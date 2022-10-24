Sammy Watkins is playing in Western New York for the first time since 2017 and against his former team for the first time in his career. Watkins was drafted by the Bills in 2014 with the fourth overall pick. The Buffalo Bills moved up to get the pass catcher to be the number one receiver for second year quarterback EJ Manuel. Watkins did not help Manuel take the next step as a quarterback in Buffalo, but he had some strong performances during his tenure with the Bills.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO