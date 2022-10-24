Read full article on original website
wktn.com
Ada School Hosting Veterans Day Breakfast
The Ada School District is sponsoring a breakfast for Veterans and their families. That will be served at 8am on November 11, which is Veteran’s Day. Students and staff members are encouraged to invite neighbors, family members and friends to call the high school and register for the event.
wktn.com
4-H Camp Counselor Applications
4-H Camp Counselor applications are being accepted now. Hardin County 4-H members who are sophomores and older may apply to be a camp counselor for 2023. Applications can be found online at: /go.osu.edu/counselorhardin. The deadline to apply is November 6. All applicants must complete an interview, which are being conducted...
wktn.com
Weed-Free Soybean Fields Increase in 2022
Hardin County – Each year before soybean harvest, county Agriculture and Natural Resources Extension Educators conduct a county weed survey. The purpose of this survey is to determine the type and number of weeds that are infesting farm fields. Another reason is to develop an understanding of which weeds are becoming resistant to herbicides used by farmers. Once these determinations are made, weed scientists at The Ohio State University develop weed control programs which are then shared with local county Extension Educators to make recommendations for local farmers. The goal of these recommendations is to help farmers gain control of these weeds so that their yield-limiting impact is reduced, increasing production and profitability for the farmer.
wktn.com
Two Communities in Our Region Receive H2OHIO Funding
Approximately $2.4 million in H2Ohio grant assistance was awarded Tuesday to help 53 public water systems take the first step toward removing and replacing lead water pipes. The money will be used to help communities identify and remove lead water lines that remain in their area in an effort to improve the overall health and well-being of Ohioans.
wktn.com
Volunteers Needed to Set Up Lake of Lights Display
Saulisbury Park in Kenton will once again begin the transformation into a Winter Wonderland for the 2022 Lake of Lights. Individuals or groups are being sought to volunteer with the set up. The dates for set up are:. November 5 and 6, 12 and 13 and 19 and 20. Lake...
wktn.com
City of Kenton Leaf Pick-Up Schedule
NOVEMBER 7, 2022 (START) – 4TH WARD:. SECTION I. SOUTH-WEST SECTION – INCLUDING COLUMBUS AND LIMA STREETS. SECTION II. NORTH-WEST SECTION – INCLUDING MAIN, COLUMBUS AND LIMA STREETS. NOVEMBER 21, 2022 (START) – 1ST WARD:. SECTION III. SOUTH-EAST SECTION – INCLUDING COLUMBUS AND MAIN STREETS.
wktn.com
Several Positions Open in the Village of Forest
The Village of Forest has an opening for a Village Council seat. This is an appointed position that will fill the unexpired term of Danielle Smith, who is moving from the Village. The appointed person will hold that office until the next general election, where the unexpired term will be...
wktn.com
Drug Take Back Events in Auglaize County
There are two drug take back events upcoming in Auglaize County. The first is tomorrow (October 29). The drive thru event will take place from 9 until 11 Saturday morning. It will be held in the Auglaize County Sheriff’s Office parking lot. The next one will be Saturday November...
wktn.com
Dates and Times Set for Upper’s Winter Fantasy of Lights
Upper’s Winter Fantasy of Lights will run from December 1 through the 30 at Harrison Smith Park in Upper Sandusky. The hours will be 6pm until 9:30pm Monday through Thursday and 6 until 10 Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The cost is $5 per car Monday through Thursday, $15 for...
wktn.com
Obituary for Connie Penwell
A graveside service for Connie Penwell will be held at 10:00 A.M. on Saturday, October 29, 2022 at the Grove Cemetery Committal Building with Pastor Jason Manns officiating. The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton is assisting the family with arrangements. Connie passed away on Tuesday, October 25, 2022 at the...
wktn.com
Meet the Candidates Forum is Thursday Evening
Hardin Leadership and the Hardin County Chamber and Business Alliance are sponsoring a Meet the Candidate Night. It will start at 6pm this Thursday October 27 in Veterans Hall at the Hardin County Courthouse. The public is invited to attend and learn more about the candidates running in the November...
wktn.com
Motorists Beware of Trick or Treaters in 3 Communities this Evening
Motorists are advised to drive with extreme care when driving in communities holding Trick or treat this evening. and Ridgeway from 6 until 7:30. Trick or treat will be this Saturday October 29 in:. Alger from 3 until 5pm. Dunkirk from 1 until 3. Kenton from 3 until 5. McGuffey...
wktn.com
Obituary for Virgil Walker Dye
Virgil Walker Dye, age 88, passed of Alger, passed away on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at Bridge Hospice Care Center in Findlay. Virgil was born on October 6, 1934, in Van Lear, Kentucky to the late John and Rusha (Blevins) Dye. On March 7, 1980, Virgil married Sonja K. Rowe and she survives in Alger.
wktn.com
Candidates Answer Array of Questions During Meet the Candidate Night
Hardin Leadership and the Hardin County Chamber and Business Alliance sponsored a Meet the Candidate forum Thursday evening. In one of the contested races, Judge of the newly formed Juvenile and Family Court, Maria Santo faces Mark Schwemer. One of the questions had to do with the biggest challenge facing...
wktn.com
ODOT Extends Closure of SR 4 in Marion County
The Prospect Street bridge, which is State Route 4 in Marion County, which was originally slated to open in mid-November will now remain closed through Fall of 2023. Initially, the project was intended to replace the bridge deck, or driving surface only. However, once crews began deck removal, it became...
wktn.com
Woman Arrested After Domestic Incident in Kenton
A Kenton woman was arrested after a domestic disturbance incident Wednesday night. According to the Kenton Police Department report, officers were dispatched to an apartment in the 100 block of North Market Street after receiving a call about an argument between a boyfriend and girlfriend. After investigating, officers arrested 47...
