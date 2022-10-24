Read full article on original website
Related
WacoTrib.com
Editorial Roundup: West Virginia
The Intelligencer. October 26, 2022. If you have received care from a nurse in West Virginia lately, you may have noticed it seems as though they have a lot on their plates — yet they still manage to get the job done. Among the reasons for that increased workload is a shortage of nurses, and the problem is expected only to get worse.
WacoTrib.com
Nevada officials begin unprecedented hand count of ballots
PAHRUMP, Nev. (AP) — Volunteers in a rural Nevada county where voting machine conspiracy theories led to an unprecedented hand-count of mail-in ballots came face-to-face with one messy reality of their plan Wednesday: It’s more time-consuming than anticipated. After a full day in the Nye County office building...
WacoTrib.com
Editorial Roundup: New Yorker
Auburn Citizen. October 23, 2022. Editorial: Get NY voting law case resolved quickly. New York state election laws have already guided two primary elections and the early period of absentee ballot voting in the general election for 2022, but that didn’t stop a state judge from throwing chaos into the process with a decision Friday afternoon.
WacoTrib.com
North Dakota AG: Poll workers can’t demand citizenship proof
FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Some poll workers in North Dakota who created confusion and frustration during the spring primary by allegedly demanding proof of U.S. citizenship particularly from immigrants and people of color had no power to do so, the state attorney general said. Attorney General Drew Wrigley said...
WacoTrib.com
New Mexico marks progress with oil well plugging program
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico land managers say more than 130 abandoned oil and natural gas wells have been plugged on state trust lands as part of an enforcement program that began two years ago. Land Commissioner Stephanie Garcia Richard announced the progress Thursday, saying the savings to...
WacoTrib.com
Marlin Democrat vies with Itasca Republican for redrawn District 13 that includes East Waco
Self-described “progressive-moderate” Democrat Cedric Davis Sr. is vying with rural conservative Republican Angelia Orr to represent a Texas House District 13 completely reshaped in redistricting last year. After the decennial national census last year, state legislatures and municipal councils nationwide redrew district boundaries for all types of legislative...
WacoTrib.com
LETTERS: Readers critical of Trib Q&As with Anderson, Shank
After reading the questions posed by Trib editor Steve Boggs and former opinion editor Bill Whitaker to Doc Anderson and Erin Shank, I’m not sure I’ve ever read a more one-sided biased set of questions to Anderson compared to the softball questions posed to Shank. The questions posed...
WacoTrib.com
Police shooting death of Colorado man in crisis draws review
DENVER (AP) — A grand jury will investigated the death of a 22-year-old Colorado man who was shot by police after calling 911 for roadside assistance while experiencing what his mother described as a mental health crisis. The development announced by prosecutors late Wednesday comes after the parents of...
WacoTrib.com
Historical commission taking applications for merit awards
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Historical Commission is taking applications for awards to honor people or groups that work to study and preserve Tennessee’s heritage. The commission said Thursday that its Certificates of Merit are presented each May, during National Preservation Month. The deadline for submissions is...
WacoTrib.com
Mills, LePage differ sharply on Maine's economic health
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Democratic Gov. Janet Mills and former two-term Republican Gov. Paul LePage had starkly different views of the state's economy as things got feisty during their fourth debate Thursday evening. LePage went on the attack against the incumbent, suggesting the economy has gone to pot since...
WacoTrib.com
Mississippi residents accused of defrauding federal program
OXFORD, Miss (AP) — Fourteen Mississippi residents have been arrested on criminal charges related to a conspiracy to fraudulently obtain government funds through a federal program for small businesses, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Wednesday. All are charged with conspiracy, illegal financial transactions and wire fraud by applying...
WacoTrib.com
Maine regulators approve wind power, transmission project
HALLOWELL, Maine (AP) — The Maine Public Utilities Commission on Wednesday approved a pair of energy projects that would generate enough wind power for up to 900,000 homes along with construction of a new transmission corridor to get the electricity to the regional power grid. The PUC was required...
WacoTrib.com
2 dead in Southern California shopping center stabbing
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Two people were fatally stabbed Thursday at a Los Angeles County shopping center and a suspect was taken into custody, authorities said. Deputies called to the scene shortly before noon in Palmdale, north of Los Angeles, found a woman in the parking lot of the Destination O Eight Shopping Center. She was pronounced dead at the scene. A man who had been stabbed at least once in another area of the parking lot died at a hospital, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.
Comments / 0