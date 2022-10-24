Read full article on original website
DraftKings promo code and pick for Packers vs. Bills: $200 free bet offer
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. NFL Week 8 began on Thursday Night Football last night, and DraftKings Sportsbook has the perfect welcome bonus to take advantage of the upcoming weekend action. New customers can sign up today to claim a chance at $200 in free bets, and no DraftKings promo code is required.
World Series 2022 Game 1 best bet and $1,000 FanDuel bonus code
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. World Series 2022 Game 1 takes place tonight between the Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros, and you can sign up at FanDuel Sportsbook to take full advantage of the matchup. All new customers can claim a No Sweat First Bet up to $1,000, and no FanDuel bonus code is required.
BetMGM deposit bonus code SYRACUSENHL: $200 in free bets for NHL
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. The NHL season is now in full swing and every team still has high hopes that it’s their turn to etch their name on the Stanley Cup. BetMGM Sportsbook has the perfect welcome bonus to take advantage of the action and you can click here to register. All it takes is our short BetMGM deposit bonus code SYRACUSENHL and you can win $200 in free bets.
How to stream Baltimore Ravens vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Prime: Thursday Night Football Week 8
Two divisional leaders face off as the Baltimore Ravens visit the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium for Thursday Night Football in NFL week 8 on Thursday, October 2 (10/27/2022). The broadcast begins at 7 p.m. ET and kickoff is scheduled for 8:15 p.m., but it won’t be on...
Packers vs. Bills prediction, spread and odds for Sunday Night Football
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Sunday Night Football in Week 8 of the 2022 NFL season may not be a Super Bowl preview, as the Green Bay Packers are struggling to the tune of a 3-4 record. On the other hand, the Buffalo Bills are 5-1 and currently favored to win the Super Bowl at +250 odds per DraftKings Sportsbook. Buffalo also has the benefit of playing at home on Sunday, making this matchup the most lopsided of the entire week based on spreads.
Packers’ top receiver likely a ‘no go’ vs. Bills after hearing ‘snap, crackle and pop’
The Green Bay Packers have struggled to put up points on offense this season. Green Bay is currently 23rd in points per game and have dropped three straight contests to the New York Giants, New York Jets and Washington Commanders, averaging 17.7 points per game over this stretch. The team will look to right the ship on Sunday Night Football against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.
Patriots vs. Jets prediction, spread and odds for Sunday: NFL Week 8
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. The New York Jets are off to a surprising 5-2 start to their 2022 campaign, and they will try to keep the momentum going when they host the New England Patriots on Sunday afternoon. New England is playing on a short week, as it fell to the Chicago Bears on Monday Night Football – dropping to 3-4 in the early stages of this season.
How to watch New York Jets vs New England Patriots: NFL Week 8 time, TV channel, live stream
The surging New York Jets host the New England Patriots at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, October 30 (10/30/2022) at 1 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on local CBS networks, and can be streamed live on fuboTV, Paramount Plus and other live TV services. Check the coverage map to see if the game will air in your market.
