Jalen Hurts Just Became Public Enemy No. 1 in the City of Philadelphia
Jalen Hurts may have lost some support from the Philly faithful. The post Jalen Hurts Just Became Public Enemy No. 1 in the City of Philadelphia appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Packers’ top receiver likely a ‘no go’ vs. Bills after hearing ‘snap, crackle and pop’
The Green Bay Packers have struggled to put up points on offense this season. Green Bay is currently 23rd in points per game and have dropped three straight contests to the New York Giants, New York Jets and Washington Commanders, averaging 17.7 points per game over this stretch. The team will look to right the ship on Sunday Night Football against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.
DraftKings promo code and pick for Packers vs. Bills: $200 free bet offer
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. NFL Week 8 began on Thursday Night Football last night, and DraftKings Sportsbook has the perfect welcome bonus to take advantage of the upcoming weekend action. New customers can sign up today to claim a chance at $200 in free bets, and no DraftKings promo code is required.
How to watch Buffalo Bills vs Green Bay Packers: NFL Week 8 time, TV channel, live stream
The Buffalo Bills are back after the bye week to host the Green Bay Packers at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park for NFL Week 8 on Sunday, October 30 (10/30/2022) at 8:20 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast nationwide on local NBC networks and can be streamed live on...
Sammy Watkins says Bills are ‘still my team’ as he prepares for first game against Buffalo
Sammy Watkins is playing in Western New York for the first time since 2017 and against his former team for the first time in his career. Watkins was drafted by the Bills in 2014 with the fourth overall pick. The Buffalo Bills moved up to get the pass catcher to be the number one receiver for second year quarterback EJ Manuel. Watkins did not help Manuel take the next step as a quarterback in Buffalo, but he had some strong performances during his tenure with the Bills.
How to stream Baltimore Ravens vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Prime: Thursday Night Football Week 8
Two divisional leaders face off as the Baltimore Ravens visit the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium for Thursday Night Football in NFL week 8 on Thursday, October 2 (10/27/2022). The broadcast begins at 7 p.m. ET and kickoff is scheduled for 8:15 p.m., but it won’t be on...
2 injured Bills stars lean on each other, and Von Miller, as they work through lonely road back
Orchard Park, N.Y. — Micah Hyde vividly remembers the ambulance ride to the hospital after suffering a season-ending neck injury on Sept. 19 in a game against the Tennessee Titans. “That was just real eye-opening to me,” Hyde said. “I got a 2-year-old, and a 1-year-old ... life was...
How to watch New York Jets vs New England Patriots: NFL Week 8 time, TV channel, live stream
The surging New York Jets host the New England Patriots at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, October 30 (10/30/2022) at 1 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on local CBS networks, and can be streamed live on fuboTV, Paramount Plus and other live TV services. Check the coverage map to see if the game will air in your market.
WATCH: Russell Westbrook Plays With 1 Shoe During Lakers-Timberwolves Game
During Friday's game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Minnesota Timberwolves, Russell Westbrook briefly had to play with one shoe.
Patriots vs. Jets prediction, spread and odds for Sunday: NFL Week 8
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. The New York Jets are off to a surprising 5-2 start to their 2022 campaign, and they will try to keep the momentum going when they host the New England Patriots on Sunday afternoon. New England is playing on a short week, as it fell to the Chicago Bears on Monday Night Football – dropping to 3-4 in the early stages of this season.
BetMGM deposit bonus code SYRACUSENHL: $200 in free bets for NHL
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. The NHL season is now in full swing and every team still has high hopes that it’s their turn to etch their name on the Stanley Cup. BetMGM Sportsbook has the perfect welcome bonus to take advantage of the action and you can click here to register. All it takes is our short BetMGM deposit bonus code SYRACUSENHL and you can win $200 in free bets.
Philadelphia Phillies vs Houston Astros World Series Game 1: Time, TV, live stream, how to watch
The 2022 MLB World Series begins as the Houston Astros and Philadelphia Phillies square off at Minute Maid Park for Game 1 on Friday, October 28 (10/28/2022) at 8 p.m. ET. Game 1 will be broadcast nationwide on local FOX channels and FOX Deportes (Spanish language), and can be streamed live on fuboTV, DirecTV Stream and other live TV services.
World Series 2022 Game 1 best bet and $1,000 FanDuel bonus code
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. World Series 2022 Game 1 takes place tonight between the Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros, and you can sign up at FanDuel Sportsbook to take full advantage of the matchup. All new customers can claim a No Sweat First Bet up to $1,000, and no FanDuel bonus code is required.
Canucks acquire Ethan Bear, Lane Pederson from Hurricanes
VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — The struggling Vancouver Canucks acquired defenseman Ethan Bear and forward Lane Pederson from the Carolina Hurricanes on Friday for a fifth-round draft pick. The 25-year-old Bear had five goals and nine assists in 58 games for the Hurricanes last season, but has yet to appear in an NHL game this […]
Spurs Waive Former No. 12 Pick Joshua Primo in Surprise Move
The 2021 lottery pick was shockingly waived from the roster on Friday.
