me,” Coogler said. Rihanna & A$AP Rocky, Angela Bassett, Letitia Wright, Lupita Nyong'o, Chloe & Halle Bailey, Michael B. Jordan, and Quinta Brunson were among those who attended the premiere.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Effingham Radio

Billy Ray Cyrus To Release New Song, Co-Star In New Movie

Billy Ray Cyrus has both a new movie and new song on the horizon. He will release a new single with his rumored fiancee, singer/songwriter Firerose, titled “Time.” The two co-wrote the song, which will be released in November. “Time” is featured in Billy Ray's upcoming film, called...
The Independent

Voices: The comedy industry is determined to silence mothers – why?

There are two areas of my life that have taught me equality still has some way to go: motherhood and the comedy industry. When you put the two together you soon realise there is still a very strong cultural pull that wants mums to be, essentially, voiceless.Gone are the days of calling a woman hysterical and palming her off to a doctorâ¯to subside her outrage at social pressures. However, we are still in the days of dismissing a mother’s voice as whiny, naggy, dull and uninteresting.One of the incredible things about stand-up comedy is that it is a place...

